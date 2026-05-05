20 Trader Joe's Products To Add To Your Cart This May 2026
One of the best parts about being a frequent Trader Joe's shopper is getting to keep an eye out for new and exciting items. The popular grocery store chain is consistently adding new products to its shelves for you to try and see if you want to make it a part of your weekly grocery list. These new items could be anything from delicious snacks to dinner staples to fun beverages.
As a new month approaches, there are plenty of new goods at Trader Joe's that you should be keeping an eye out for — and to help you with the task, we've compiled this rundown of everything you should be adding to your cart this May. The list includes some new sweet treats, such as premade sugar cookie dough and yogurt candy clusters. There are also plenty of new, tasty snacks, such as honey butter cashews or potato cheese sticks. Additionally, you can expect to find a new cheese, a new pastry, a new dip, and much more. Read on to see which items are a must-have for your next Trader Joe's shopping trip.
Earl Grey Blondie Bars
First up, we have a product that's a limited-time item, so you'll want to add it to your cart ASAP before you miss it: the Early Grey blondie bars. These treats are perfect for anyone who loves the combination of a pastry and a hot cup of tea — and, actually, this combination served as inspiration for the TJ's treat, according to the product page. These blondies are buttery, citrusy, and sweet, with a delicious infusion of the flavor of Earl Grey tea. Texture-wise, they're soft and chewy, with a slight crunch from the textured sugar topping. A box costs $3.49 and comes with six blondie pieces.
Spring Vegetable Tart
Next, there's the spring vegetable tart, which costs $9.99 and is another limited time item — as the name would suggest, you can find it on Trader Joe's shelves only in the springtime. This tart contains roasted carrots, asparagus, golden beets, artichokes, and caramelized onions, as well as a goat cheese bechamel sauce, all wrapped up in a buttery, flaky pastry crust. This tart takes just about 15 minutes to make, so it's an ideal dinner solution for weekdays when you don't want to cook — and it may just inspire you to make your own from-scratch vegetable tart (such as our Tuscan broccoli tomato tart) when you have more time and energy.
Raspberry Yogurt Candy Clusters
If you're looking for a sweet treat, try out these new raspberry yogurt candy clusters. The bites consist of pretzel pieces, vanilla creme sandwich cookies, and crispy rice. Each piece is covered with a raspberry yogurt candy coating and rainbow nonpareils. This treat has plenty of sweetness, a hint of saltiness, and a tangy twist. Plus, these clusters have the plus of being aesthetically pleasing thanks to their bright pink color — which means that they may just be the pop of color that you need for a delectable dessert charcuterie board, which is the perfect treat for any occasion. Another limited-time item, these raspberry yogurt candy clusters cost $3.49 for a seven-ounce bag.
Honey Butter Cashews
For a sweet and salty new snack option, try out these honey butter cashews, which are available for a limited time at TJ's for $4.99. These nuts are coated with a combination of honey and butter to make a crunchy snack that is salty, savory, rich, sweet, and a little bit decadent all at once. Enjoy these on their own or integrate them into homemade desserts. For example, you could try swapping out the regular cashews for these honey butter alternatives in our recipe for salted cashew and milk chocolate whippersnapper cookies. Or, add them to a batch of homemade banana bread for a sweet, salty crunch.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
If you love Detroit-style pizza — which has a rectangular shape and a deep, crispy crust (and is similar but distinct from Sicilian-style pizza) – then you need to stock up on this new frozen pizza from Trader Joe's: the Detroit-style uncured pepperoni pizza. This pizza has a delicious, thick crust, as well as a garlic-infused tomato sauce, uncured pepperoni, and three types of cheese (Parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella). If you need a new type of frozen pizza in your dinner rotation, give this Detroit-style option a try. It's priced at $7.99 per pizza.
