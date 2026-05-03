13 Best Sunday Brunch Buffets Across America
Sunday brunch needs no introduction. The time-honored tradition of going out for a meal on the last day of the week that sits somewhere between breakfast and lunch (brunch is technically between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., although this can vary), and which is defined by being both plentiful and laid-back, has been around since the early 1900s. For generations, people in the U.S. and around the world have been treating Sunday brunch as an event, where the drinks are free-flowing, and the food is nonstop. So, it's probably no surprise that there are a lot of Sunday brunch buffets out there. The dining style is as popular as it's ever been, and brunch buffets around the country compete with each other to offer the most luxurious experience.
Some really knock it out of the park, though. When a Sunday brunch buffet is next-level, nothing else can compare: Caviar, crab legs, and prime rib sit next to omelette and waffle stations, and the mimosas are on tap. The good news, too, is that high-quality buffets can be found all across the country. From Miami to Rhode Island, Long Beach to Las Vegas, here are the greatest of them all. You might just have to get ready to splash the cash.
The Circle at The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida
As the best brunch spots in the country go, it's hard to beat The Circle at The Breakers. This Sunday brunch buffet has all but gone down in history as one of the best of all time, and critics and customers alike have been left wowed by its quality and quantity. Why is it so good? Let us count the ways. Served in a grand dining hall with 30-foot fresco-covered ceilings and under a hanging chandelier, this brunch buffet feels opulent from the moment you step in. That's before you even get an eye on the food, which is positively bursting with luxury. We're talking caviar, Maine lobster, prime rib, beef tenderloin, lamb chops, and imported cheeses, all of which sit next to more classic breakfast fare like ready-made omelettes, eggs Benedict, and fresh fruit. It's almost overwhelming.
That's sort of the point, though — and the Sunday brunch at The Circle goes for broke in every sense. Its service is on point, its presentation is impeccable, and its ambience is rather special. It should probably come as no surprise that this brunch is an expensive one: It costs $195 per person before tax and service charge. It's safe to say, though, you get what you pay for here.
thebreakers.com/dining/the-circle
(855) 435-5744
1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL 33480
The Jefferson, Richmond, Virginia
The Jefferson's Champagne Sunday brunch is an experience to savor. Served at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Virginia, it's a buffet that's benefited from a huge amount of investment and refinement in the two decades it's been in operation, and its chefs and coordinators know the importance of delivering a high-class experience to its customers. As a result, here you'll find all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a top-notch Sunday buffet brunch. Food-wise, you can dine on options like oysters on the half shell and prime rib, before sauntering over to the mountains of cakes and desserts, all served on charming platters. Naturally, you can wash it all down with champagne.
Everything is served in a multi-story dining room with a mezzanine level, which gives the brunch an airy feel and a further touch of class. It's no wonder it's a hit with customers, who praise everything from the food to the service to the atmosphere. "Come dressed to impress and ready for a five star dining experience! This will be a new family tradition for us," said one Google review. You should also come ready to pay the $75 per head price, though — this place isn't cheap.
jeffersonhotel.com/dine/champagne-sunday-brunch
(804) 788-8000
101 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220
The Bistro at Ocean House, Westerly, Rhode Island
If you want class at your Sunday brunch buffet, Ocean House has it in spades. This buffet takes place in The Bistro at the five-star Ocean House resort, a New England institution that's steeped in local history, and where Taylor Swift was previously rumored to be marrying Travis Kelce. The building and the brunch are situated right on the ocean, with views of the Atlantic while you sip mimosas and take in the luxury. The whole experience is soundtracked by a live jazz ensemble and/or a pianist, giving your meal a further touch of class that would be difficult to find elsewhere.
That's all before you get to the actual food. The Bistro's Sunday brunch offers a combination of a la carte service and hot and cold stations, giving you both a sense of customization and abundance, and covering the bases for everyone's preferences. By all accounts, everything is exceptional, with the seafood being a particular highlight (well, it is next to the sea, after all). Ocean House's brunch costs $85 per head, but the multi-layered experience and the setting make it very worth it. Come for the food, stay for the music — and the views.
oceanhouseri.com/culinary/the-bistro
(401) 584-7000
1 Bluff Ave, Westerly, RI 02891
The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado
To call the Sunday buffet brunch at The Broadmoor classy doesn't quite cut it. This brunch is the stuff of legend, and as it takes place in a hotel that has won countless awards and has been dubbed a Forbes Five-Star joint since 1960, you know it's going to try to excel at every turn. It really does, too. The Broadmoor's Sunday brunch is served in its Lake Terrace Dining Room, with live piano music tinkling in the background as you enjoy your meal with a sumptuous view. The hotel and the dining room are decked out in a classical European design that makes everything feel ultra-classy, and the service is unassuming but rigorous.
