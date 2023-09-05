The 15 Best Buffets In Las Vegas

There are few eating styles that have more freedom or more of a communal vibe than the buffet. And, it's safe to say that they're at no risk of disappearing. While buffets took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with customers reluctant to eat at places that relied on sharing serving spoons and waiting in line in close proximity, they've recently made a comeback. Buffet chain Golden Corral was up 20% on its sales by mid-2023, with other restaurants hurriedly revamping their businesses to meet the increased demand, per The New York Times.

Buffets are so popular, it's argued, because of their reliability and the fact they offer choice, and a little decadence, at the same time. So, where better to enjoy one than Las Vegas? As the original home of abundance and enjoyment, it's probably no surprise that many of Las Vegas' buffets are larger-than-life, full of theatricality, and offer something for everyone. And, there are also some unexpected gems in the Las Vegas buffet scene, tucked away from the strip, which offer a fantastic selection at a great price. To avoid you having to gamble on your buffet choice, we put together our top picks, so you can win big in the form of delicious food.