The OG (Old Goat) Aged Goat Cheese
If you're not already eating aged cheese, you should be — not only is it delicious, but it has a hidden superpower you should know about. And if you're already a fan of aged cheese, then you'll be super happy to know that there's a new one at TJ's: the "OG" (Old Goat) aged goat cheese. This cheese has been aged for at least ten months on untreated wooden shelves, which is an environment which ensures that the cheese retains moisture while also developing a complex flavor. You'll definitely want to add this aged goat cheese, which costs $12.99 per pound, to your next charcuterie board or include it in a wine and cheese night.
Parmesan Tapenade
Parmesan lovers, rejoice — TJ's is now selling a Parmesan tapenade that is the cheesy, tasty dip of your dreams. The tapenade consists of thick pieces of Parmesan cheese that are combined with jalapeños, olives, garlic, and herbs (oregano, cilantro, and thyme), all of which are marinating in a blend of olive oil, sunflower oil, and red wine vinegar. So, flavor-wise, you can expect it to be savory, cheesy, and even a little bit spicy. Use this tapenade as a dip for crackers or as a spread for sandwiches — it will instantly upgrade whatever dish you use it on. It costs $4.99 for an eight-ounce tub.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffins
For many, the best way to start off the day is to enjoy a cup of coffee alongside a delicious pastry. And now, Trader Joe's shoppers have one more pastry to consider for their morning ritual: lemon poppyseed muffins. These tasty muffins are made with lemon puree, lemon juice, lemon zest, and lemon oil — so there is plenty of delicious citrusy flavor packed into these pastries — and then combined with poppy seeds and topped with sugar for a bit of extra sweetness. For $5.49, you get four delicious lemon poppyseed muffins to enjoy throughout the week.
Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage
There's a new fun drink to try out at TJ's: the sparkling lychee juice beverage. After all, enjoying it as a soda-like drink is one of the ways that we think you should be eating lychee, along with adding it to a fruit salad and turning it into a jam. The new Trader Joe's drink is 50% lychee juice, which has been combined with sparkling water (as well as small amounts of citric and ascorbic acids). There's also no added sugar, so all the sweetness is natural. Each box comes with four cans and costs $3.99.
Dill Pickle Mustard
If you love pickles and you love mustard, then this new find at Trader Joe's is about to become your new favorite condiment. This dill pickle mustard – which is priced at just $1.99 — contains real pieces of dill pickle, so the pickle flavor is guaranteed to be front and center, right alongside the classic mustard-y taste. There's also dried garlic, paprika, and turmeric in the ingredient list, so there's an overall savory depth of flavor that will prove irresistible. Use this dill pickle mustard on sandwiches, burgers, or for a pickle-infused twist on classic deviled eggs.
Dark Chocolate Bar with White Chocolate Tulip
For a delicious chocolate bar that also just so happens to have a beautiful design, buy this dark chocolate bar with a white chocolate tulip from TJ's. Because of its gorgeous design, this chocolate bar, which costs $4.99 and is available for a limited time, makes for a delightful gift for any chocolate lover out there. It's a dark chocolate bar that's sprinkled with pink sugar and topped with a tulip design made of white chocolate. It also comes packaged in a box that opens like a greeting card (and is meant to double as one) — inside, it reads, "Especially for you," and there's extra empty space if you would like to write your own message.
Cookies & Creme Cookie Mix
When you want an easy-to-make batch of freshly made cookies in the house, bring out this box of Cookies & Creme cookie mix, a new item from Trader Joe's that costs $3.99. These cookies contain pieces of chocolate sandwich creme cookie pieces and white chocolate chips — they're plenty sweet and perfect for anyone who gravitates toward anything "cookies and cream." All you have to do is add unsalted butter and an egg to the contents of this mix, and you're all ready to go — it couldn't be easier.
Potato Cheese Sticks
If you love cheese or you love potatoes — and, especially, if you love the combination of the two — then you're going to love this new TJ's product: potato cheese sticks, which cost $4.99 for a box of four, and are inspired by a popular Korean street food. This comfort food snack consists of just a cheesy middle that is wrapped in batter and potato pieces. It's savory, cheesy, gooey, and a little bit sweet. You can make these in either the air fryer or the oven, but either way, you'll have a delicious snack ready in a short amount of time with minimal effort. Pair with one of your favorite sauces, such as honey mustard or spicy mayo.
