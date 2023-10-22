The Easy Homemade Cold Foam Swap Chocolate Lovers Will Adore

Many people enjoy using cold foam atop fresh cold brew or iced coffee, but you can also get creative and add other ingredients to your beverage that pair perfectly with the foam. One fun flavor combination to try is chocolate cold foam on peanut butter coffee — it's like creating your own sippable Reese's peanut butter cup!

If you're not a fan of peanut butter, you can simply pair the chocolate cold foam with, well, more chocolate! Consider using it atop a classic mocha, or opt for a tuxedo flavor by pairing it with a white chocolate drink. You could also try another classic combination: caramel and chocolate, by using the foam over a tasty caramel latte.

Don't feel limited to coffee drinks, either. Feel free to experiment with using cold foam on other beverages, such as an iced chai tea latte, or even a strawberry lemonade. Regardless of how you choose to use it, this topping is an excellent way to introduce chocolate into your refreshing cold drinks.