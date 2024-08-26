Leftover Popeye's Biscuits Are The Secret To A Heartier Breakfast
For plenty of Popeye's fans, biscuits are one of the best items on the menu. They're rich, buttery, fluffy, and just overall delicious. In fact, they're so good that you may be tempted to order extra so that you get to enjoy more than one. However, if your eyes are bigger than your stomach, then you may end up with too many biscuits. If this is the case, then make sure you store those immediately for later use. And if you're short on ideas for how to use them, you can make yourself a hearty breakfast the next morning.
To store the biscuits, place them in an airtight container — either a resealable plastic bag or a reusable container will work. You can leave the container at room temperature to keep the biscuits for about two days. But, if you plan to keep them longer, it's best to pop them in the fridge, where they will last for about a week without drying out. Now that we know how to store them, it's time to address the most important question: How can you incorporate the biscuits into your breakfast?
Turn the biscuits into a French toast casserole
If you've ever had a French toast casserole, you'll know what a delicious breakfast dish it is. It has the taste of French toast you love without all the work of standing over the stove while you make each piece. The casserole method also makes it easy to customize the dish in unique ways. For example, Daily Meal's baked French toast casserole incorporates chopped pecans, which isn't as easy when you're making French toast on the stovetop.
Another way to customize this dish is to swap your usual bread for leftover Popeye's biscuits. Of course, you will need a good number of biscuits to fill up a whole French toast casserole. But if you don't have enough, you can use a mix of Popeye's biscuits and another type of bread, such as challah or brioche.
The biscuits will bring in a delicious savory element to balance out all the sweetness in the dish. Plus, the butteriness of the biscuits will make the casserole even more rich and satisfying. After you've tried it, you may like this version of the baked French toast casserole so much that you intentionally order a dozen or so extra biscuits the next time you're at Popeye's to make this hearty breakfast again.
Make a delectable breakfast sandwich
Who doesn't love a good breakfast sandwich? One of the best details about the breakfast sandwich is how versatile it is — and some of the best breakfast sandwiches are those made with biscuits.
The options are vast. You can keep it simple and add only egg and cheese between the biscuit halves — or add bacon or a sausage patty for a little extra oomph. For a fancier version, use prosciutto instead of the bacon or sausage. Plus, you can get creative with how you integrate the egg — try scrambled eggs one day, then switch to a fried egg the next. Or how about the breakfast version of a BLT? Add a fried egg to the combo of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, all sandwiched between those savory Popeye's biscuits. Additionally, you can always add avocado to whatever kind of breakfast sandwich you decide to make, creating an even heartier and more filling breakfast.
Or, you could incorporate some sweetness into the breakfast sandwich for a balance of sweet and savory. Perhaps you add egg, sweet maple apple sausage, and even a drizzle of maple syrup. Or, swap out the maple syrup for hot honey — this will add sweetness and spice. All in all, whatever recipe you choose, there are plenty of ways to take your breakfast sandwich to the next level, from utilizing a panini press to adding hot sauce.
Use the biscuits as the base for avocado toast
A popular breakfast choice in recent years is avocado toast. Like the breakfast sandwich, avocado toast is actually more versatile than it may seem — you can do sliced avocado or smashed, poached egg or fried (or no egg at all), make it spicy with red pepper flakes, or keep it simple with salt and pepper. However, it isn't a very common variation to use biscuits instead of sliced bread — but maybe it should be.
Firstly, the biscuit makes for a smaller portion, so it's perfect for when you want a lighter breakfast option. Or, if you're hungrier, you can make more avocado toast biscuits. It may be harder to fit a poached or fried egg on top if you want your avocado toast to include one, but you can easily whip up scrambled eggs to make it easier for all the toppings to fit on a biscuit.
Or, you could keep it simple and forgo the egg, leaving the emphasis on the avocado, the seasoning, and, of course, the Popeye's biscuit. The biscuit will ensure the dish is savory with a hint of richness, making for one irresistible breakfast.
Pair the biscuits with homemade jam
If you love making homemade jam, you're probably always happy to hear about new ideas to savor the delicious condiment you whipped up. One food that always pairs well with jam is biscuits.
When you have uneaten Popeye's biscuits, pairing them with homemade jam is one of the easiest ways to enjoy those leftovers. Plus, since this dish is so simple (yet delicious) with only two components, you'll really be able to taste and savor both the biscuits and the homemade jam. If you're feeling ambitious, you could use the leftover biscuits as a way to try out a new type of jam, perhaps something more unique, like nectarine jam, or even a savory jam, such as bacon jam.
If you don't have any homemade jam in the house or don't want to take the time to make a batch on short notice, you can always use your favorite store-bought jam — whatever it takes to indulge in the combination of biscuits and jam.
Use the biscuits to soak up the sauce of shakshuka — and other saucy dishes
Fans of shakshuka — eggs poached in a tomato-based sauce — know that the dish is best served with some kind of bread because you need something to help soak up all of the extra sauce so that you can savor every bite. With this in mind, those leftover Popeye's biscuits are the perfect stand-in for bread — save your sliced loaf for another meal and let the biscuits do all the work. There's also eggs in purgatory, an Italian dish similar to shakshuka — it's another meal with plenty of delicious sauce that needs a way to be soaked up.
Shakshuka is not the only dish that this use for the biscuits could work with. For example, there's also huevos rancheros, which is a Mexican recipe that also consists of eggs and sauce. While usually served with tortillas, you can swap those out for the biscuits — both the sauce and the runny eggs will pair perfectly for a hearty Middle Eastern breakfast.