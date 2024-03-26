Fortified Wine Is Your Secret To Better Sauces And Soups

As the name indicates, fortified wines are wines that have been strengthened by adding some kind of spirit. Originally the goal was to make the wine last for long journeys by halting the fermentation process. It also increased the wines' alcohol levels. Port, Madeira, sherry, and Marsala are popular examples of fortified wines and each has a distinct flavor profile.

Fortified wines vary greatly in taste because of how each of them is produced — the type of wine used, the spirit added, and the amount of sugar used to shape how the final product turns out. The length and style of the aging process also influence the flavor of fortified wine. Each of these kinds of fortified wines can be used to boost the flavor and intensity of your sauces and soups, as well as add complexity. The first step in using fortified wines in cooking is picking the right one for your dish.