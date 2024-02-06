Popeyes' Heart-Shaped Strawberry Biscuit Review: The Perfect Sweet Treat For Your Sweetie

I've never had the pleasure of having one of Popeyes' Strawberry Biscuits before, but my own heart skipped a beat when I saw the heart-shaped one that sat before me. It didn't even resemble a normal Popeyes' biscuit, with its bursted pimple strawberry blood marks, and a white icing that is lovingly draped over the top of the heart. The back of this biscuit is flat, and includes none of the sugary pageantry displayed on the flip-side, and is best to actually appreciate the heart-shape design.

Served warm, the biscuit had a wicked aroma of sweetness that reminded me of the artifice that is Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries. Perhaps that was not the best of introductions, but my cautious first bite of the crumbly exterior quickly gave way to the doughy delights found in and all around this biscuit. The strawberry aspect is more like liquid bits of jam than actual pieces of fruit. The white icing was initially in a more fluid state, but quickly hardened by the time I started to tackle it. The icing is the perfect coating, and helps to balance the saccharine of the strawberry.

The interior of the biscuit has more of a muffin texture to it. Without any butter or saltiness to the taste, it was ultimately a Danish built for one. It felt like a delightful mash-up between Entenmann's and Popeyes, with a lovely shape.