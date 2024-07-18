How Buffets Became A Staple Of The Las Vegas Strip

Buffets are, for many people, something of a guilty pleasure, somewhere you love eating but don't necessarily like admitting to. And while the origins of the buffet are actually quite classy, the age of Golden Corral has somewhat dimmed their star in the intervening decades. But there's one place with which buffets are associated more than any other: Sin City itself, Las Vegas. Today, Las Vegas may not be the home of America's largest buffet, but there's no denying the longtime association between the two.

But where did the origins of the link between Las Vegas and buffets come from in the first place? In order to get there, you have to turn back the clock to the 1940s, when one casino owner's desire to keep guests from leaving the premises in the wee hours of the night drove him to toss out a bunch of cold cuts and hope for the best. In the process, he spawned an entire trend that would become as iconically Las Vegas as casinos themselves — even if now the Vegas buffet star has dimmed considerably.