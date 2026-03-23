10 Best Brunch Spots Across America
Brunch. The word brings up an array of images and concepts. Some go the bougie route, looking for a high-end spot with classic mimosas and elevated plates. Others think comfort, with large portions and fried classics made with love and care from a family-style kitchen. No matter your idealized version, we can all agree it's a meal that many value — a celebratory feast shared with friends and loved ones alike. With this in mind, we sought out the top brunch spots, scouring the internet for award-winners, hidden gems, and Michelin recognition. No restaurant was too fancy or too small for this assessment.
After looking through Michelin guides and researching James Beard award winners, diving deep into online publications and local podcasts, we created a list of 10 of the best brunch spots across the U.S. you have to try. From East Coast to West, northern borders to Southern influence, we covered the gamut. Let's see what's awaiting us in restaurants across the country. You may want to add a few to your travel bucket list.
Okonomi in New York City, New York
Japanese menu, high-end bites, not your average brunch — this is the vibe at Okonomi. With two locations in New York, this spot is getting ample recognition, from locals to food critics alike. Okonomi serves an authentic Japanese breakfast, so you won't find your Western classics here. The chefs focus on set meals called "Ichiju Sansai," which translates to "one soup, three dishes." Here, you're not just enjoying brunch; you're indulging in centuries-old traditions that celebrate the history of Japanese breakfast foods. Okonomi is also committed to "mottainai" — using locally sourced ingredients to create a sustainable dining experience with a "don't waste" attitude.
Since many of us, like James Beard award-winning writer Hannah Goldfield, can't easily hop on a plane and travel to Japan for the real thing whenever we please, Okonomi can offer the next-best in the States. "The teishoku was as exquisite as ever," she writes in The New Yorker, "as balanced and nourishing as it was genuinely thrilling, an optimal combination for the first meal of the day." But she isn't the only one talking about this place. From the New York Times to Bon Appétit, it seems everyone knows about this epic brunch spot.
What's cool about Okonomi is that by day, it serves a truly unique breakfast and lunch experience. By night, it shape-shifts into YUJI Ramen, offering an à la carte menu of ramen and mazemen. Come for brunch, stay for dinner.
okonomi.us
Multiple locations
(347) 271-1601
Ocotillo in Portland, Maine
Ocotillo is a colorful and welcoming spot tucked into Portland's West End neighborhood. This is Tex-Mex done right. The staff is friendly, the food is scratch-kitchen creative, and the menu does not disappoint. Think spicy Bloody Marys, buttermilk-masa pancakes, enchiladas, and so much more. Brunch here is anything but ordinary.
The restaurant won Yankee's Best New Brunch of 2025 title, and it earned a mention in The New York Times' Guides to Great Restaurant Cities in 2025. What stands out most in Ocotillo's awards and reviews is the way folks speak about the food. Melissa Clark's "The 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across the U.S. in 2024" from The New York Times is no exception. Clark says, "the real whammy is the housemade salsa macha, a brick-red drizzle exploding with toasted chiles, nuts and seeds, and sweetened with roasted garlic — the kind of haunting sauce you'll want to slather on everything."
Here, Mexican meets creative innovation where Southern influence shines in every dish. If you're looking for something different that promises high-end flavors and fusion done well, add this one to your list for the next time you're in Portland.
ocotillo.me
211 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04102
(207) 203-4611
Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville, Tennessee
A hole-in-the-wall James Beard award winner and Michelin Guide favorite? Yup, you get all that and more at Arnold's Country Kitchen in Nashville, Tennessee. When they said, "Don't judge a book by its cover," Arnold's is exactly what they meant.
Described as a "glorified cafeteria" by Condé Nast Traveler, this Southern comfort food spot knows how to do brunch. The restaurant won the James Beard American Classics Award in 2009 and is a staple in the Tennessee Michelin Guide. To add to the growing list of recognition, this spot is also a Triple D favorite, while Food Network says, "The 'Meat & 3' (entree and three vegetables) at Arnold's Country Kitchen is arguably the best in Nashville."
