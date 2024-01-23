When Is Brunch, Technically?

What happens when you combine sweet breakfast food, savory lunch dishes, and an endless supply of bubbly? Brunch, of course — everyone's favorite excuse to indulge in large portions of rich foods and boozy mimosas that only contain a few drops of orange juice. Brunch can be extravagant, complete with bumps of caviar and champagne towers, or a simple gathering of friends for a midmorning meal. But penciling in this special time on your calendar is a bit more complicated than you might think.

Most people can confidently assume that lunch plans will happen around noon and a dinner date is clearly an evening activity. However, everyone has a slightly different understanding of when exactly brunch occurs. Even restaurants have vastly different definitions of this elusive meal time, with some ending their bottomless mimosa brunches at 1 p.m., while others extend their offerings until nearly 4 p.m.

The question, "When is the best time to have brunch?" might seem like it has a straightforward answer, but the debate is far from settled. While it is for sure a midmorning/early afternoon excursion that is commonly associated with Sundays, there are plenty of exceptions that make it a rather complicated topic.