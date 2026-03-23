10 Best Brunch Spots Across America

Japanese menu, high-end bites, not your average brunch — this is the vibe at Okonomi. With two locations in New York, this spot is getting ample recognition, from locals to food critics alike. Okonomi serves an authentic Japanese breakfast, so you won't find your Western classics here. The chefs focus on set meals called "Ichiju Sansai," which translates to "one soup, three dishes." Here, you're not just enjoying brunch; you're indulging in centuries-old traditions that celebrate the history of Japanese breakfast foods. Okonomi is also committed to "mottainai" — using locally sourced ingredients to create a sustainable dining experience with a "don't waste" attitude.

Since many of us, like James Beard award-winning writer Hannah Goldfield, can't easily hop on a plane and travel to Japan for the real thing whenever we please, Okonomi can offer the next-best in the States. "The teishoku was as exquisite as ever," she writes in The New Yorker, "as balanced and nourishing as it was genuinely thrilling, an optimal combination for the first meal of the day." But she isn't the only one talking about this place. From the New York Times to Bon Appétit, it seems everyone knows about this epic brunch spot.

What's cool about Okonomi is that by day, it serves a truly unique breakfast and lunch experience. By night, it shape-shifts into YUJI Ramen, offering an à la carte menu of ramen and mazemen. Come for brunch, stay for dinner.

okonomi.us

Multiple locations

(347) 271-1601