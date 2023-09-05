The 15 Best Buffets In Las Vegas
There are few eating styles that have more freedom or more of a communal vibe than the buffet. And, it's safe to say that they're at no risk of disappearing. While buffets took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with customers reluctant to eat at places that relied on sharing serving spoons and waiting in line in close proximity, they've recently made a comeback. Buffet chain Golden Corral was up 20% on its sales by mid-2023, with other restaurants hurriedly revamping their businesses to meet the increased demand, per The New York Times.
Buffets are so popular, it's argued, because of their reliability and the fact they offer choice, and a little decadence, at the same time. So, where better to enjoy one than Las Vegas? As the original home of abundance and enjoyment, it's probably no surprise that many of Las Vegas' buffets are larger-than-life, full of theatricality, and offer something for everyone. And, there are also some unexpected gems in the Las Vegas buffet scene, tucked away from the strip, which offer a fantastic selection at a great price. To avoid you having to gamble on your buffet choice, we put together our top picks, so you can win big in the form of delicious food.
1. Bacchanal Buffet
If you wanna go big in Las Vegas, there's nowhere better than the Bacchanal Buffet. Arguably the most well-known of Las Vegas' mega-buffets, the Caesar Palace-located eatery doesn't do things by halves. Since opening in 2012, Bacchanal Buffet has been preparing over 250 menu items every day, spread over more than 25,000 square feet of space. There's food from pretty much anywhere in the world available, prepared in its 10 kitchens and 9 live-action cooking stations, from Cajun seafood to authentic pizza, to Korean fried chicken.
Bacchanal Buffet operates both a regular and a crab brunch, as well as an enormous dinner selection. And, while this might all sound way too much, dining at the restaurant is a surprisingly manageable affair. The seating space is organized with intimacy and familiarity in mind, with partitioned sections in the dining hall and the food stations giving their own sense of identity, to stop everything from feeling anonymous. Bacchanal Buffet has also done away with the classic buffet style of serving food in gargantuan tureens and instead has turned its focus to plating up individual servings which you can grab and take to your table, giving it a touch of class. Just bear in mind that all of this luxury will set you back a pretty penny: Bacchanal Buffet costs $79.99 per person for its dinner menu, before tax.
2. Wicked Spoon
Wicked Spoon is a cut above the rest when it comes to quality. While other buffets in town might operate by dumping their food in large dishes and leaving you to it, Wicked Spoon has championed the small plates approach since it opened in 2010. And, while other buffets have followed suit, few match this one's excellence. Wicked Spoon has been recognized for its caliber of food with multiple accolades, bagging the "Best Buffet" award from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and being named the "Best Dessert Buffet" in town by KNPR.
One step inside the dining hall, and you'll quickly be able to see why people love it so much. Its food output is incredibly classy, with dishes like squid ink pasta, wild boar, kale salad, lamb gyros, and four cheese truffle mac on regular rotation. Its fried chicken comes in individual frying baskets, part of its dedicated Grill Station, where you can also find bone marrow. Over in the dessert section, you can find a scoop-your-own ice cream area, and an abundance of cakes, cookies, chocolates, and pastries.
Despite all of this, Wicked Spoon's food never feels overly heavy or leaves you uncomfortable, and nor does it completely wipe out your bank balance. At $39 for breakfast or $45 for lunch Monday-Friday (with kids half-price), they offer a good price for their food. Wicked Spoon also operates a weekend brunch, but bear in mind it doesn't open for dinner.
3. The Buffet at Wynn
Extravagance is the name of the game at The Buffet at Wynn. Upon entering the dining hall, you're immediately greeted by the opulent decor, with pink-red pastel awnings adorning the walls and huge flower arrangements interspersed amongst the tables. And, that's all before you get to the food, which is delivered via 16 separate kitchens. You can find virtually anything you want in this place, with both its breakfast and its brunch providing dozens of dishes. And, if you're a fish fan, you're in luck, as The Wynn does a daily seafood gourmet dinner.
The Wynn has mid-range pricing options, from $39.99 for breakfast from Monday to Thursday, and brunch at $46.99. At the end of the week, prices rise slightly, and dinner is even more expensive, at $74.99 per head. While the dinner especially is on the pricier side, it's more than worth the price for the quality of the food, the service, and the general ambiance. "We had never been to a buffet in Vegas before and chose this one because it had the best reviews. We were not disappointed, it was an excellent experience" said one pleased customer on Trip Advisor, where it carries an impressive 4.5/5 rating.
