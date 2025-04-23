14 Ways You Should Be Eating Lychee

In Western cuisines, the lychee is an under-appreciated fruit. As lychees tend to grow in subtropical areas like Southeast Asia and India, they're usually ignored in favor of more commonplace fruits in the United States, and it can be difficult to find them sometimes in more mainstream supermarkets and retailers. If you can find perfectly in-season lychees, though, you may be presented with a new problem: What on earth do you do with them? The lychee's floral aroma and delicate, slightly rose-like taste can seem difficult to pair with foods and beverages without dominating things, and it can sometimes feel like they need to be reserved for certain combinations at the expense of others.

Advertisement

However, that's really not the case. When they're used right, lychees can be both a stand-out ingredient in your dish and a complement to the other flavors present. Whether you're using fresh or canned lychees, their bright flavor makes them the perfect choice for sorbets, smoothies, cakes, jams, and cocktails. They can also be used in slightly more unexpected ways, with the humble lychee being a perfect fit for salads, salsas, and stir-fries.