The line at Arnold's wraps around the building, folks of all ages waiting to enjoy items like fried chicken, 7-Up Pancakes, Biscuits-n-gravy Baby, and so many other fan favorites. The brunch menu isn't extensive, but this small cafeteria lineup promises satisfaction in every bite.
arnoldscountrykitchen.com
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 256-4455
Trust in San Diego, California
If you're looking for elevated cuisine, look no further than Trust in San Diego, California. Boasting shared plates and a community vibe, the chefs here focus on bold flavors that come from the help of local farmers.
While many in California look to LA for award-winning fare, Trust has garnered immense recognition since opening in 2016. It claimed its place as a Michelin Guide restaurant, along with earning a spot in Michelin's list of "The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in California." Michelin Guide jokes that "although the dishes are designed to be shared, we won't blame you if you finish the fried chicken sandwich ... yourself."
The award-winning brunch menu is littered with New American fare — all cultivated through woodfire cooking. Boasting other San Diego-specific recognitions, like Best Neighborhood Trailblazer, Best Brunch, Best Service, Best New Restaurant, and Chef of the Year, "wow" is an understatement. Enjoy small plates of stuffed French toast, wood-grilled cauliflower, steak and eggs, and that fried chicken sandwich we mentioned — just to name a few. However, don't leave without trying the restaurant's signature Ultimate Sticky Bun. Get it while you can — they sell out fast!
trustrestaurantsd.com
3752 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 795-6901
Florence's Restaurant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Opened in 1952, Florence's Restaurant is Oklahoma's first-ever James Beard winner, featuring unassuming digs with killer Southern fare. Co-owner Florence Jones Kemp was born and raised in the state and learned how to cook from her mom. She was barely 20 years old when she opened up the restaurant. When her James Beard recognition arrived, Florence didn't bat an eye, but her daughter and co-owner knew exactly what it meant for the restaurant and its future.
One TikTok user gives Florence's food a 10/10, and he's not the only one. This local spot was recognized on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" and also landed on Guy's top chicken dishes list. While a nationally recognized restaurant, its humble beginnings were built on the loyalty of local customers, all seeking out the love and passion cooked into every bite. Enjoy a plate of its famous yam-fried chicken, smothered in yam sauce and served with a side of veggies. And the daily specials will keep you coming back for more.
Florence's offers more than just a good meal. The story of this brunch spot's humble beginnings is proof that dreams are always worth chasing.
theflorencesrestaurant.com
1437 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
(405) 427-3663
State of Grace in Houston, Texas
State of Grace was born from South Texas cooking, which, to its chefs, is all about local meat, fresh seafood, and cooking over a live fire the old-fashioned way. Ford Fry, a culinary legend, returned to his roots in Houston to create an eclectic Texas menu in a former shopping center. You'll find a renovated marbled bar and rustic exposed brick walls welcoming you to a brunch fit for kings and queens. The dining room was formerly a dry cleaner and nail salon, which makes the room that much more impressive.
Named as a must by The New York Times if you're spending "36 Hours in Houston," any meal you can manage to fit into your itinerary is going to leave you more than satisfied. You won't find dainty portions here. State of Grace's "sticky-sweet cinnamon rolls lure fans from all around Houston," according to Food Network, but don't sleep on its biscuits with jam, shrimp and grits, crab omelet, and other fresh Gulf seafood dishes. Here, you'll find some of the best brunch recipes around.
stateofgracetx.com
3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 942-5080
Brassica Kitchen & Cafe in Boston, Massachusetts
Brassica Kitchen & Cafe is a little local gem in the heart of Boston's Jamaica Plain. Here, you'll find reimagined comfort classics and killer pastries. This place is fancy without being fancy, and we love that vibe. Your meals are thought out and prepared by classically trained chefs, complemented by an exposed-brick, tavern aesthetic that balances a casual atmosphere. There is no dress code; living room vibes only.