4. South Point's Garden Buffet
Being on the Las Vegas strip can be a lot of fun, but it's also incredibly overwhelming. So, if you want to escape, but still have the choice a buffet can offer, head to Garden Buffet at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. Located on South Las Vegas Boulevard, Garden Buffet is immediately striking for its balance of familiarity and choice. Six separate live cooking stations offer a great selection of food from around the globe, with a seafood night on Friday evenings, running til 10:00 PM. The barbecue station serves up home-cooking classics like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, with the Italian station providing pasta sauces and pizzas made then and there. There's something for everyone here.
Although it can be a bit of a journey to get there from the center of the action, you'll be pleased you did, for its food quality and great service. "The food was very good; price reasonable! We have dined here many times before. Staff were very conscious of health concerns and were polite and efficient as they served our food," said one reviewer on OpenTable. Stepping away from the strip will also save you some valuable dollars, with the prime rib and champagne brunch, including bottomless mimosas, cost under $30 each. The seafood night, meanwhile, comes in at $49.95 for non-club members.
5. The Buffet at Excalibur
When you're in the middle of Las Vegas, eating can be expensive. But, if you want to keep your costs reasonable while still being in the heart of it, hit up The Buffet at Excalibur. Excalibur's buffet, which is only open for brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 7 days a week, costs $28.99 for adults from Monday through Thursday and $31.99 at the weekend. For that price, though, you get an incredible array of food to choose from. Grab some sushi, or pile your plate high with shrimp, stopping en route to the table to pick up some fried chicken and mac and cheese. If breakfast items are more your thing, swing by the bacon and scrambled eggs, enjoy some corned beef hash, or get a serving of the eggs Benedict. There's also a fresh fruit station, so you can get your vitamins.
The Buffet is presented with trendy decor, in muted pastel shades and wooden walls, for a classy dining experience. If you're interested, there's also an all-you-can-drink menu priced at $16.99 each, giving you unlimited access to draft beer, mimosas, and cocktails for 90 minutes. It may not be the highest-end buffet in town, but you'll certainly get bang for your buck.
6. A.Y.C.E. Buffet at The Palms
The A.Y.C.E. Buffet at The Palms, located just off the strip, is an undeniably huge affair. The dining hall seats 250 customers at a time in its open-plan seating, with each of its themed cooking stations lining the wall, so you can enjoy the culinary show while you eat. And as you might expect, there's a lot of food to choose from. From piles of freshly sliced meat to individual servings of bean stew, there's something for everyone here. Its dessert selection is also hugely extensive, with traditional patisseries such as macarons and eclairs nuzzled up next to cake pops and chocolate-coated strawberries.
While there's a lot to choose from, the A.Y.C.E. Buffet at The Palms adds a touch of class by serving many of its dishes on small plates. And, it does this while keeping its prices reasonable: On most nights, dinner is just $36.99, with a prime rib and snow crab dinner on Fridays costing just a few dollars more. If you really want luxury, though, lobster night ($64.99 on Wednesdays) is the way to go. Offering all-you-can-eat lobster, it's even a hit with folks who ordinarily wouldn't touch it. "I don't even like lobster, but tried a lobster tail and it was delicious! The crab legs were good too!," one customer wrote, per Trip Advisor.
7. The Buffet at Bellagio
With the Bellagio being one of the most iconic casinos in Las Vegas, largely thanks to its inimitable fountain, you'd expect its buffet to be similarly impressive. And luckily, it delivers. The Buffet at Bellagio, which opened its doors for the first time way back in 1996, offers a massive selection of food at any time of the day. Abundance truly is the watchword in this buffet. At breakfast, you can customize your own omelet at one of its cooking stations, grab a slice of its massive pancakes, or go a little lighter with some fresh fruit and chia pudding. Lunch (and dinner) offers a huge variety, too, from clams and mussels to pizza and piles of meat.