As for the food, it's rather special. The Broadmoor has all of the abundance you'd expect from the best Sunday brunch buffets, and its stations have mountains of fresh seafood, huge cuts of slow-roasted prime rib, and more bacon than one person could eat in a month. It's got multiple live cooking stations, and an endless array of cakes and sweets to finish things off. As with all the best Sunday brunch buffets, it does come at a cost — and that cost is $110 per adult — but paying that is a shortcut to feeling like royalty.
broadmoor.com/dining/sunday-brunch
(855) 634-7711
1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
100 Sails, Honolulu, Hawaii
Located in the Prince Waikiki hotel in Honolulu Harbor, the Sunday brunch buffet at 100 Sails is an experience that combines breakfast classics with local flair. Presided over by executive chef Brooke Tadena, the brunch menu focuses heavily on seafood — as is only appropriate, given your meal will be enjoyed overlooking the ocean and its lapping waves. However, amidst the cold bar with ahi poke and sashimi and the hot fried oysters and snow crab legs is kiawe-smoked prime rib, porchetta, pasta, fried rice, as well as waffles and omelettes. It's also got plenty of fresh salads, fruits, and desserts.
It's no wonder this buffet is such a hit, with customers and outlets praising it for its quality and variety. One customer on Reddit described the Sunday brunch as "the best one in town," while others have highlighted the excellent ambience and atmosphere the restaurant creates during the experience. The buffet does come in at $91 per adult, so you'll have to invest in your meal — but frankly, it's a bit of a local favorite.
princewaikiki.com/dine/100-sails
(808) 944-4494
100 Holomoana St 3rd Floor, Honolulu, HI 96815
Adele's, Nashville, Tennessee
A lot of the best Sunday brunch buffets out there are situated in fancy, five-star hotels — and while this can ensure they have a certain quality, it can also mean they feel a little bit similar to each other. That's where Adele's in Nashville has the edge. This restaurant focuses on farm-to-table cuisine that bridges the gap between freshness and comfort food, and its Sunday brunch buffet menu reflects that ethos capably. Guests are, of course, treated to all the regulars you'd expect, like Belgian waffles, scrambled eggs, and buttermilk biscuits, but next to those sit kale and cauliflower salads, crispy rosemary potatoes, Greek yogurt with house-made granola, and chocolate budino for dessert. It's an elevated affair.
No wonder people praise Adele's so highly for its Sunday brunch. The general feeling is that its quality is excellent across the board: This restaurant doesn't overstretch itself, but instead, it focuses on making each dish as good as it can be. The service at Adele's is also top-notch, which is a joy given the sometimes patchy experience brunch buffets can offer on that front. Above all, though, it's a welcoming atmosphere with some dishes you'll know and love, and others you'll be happy you tried.
adelesrestaurant.com/location/adeles-nashville
(615) 988-9700
1210 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203
The Queen Mary, Long Beach, California
If you want a one-of-a-kind Sunday brunch experience, then The Queen Mary in Long Beach is the place you need to go. The location of this Sunday brunch buffet alone makes it worth the visit: It takes place on a former Cunard cruise ship that's now said to be haunted. That supernatural nature doesn't get in the way of the food, though: Here, you have access to dozens of international dishes, all served in a sumptuous dining hall that catapults you back through nautical history. Both the menu and the atmosphere seek to recapture a midcentury feel, and as such, you'll find dishes like shrimp cocktail, shrimp Louie, and eggs Benedict vol au vent, next to items like Korean BBQ ribs. There's a lot to take in.
Let's be honest, though: Dining on The Queen Mary is all about the experience, and for nautical history buffs, it's one-of-a-kind. Once you've eaten, you can take in some of the ship itself — and if you wish, you can book a room there. Throw in the "truly bottomless" mimosas that were a highlight of one person's visit over on Reddit, and this one's a winner.
queenmary.com/royal-sunday-brunch
(562) 435-3511
1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802
The Buffet at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada
Buffets are a staple of the Las Vegas strip, and so it's probably no shock to find out that plenty of them offer a Sunday brunch. However, picking carefully is key here: Some Las Vegas buffets are tourist traps that focus on volume over quality, and you can end up spending a lot for not much in return. That's not the case at The Buffet at Wynn, though. This is a dining experience that was formerly voted "Best Buffet" in Las Vegas by the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association (per The Edwardsville Intelligencer), and with excellent food across multiple zones and a Sunday brunch buffet at just $59.99 per person, it's a winner.
The Buffet at Wynn's Sunday brunch buffet has everything you'd expect, and more. The amount of food it has is slightly mind-boggling, and hot stations sit next to continental-inspired platters of sliced meats and cheeses, as well as freshly-cooked options galore. Plus, the restaurant's atmosphere is a visual feast, with The Buffet at Wynn going full maximalist with its decor. Talk about brunch with a view.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
(702) 770-3340
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Old Salt, Hampton, New Hampshire
The Sunday brunch buffet at The Old Salt in New Hampshire is a local favorite, and it's not hard to see why. This family-owned restaurant dishes up a brunch in the comfort of Lamie's Inn, in an 18th-century building steeped in history, and this immediately gives it a classic feel. Then, there's the food: It's abundant, varied, and consistently good. "Everything you could imagine for breakfast and then roast beef to roast turkey with all the fixings," reported one happy customer on Facebook. "Not to mention all the other dishes." The customer went on to praise the chocolate fountain and the dessert selection, which can often be neglected at a Sunday brunch buffet. Not here.
