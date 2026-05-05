20 Trader Joe's Products To Add To Your Cart This May 2026

One of the best parts about being a frequent Trader Joe's shopper is getting to keep an eye out for new and exciting items. The popular grocery store chain is consistently adding new products to its shelves for you to try and see if you want to make it a part of your weekly grocery list. These new items could be anything from delicious snacks to dinner staples to fun beverages.

As a new month approaches, there are plenty of new goods at Trader Joe's that you should be keeping an eye out for — and to help you with the task, we've compiled this rundown of everything you should be adding to your cart this May. The list includes some new sweet treats, such as premade sugar cookie dough and yogurt candy clusters. There are also plenty of new, tasty snacks, such as honey butter cashews or potato cheese sticks. Additionally, you can expect to find a new cheese, a new pastry, a new dip, and much more. Read on to see which items are a must-have for your next Trader Joe's shopping trip.