Buffets can sometimes suffer in quality when they offer this much food, but The Buffet at Bellagio keeps things high-end. "Superb food. High quality and very flavorful. Wide range of cuisines — all done to perfection. Great value," said a customer via Trip Advisor. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that The Buffet is a bit pricier than other options: Dinner is $69.99 and is only served on Friday and a weekend brunch will cost $49.99.
8. Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
Finding yourself a bit worn out with the mega-buffets in each casino? Try something new with Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse. This restaurant takes the buffet format and flips it on its head. You head up with your plate to its well-stocked salad bar, featuring an array of deli meats, cheeses, soup, and vegetables. Then, as you take your seat, you catch one of the passing servers (or "gauchos"), who carry with them one of 17 different types of meat, including ribeye, filet mignon, grilled shrimp, and leg of lamb. This meat is then sliced directly onto your plate, and you can get a repeat serving any time you want.
This variation of the buffet style makes Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse a one-of-a-kind dining experience. The chain was founded in 2017 but has made a serious splash since then, with six current locations and more in the works. Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse's service is uniformly excellent, with the quality of food matching the quality of interactions with the staff. And, while it might set you back a fair few dollars (a full dinner, including all meats, costs $66.95 per head), it's a must-try dining event when you're in town.
9. Naan & Curry
Las Vegas is the land of endless lobster and prime rib buffets and all-you-can-drink mimosas. But sometimes, you just want specific, quality food — and Naan & Curry is here to deliver that. An alternative to the massive buffets in Las Vegas' center, Naan & Curry offers traditional Indian cuisine in an intimate atmosphere. With both a lunch and dinner buffet, the restaurant offers up classic Indian dishes like butter chicken, daal makhani, aloo gobi, and garlic naan, although dishes can vary from day to day.
While the selection at Naan & Curry is way smaller than the buffets in town, it's a far more manageable affair for some people, and the cozier size allows you to enjoy your meal without people jostling past you to get to the food. The service in Naan & Curry is also a hit with customers, and the price is especially attractive, too: The dinner buffet will set you back $24.99, a steal compared to some other places in Las Vegas. You'll likely need a car or a cab to get here, though, as Naan & Curry is a little far out from the center.
10. Garden Court Buffet
As the city long associated with stars like Dean Martin, Elvis, and Frank Sinatra, Las Vegas is the city of old-school pizzazz. And, no buffet captures that better than Garden Court Buffet at Main Street Station. The first thing you'll notice when you walk in is its stand-out interior, with a Victorian vibe that feels both ornate and theatrical at the same time. Individual bulbs stretch across the ceiling and along its curved arches, with statues and trees dotted throughout the large dining hall.
It all makes for a pretty classy eating experience, where the food definitely delivers. While it's definitely a no-frills affair, there's still a good amount of selection on offer, with comforting classics like country-fried steak, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and pork chops. These sit alongside higher-end items like smoked salmon, lemon-infused fish fillets, and an impressive selection of cakes, pastries, and muffins. The quality of the food is excellent, especially given the very reasonable price, with dinner coming in at just $32.99, and brunch from Monday to Friday costing $23.99, with kids half-price. The hygiene standards at Garden Court Buffet are also top-notch, giving you peace of mind when you're dining.
11. The Buffet at Luxor
If you like your buffets with some drama, head to The Buffet at Luxor. The iconic hotel and casino, which opened in 1993 at a cost of $375 million dollars, isn't exactly known for being shy and retiring: With over 120,000 feet of gaming and 4,400 guest rooms, decked out in a North African theme, it's a real showstopper. Its buffet seeks to offer the same level of scale, with a 30-foot salad bar and an absolutely enormous selection of food.
Open only at brunch, The Buffet at Luxor offers pretty much every breakfast and lunch item you could want. The buffet has two separate omelet stations, breakfast classics like sausages, bacon, and scrambled eggs, a meat carving station, and a wide variety of world cuisine including sushi, spring rolls, and bao buns. Its dessert selection is also both impressive and inclusive, with a range of sugar-free and gluten-free cakes. The Buffet at Luxor is as much about its visual impact as its good food, and true to the resort's theme, it's kitted out with an archeological dig motif, with the staff wearing old-fashioned explorer uniforms, to add to the sense of drama. Despite this and its prime location on the strip, The Buffet at Luxor is still well-priced, with its weekday brunch costing $28.99 and $16.99 for kids between 5 and 11 years old.
