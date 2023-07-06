Dessert Charcuterie Boards Are The Perfect Treat For Any Occasion

If you've ever been to a house party or dinner party, you've probably seen a charcuterie board before. It's that tray or board with various cuts of cheese, meats, olives, and those little crusty pieces of bread. While the purpose of a charcuterie board is mainly to offer a variety of appetizers and finger foods to keep guests sated while they wait for the main course, the model of a charcuterie board can be used for any occasion — even dessert.

Much like any other version, a dessert charcuterie board is designed to offer your guests an assortment of small sweets. These could be anything from miniature brownies and cookies (think chocolate chip, peanut butter, and oatmeal) to cupcakes and miniature pastries. If you have store-bought candies like fun-sized Reese's cups and gummy bears, those will perfectly accent your board. Much like how regular charcuterie boards usually have a dip or spread, you could include melted chocolate, caramel, or honey to dip your different confections in.

But making a dessert charcuterie board isn't as easy as dumping a bag of fun-sized Hershey bars onto a tray and telling your guests to dig in. When making a charcuterie board, whether for dinner or dessert, there are a few key areas you should be sure to focus on to give your board some extra variety.