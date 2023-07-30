11 Tips For Making The Best Coffee With Your French Press

Starting the day with a coffee is a time-honored tradition for millions of people across the country. Almost 75% of the entire U.S. population drinks coffee every day, according to Statista, adding up to an overall expenditure of tens of billions of dollars.

In 2021 alone, over $81 billion was spent by folks looking to get their caffeine fix. And if you drink coffee at home, it's possible that those coffee beans and grounds you bought are going into a French press. A French press, also known as a cafetiere, is one of the most popular tools to make coffee at home. Making coffee by extracting it from the grounds directly, the utensil gets its name from the pressing action you perform to separate the ground coffee from the liquid, resulting in a delicious hot cup of joe.

The thing about making French press coffee, though, is that it's not as simple as it looks. While on paper, it sounds as simple as combining coffee and hot water, getting the best result is somewhat of an art form that requires skill, timing, and understanding of the French press' unique qualities. And so, we're here to share the secrets of those coffee pros out there, so you can get a barista-worthy brew at home.