12. Makino Sushi & Seafood Buffet
With so much selection at some Las Vegas buffets, it can be comforting to go to one that limits its offer to carefully chosen, quality foods. This is definitely the case with Makino Sushi & Seafood Buffet, located on South Decatur Boulevard. Created by sushi chef Kaku Makino, Makino Sushi & Seafood Buffet has been a fixture on the Las Vegas food scene for decades, and is a go-to spot for residents. "We are a favorite among the locals in Las Vegas. It's very difficult to operate a successful restaurant for 20 years consistently," says Makino, via the Star Advertiser. "We owe the success to our amazing staff."
While the service is undeniably good, though, the buffet's triumph is also down to its food. Makino Sushi & Seafood Buffet serves a huge variety of fresh sushi and sashimi, including unagi, masago, ebi, and salmon, along with avocado, cucumber, and California rolls. They also have a wide selection of hot food, serving up tonkatsu, fried noodles, and dumplings daily. All of this is prepared in an open-plan kitchen directly behind the buffet, so you can see the chefs at work while you eat. Makino has a mid-range dinner price point, at $39.95 per head for adults, and $26.95 for lunch.
13. Señor Frog's
What would a trip to Vegas be without catching some drag performers doing their thing? And, at Señor Frog's drag buffet brunch, you'll see the best of the best. This buffet is truly an opportunity to go all out, Vegas-style, with unlimited mimosas throughout and entertainment from "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars like Yara Sofia and Kahanna Montrese.
While Señor Frog's offers up a good selection of hot and cold food, it's fair to say that it's really not the main attraction at this brunch, which is all about the queens. Running at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Friday to Sunday, each eating slot comes with a full-on drag show, with the queens performing all the hits. It's a pretty much guaranteed fun time, with customers delighting in the choreography and energy, starting their days in style.
For folks who want to splash out a little more, there's a VIP package, which includes a full open bar, the best seats, and a meet and greet with the performers after the show. Keep in mind that all of this fun comes at a pretty steep cost, with general admission tickets costing $89.99 and VIP tickets costing $119.99. But, it wouldn't be Vegas without a show, and that's what Señor Frog's provides.
14. Nabe Hot Pot
Step away from the action and enjoy some premium food at Nabe Hot Pot. Located on Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas' Chinatown, this shabu-shabu restaurant puts you in control of your food. With a hot pot on each table, you're able to cook your own meat (including Wagyu beef) and seafood directly where you're sitting, pairing it with a range of noodles, rice, and dipping sauce. There's also buffet-style sushi and seafood, as well as a range of salads and appetizers.
While some diners might prefer all the cooking to be done for them, other diners will revel in being able to take part in the classic Japanese cooking style. Placing you in charge of the action also leads to a way more communal experience with your fellow diners than all heading up separately to the buffet line. Nabe Hot Pot's food comes out of the kitchen fresh and is covered to protect hygiene, and by encouraging you to sample a little at each time, they cut down on food waste, too. And, the price is a steal. "This place has such great food for the price! It's only $29.95 for all you can eat! Ambience is cool. Service is excellent!," said a happy customer, via Trip Advisor.
15. Mint Indian Bistro
There's always a time and a place for Indian food, even in the middle of Sin City. And, if you want it in a charming, relaxed setting, head to Mint Indian Bistro. Serving up a lunch buffet daily, Mint has a wide selection of some of the most-loved Indian dishes, with a particularly good selection of vegetarian options. Each buffet comes stocked with tadka dal, paneer masala, and other favorites, as well as meat dishes like tandoori chicken.
Additionally, there are all the sides you could hope for, from samosas and bhajis to naan and pilau steamed rice. The dishes on offer at the restaurant are all created in line with its food philosophy, which focuses on food that appeals to all five senses, creating the most satisfying experience possible. Far from just serving Western-style Indian food, Mint Indian Bistro also has a chaat bar and a bhel puri station, for people to try some classic roadside dishes. The food is fresh and high-quality, with something for everyone, whether they like their food spicy or not. The restaurant also has its own "Lassi Bar," which has a wide selection of both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. At $18.99 plus tax for its lunch buffet, Mint Indian Bistro is a steal, and a great choice to balance your budget with good flavors.