Assorted Belgian Chocolates
A good chocolate assortment can be used for a number of occasions — you can keep it in the house for when you want a small sweet treat, you can give it as a gift, or you can use it as part of a dessert spread, and so on. So, with this in mind, you'll want to pay attention to Trader Joe's new assorted Belgian chocolates, which are a limited-time item. The assortment contains a delectable assortment of chocolates — some of the flavors include Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Medallion, Dark Chocolate Caramel Rush, White Chocolate Lemon Ginger Drop, Milk Chocolate Cappuccino Dream, and much more (there are 12 flavors total). This assortment contains something for all chocolate lovers — those who love nuttiness, those who love ultra creamy chocolates, those who love fruity infusions, and so on. The 12-piece assortment is priced at $6.99.
Salted Almond Honey Granola
If you love having granola around the house — for delicious recipes such as our blueberry avocado granola bowl and more — and are looking for a new one, add TJ's salted almond honey granola to your cart for the price of $3.99. It's nutty, satisfying, and has the irresistible flavor combination of salty and sweet. It has both honey and cane sugar in its ingredient list, so there's plenty of sweetness there to balance out the salty almonds.
Gözlemes
Gözlemes, which are stuffed Turkish flatbreads, have made their way to Trader Joe's — you can now buy a box of them for $4.99. These flatbreads are stuffed with three cheeses: goat's milk cheese, mozzarella, and kashkaval (which is somewhat similar to cheddar). These delicious flatbreads come frozen and, to prepare them, all it takes is a few minutes of heating them up on the stovetop in a dry pan. When they're ready, you'll have yourself a snack that is crispy on the outside and cheesy and gooey on the inside.
Queso Fresco
TJ's has another new addition to its cheese section: queso fresco. This Mexican-style cheese is crumbly, semi-soft, and creamy. It has a fairly mild flavor that will work well in a plethora of different dishes. To start with, you can try making a batch of our queso fresco enchiladas, as it's a recipe specifically designed to highlight this specific cheese. Other options include crumbling it over chicken tortilla soup or adding them to homemade tacos. TJ's queso fresco costs $3.79 for an 8-ounce package
Spicy Cheese Crunchies
Here's a returning item that will excite anyone who loves a spicy snack: TJ's spicy cheese crunchies. These corn chips are seasoned with cheddar cheese powder, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, and turmeric. Essentially, they're Trader Joe's version of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, so if you like those, you'll probably like this version too. This snack is crunchy, cheesy, and spicy — what more could you ask for? Grab a bag — for the price of $2.49 — to keep around for any time you want a fiery, exciting snack.
Ham and Cheese Baguette Sandwich
For a ready-made lunch that is also delicious, grab this new ham and cheese baguette sandwich. Specifically, this is inspired by the French jambon et buerre sandwich, which consists of a baguette that uses a generous helping of salted butter as the condiment and is stuffed with ham (and, sometimes, cheese). TJ's version adds dijon-style stone-ground mustard to go along with salted butter and uses gruyere cheese and thinly sliced uncured ham. It's the perfect grab-and-go meal for something that's simple yet tasty and satisfying. Each sandwich costs $5.49 at TJ's.
Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers
The final item on this list will appeal to anyone who has a sweet tooth and loves their desserts to have fun designs. These sugar cookie dough flowers from Trader Joe's, which are available only for a limited time, are literally shaped like flowers, complete with a pink-colored middle. In other words, they are the perfect dessert to serve at any spring or summertime dinner parties you may be hosting. The dough (which is made from ingredients such as flour, butter, vanilla, and, of course, sugar) is all prepped and ready to go, so all you have to do is pop them onto a baking sheet and into the oven. The package yields 12 cookies and costs $3.99.