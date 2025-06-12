Every Trader Joe's Indian Food Item, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

India boasts one of the most diverse and flavorful cuisines in the world. The generous use of spices gives Indian food its signature aromatic intensity and flavor complexity, but it's also what makes it daunting to cook from scratch. Thankfully, you don't have to invest in tons of whole spices or go out to your nearest Indian eatery to satisfying your cravings — it's as easy as heading down to your nearest Trader Joe's.

The grocery chain offers a dizzyingly vast rainbow of Indian-inspired dishes spanning the country's many regional styles. From snacks to sides to complete meals, mellow and mild dishes to ones brimming with spicy heat, Joe has it all covered when it comes to Indian fare. There are so many options, in fact, that shoppers might be overwhelmed when trying to choose, but not to worry. I've tasted and ranked every Trader Joe's Indian food item I could get my hands on to make your decision a little easier.