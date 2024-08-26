Leftover Popeye's Biscuits Are The Secret To A Heartier Breakfast

For plenty of Popeye's fans, biscuits are one of the best items on the menu. They're rich, buttery, fluffy, and just overall delicious. In fact, they're so good that you may be tempted to order extra so that you get to enjoy more than one. However, if your eyes are bigger than your stomach, then you may end up with too many biscuits. If this is the case, then make sure you store those immediately for later use. And if you're short on ideas for how to use them, you can make yourself a hearty breakfast the next morning.

To store the biscuits, place them in an airtight container — either a resealable plastic bag or a reusable container will work. You can leave the container at room temperature to keep the biscuits for about two days. But, if you plan to keep them longer, it's best to pop them in the fridge, where they will last for about a week without drying out. Now that we know how to store them, it's time to address the most important question: How can you incorporate the biscuits into your breakfast?