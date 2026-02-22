9 Taco Bell Value Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

I want to pretend I am above Taco Bell, but let's be real. This fast food icon is just that — an icon. When I'm looking for a cheat meal, Taco Bell is a solid go-to, so when I found out they had a new Luxe Value Menu, I had to check it out, especially in a world where fast food value menus are slowly fading away. 11 options for $3 or less, along with five new items? I'm in!

I went to my local Taco Bell and grabbed nine items from the new and improved Value Menu. I took an old-school approach of dining in, which hasn't happened in decades. What happened to that nostalgic purple, pink, and teal? I digress.

Ignoring the updated decor, the Taco Bell flavors were on point. I'm here to let you know the ins and outs of the new Value Menu, along with the items that made the cut. Let's take a look at these nine options and see which Taco Bell items are worth the buy.