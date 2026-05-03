13 Best Sunday Brunch Buffets Across America

Sunday brunch needs no introduction. The time-honored tradition of going out for a meal on the last day of the week that sits somewhere between breakfast and lunch (brunch is technically between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., although this can vary), and which is defined by being both plentiful and laid-back, has been around since the early 1900s. For generations, people in the U.S. and around the world have been treating Sunday brunch as an event, where the drinks are free-flowing, and the food is nonstop. So, it's probably no surprise that there are a lot of Sunday brunch buffets out there. The dining style is as popular as it's ever been, and brunch buffets around the country compete with each other to offer the most luxurious experience.

Some really knock it out of the park, though. When a Sunday brunch buffet is next-level, nothing else can compare: Caviar, crab legs, and prime rib sit next to omelette and waffle stations, and the mimosas are on tap. The good news, too, is that high-quality buffets can be found all across the country. From Miami to Rhode Island, Long Beach to Las Vegas, here are the greatest of them all. You might just have to get ready to splash the cash.