You want to know the best part, though? It's the price. Sunday brunch buffets can be unbelievably expensive, but at The Old Salt, it comes in at just $29.99 per adult. If you have children with you, they can eat for $19.99 a head. It's a place the whole family can enjoy (and we bet your kids will love that chocolate fountain, too).
(603) 926-8322
490 Lafayette Rd, Hampton, NH 03842
Mila, Miami, Florida
If you're dining at Mila, you'd better be prepared to splash out. This Miami restaurant holds the distinction of having one of the most expensive Sunday brunch buffets in the country. Depending on the drinks package you choose, you can pay up to $320 per head here, which includes unlimited Dom Pérignon champagne. Even the non-alcoholic package comes in at $95 each. Those on a budget might want to give it a miss.
Having said this, the high spend does seem to pay off here, and Mila offers an ultra-luxurious Sunday brunch buffet unlike any you've ever seen. Its food is consistently delicious, whether you're opting for its fresh oysters or sushi or its truffle spaghetti, which is a customer favorite. It also gets the classics right: Its French toast has earned rave reviews from people who don't normally enjoy it, which is a testament to the skill of its chefs. It's an achingly hip place to eat (there's a reflective pool in the middle of the restaurant, which should tell you everything you need to know), but there's a reason why it's counted as one of the best out there.
(786) 706-0744
636 Meridian Ave Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Amber India, San Francisco, California
Finally, a Sunday buffet brunch that offers something a little different. San Francisco restaurant Amber India's cuisine of choice should be evident by its name: This eatery serves up Indian food seven days a week, but on Sundays (and Saturdays), it turns into a full-on buffet at brunchtime. Instead of waffles, pancakes, and omelettes, you can feast on butter chicken and freshly made naan, along with a never-ending supply of mimosas, sparkling wine, and lassi. On the sweets side, there's a balance of Western-style desserts and Indian delicacies, giving its customers an impressive choice.
Along with the sumptuous food on offer, one of the best things about Amber India's Sunday brunch buffet is its price. It costs $48 per head, very much on the reasonable side of things, especially when you consider some places charge hundreds of dollars each. That price wouldn't mean anything if the experience wasn't good, but luckily, it really is. "Easily the best Indian food I've had in the United States! Amber offers an exceptional spread, outstanding quality, and excellent service," said one person on Google Reviews. "It doesn't get more authentic than this."
amber-india.com/menus/weekend-endless-brunch
(415) 777-0500
25 Yerba Buena Ln, San Francisco, CA 94103
Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant, Chicago, Illinois
It's fair to say you might not expect the best Sunday buffet brunch in Chicago to be at Chief O'Neill's. From the outside, this place looks like a pretty standard watering hole, albeit one with a gorgeous outside space. However, step inside on a Sunday morning, and you'll be wowed. Chief O'Neill's Sunday brunch buffet is a play-by-play of all the dishes you could want, and loads of others you might not expect: Think Guinness and cheddar soup, fish and chips, bourbon-glazed carrots, and a taco station.
All of this is served in an unfussy, friendly atmosphere, and in a place that cares more about giving you a good time than draining your bank balance. The Sunday brunch buffet at Chief O'Neill's costs just $32 per adult, which by today's prices is a total steal — especially when you consider the quality of its food. Locals agree. "Sunday Brunch at Chief O'Neill's is the best buffet in the city," said one person on Reddit. "When the weather is nice, the outdoor area is beautiful, but even in the winter, that buffet is amazing." We don't need to be told twice.
chiefoneillspub.com/sunday-brunch
(773) 583-3066
3471 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Sea Grill, Charlotte, Charlotte, North Carolina
Are you a fan of a seafood-focused Sunday brunch buffet? Then you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option than Sea Grill in Charlotte, North Carolina. This restaurant's Sunday brunch boasts more than 40 individual dishes, with sushi, sashimi, ceviche, oysters, shrimp & grits, and crab legs all yours for the taking. It also ensures everyone's catered for with non-seafood-focused dishes like lamb chops and chicken wings — and if you want, you can also opt for à la carte dining, although that's a separate offer from the buffet itself.
The Sunday brunch buffet at Sea Grill will cost you $85 per person, but considering the sheer amount of food on offer, and the elegant cocktails you can wash it down with (word on the street is the lychee martini is a winner), we'd say it's worth it. "I had the pleasure of dining here for Sunday brunch over a week ago, and I'm still thinking about how incredible the experience was," raved a customer on Google Reviews, before moving through a checklist of everything Sea Grill gets right. "I cannot wait to return." Well, we can't wait to go.
(704) 703-3399
210 E Trade St B120, Charlotte, NC 28202