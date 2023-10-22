The Easy Homemade Cold Foam Swap Chocolate Lovers Will Adore
Starbucks first introduced its beloved cold foam in 2014, and it quickly became one of the most popular toppings for several drinks on the chain's menu. Creamy and delicious, cold foam is less sugary than whipped cream, and it also offers numerous options for flavor customization. For instance, Starbucks has expanded beyond its original cold foam offering with alternative versions such as the seasonal Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the more recent Olive Oil Oleato cold brew beverage, with olive oil infused cold foam.
If you're intrigued by these flavored cold foams, consider making your own homemade chocolate version. This luxuriously airy topping is made similarly to regular cold foam, but it involves substituting the milk you'd normally use with — yes, you guessed it — chocolate milk. Alternatively, you can add cocoa powder and a sweetener or chocolate syrup. Whichever method you opt for, you'll achieve a perfectly frothy cold foam with a decadent, chocolatey twist.
How to use chocolate cold foam
Many people enjoy using cold foam atop fresh cold brew or iced coffee, but you can also get creative and add other ingredients to your beverage that pair perfectly with the foam. One fun flavor combination to try is chocolate cold foam on peanut butter coffee — it's like creating your own sippable Reese's peanut butter cup!
If you're not a fan of peanut butter, you can simply pair the chocolate cold foam with, well, more chocolate! Consider using it atop a classic mocha, or opt for a tuxedo flavor by pairing it with a white chocolate drink. You could also try another classic combination: caramel and chocolate, by using the foam over a tasty caramel latte.
Don't feel limited to coffee drinks, either. Feel free to experiment with using cold foam on other beverages, such as an iced chai tea latte, or even a strawberry lemonade. Regardless of how you choose to use it, this topping is an excellent way to introduce chocolate into your refreshing cold drinks.
Other flavored cold foams to try at home
If you love the idea of chocolate cold foam, feel free to experiment with other flavored variations of this creamy beverage topping at home. For instance, if you're a fan of autumnal flavors, you could take a page out of Aldi's book and try a pumpkin spice cold foam. Alternatively, for a salted caramel drink, whip up cold foam using caramel sauce or syrup along with a pinch of salt. Feel free to use these flavors atop iced coffee or tea lattes for an extra burst of flavor.
Other ideas worth trying include adding mint or bitters to this airy topping. Fortunately, cold foam is one of those recipes that lends itself to creativity, allowing you to experiment with various spices and fragrances. So whether you opt for chocolate cold foam or another flavored version, have fun mixing and matching different tastes to create the perfect cold beverages!