Speaking of vibes, the staff has created a menu that features fermented ingredients and longstanding cooking techniques that tie the restaurant's cuisine to the region's history. Within that staff is Jeremy Kean — the executive chef, a 2022 James Beard award semifinalist and a winner of "Guy's Grocery Games." Beyond his accolades, you're looking at decades of lived experience in the kitchen, ensuring each guest feels right at home with a stellar meal each time they visit his restaurant.
Grab a house-made pastry and coffee or dive deeper into the menu with an indulgent bite like the crispy chicken sandwich stacked high with battered chicken and pickles. However, you can't leave without trying the iconic Brassica donut or ordering from the hot sauce menu. With global influences and bold flavors that transcend genre, you're always in for an old classic or innovative treat depending on the season.
brassicakitchen.com
3712 Washington St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 477-4519
Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café in Fargo, North Dakota
Brunch encompasses such a broad scope of food categories, which is why we had to add Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café to our list. Located in Fargo, North Dakota, this small-town spot has had some major recognition, and it's all thanks to the pastries.
Nichole Hensen, head chef and founder of the café, received a James Beard nomination for Outstanding Bakery in 2024, and that recognition shows in the hand-crafted quality of every single item on the menu. The café was also featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," where Guy Fieri said Nichole's Pecan Sticky Rolls were "dynamite" as he licked fresh caramel from his fingers (via Food Network). However, the Mushroom Asparagus Galettes off the brunch menu were also a favorite feature, so much so that Food Network listed the recipe on its website.
While her cakes were featured as the best in the state by People magazine, there is more to this bakery than meets the eye. Stop in for a mimosa, vegetable hash, a slice of quiche, or a French onion burger.
nicholesfinepastry.com
13 8th St S, Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 232-6430
Mother's Bistro & Bar in Portland, Oregon
Located in downtown Portland, Oregon, you'll find Mother's Bistro & Bar, nestled in the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel. What started as a 90-seat restaurant on Stark Street transformed into a 200-seat Portland institution. Talk about a real-life glow-up. Crystal chandeliers and velvet-back chairs are a siren song for passersby.
In 2023, owner and executive chef Lisa Schroeder was selected as Oregon Small Business Person of the Year, an award she never saw coming. Known to the community as the "mother of all mothers," she also received an ORLA Hospitality Industry Award the same year.
The menu? It's a little bit of everything, from a lox platter and Greek frittata to handmade pierogies and a Dungeness crab cake. This is truly a spot that will satisfy anyone's appetite — picky or not. With an array of the best brunch cocktails, like Steph's Bloody Mary, a Persephone, and an Elderflower Sparkler, you know you're in good hands for a killer brunch experience.
mothersbistro.com
121 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
(503) 464-1122
Redbird in Los Angeles, California
Someone once said to save the best for last, and in this case, they wouldn't be wrong. Last but certainly not least, we're featuring Redbird, an elevated haunt in downtown Los Angeles, California. Located in a former church, there is nothing classic or average about this brunch spot. Condé Nast Traveler says the place "brings sexy back to dining out." If you guessed Redbird was in the Michelin Guide, you're absolutely right. The notes on the Guide page boast its creative global dishes.
It feels like this spot has been in every food and beverage publication. Time Out lists Redbird as the number one brunch spot in LA, where it boasts "[Redbird's] biscuits and gravy, impossibly flaky squares of buttery layers topped with chocolate-colored red eye pork sausage gravy, put the rest of the city to shame." However, don't sleep on the cocktails. The restaurant's Bar Director, Tobin Shea, was recognized by the James Beard Foundation in 2025 for outstanding cocktail service.
The brunch menu is ever-changing, boasting an epic array of pastries made each day, and innovative dishes like congee with Maine lobster, duck confit chilaquiles, and short rib hash. If that list doesn't do it for you, grab the Wagyu burger and one of Shea's award-winning cocktails. We promise — you won't be disappointed.
redbird.la
114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 788-1191