9 Taco Bell Value Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best
I want to pretend I am above Taco Bell, but let's be real. This fast food icon is just that — an icon. When I'm looking for a cheat meal, Taco Bell is a solid go-to, so when I found out they had a new Luxe Value Menu, I had to check it out, especially in a world where fast food value menus are slowly fading away. 11 options for $3 or less, along with five new items? I'm in!
I went to my local Taco Bell and grabbed nine items from the new and improved Value Menu. I took an old-school approach of dining in, which hasn't happened in decades. What happened to that nostalgic purple, pink, and teal? I digress.
Ignoring the updated decor, the Taco Bell flavors were on point. I'm here to let you know the ins and outs of the new Value Menu, along with the items that made the cut. Let's take a look at these nine options and see which Taco Bell items are worth the buy.
How I ranked 9 Taco Bell Value Menu items
For this taste test, I had to drive 45 minutes away from my home city to a Taco Bell that actually carries the new Value Menu items. You may want to check online before you go. I grabbed nine of the food options, including the five new selections, and chose to dine in.
When it comes to fast food, I want it to taste good, so that was the main factor here. However, I did look for balance, since some of these options can be a little heavy on the cheese and meats. If it tasted good, it went to the top of the list. If I would eat it again, extra points added!
9. 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt
Last on my list was the 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt. This was a literal mess. The "flatbread" stuck to the paper, so right off the bat, this one wasn't a good look.
This Value Menu option features marinated all-white-meat chicken, chipotle sauce, and a blend of mozzarella, pepperjack, and cheddar cheeses on grilled flatbread. This one seemed out of place at a fast-food Mexican joint, but I gave it a shot.
The main flavor here was spice from the chipotle sauce. There was a lot of heat from just one bite, and the cheeses and chicken just didn't mesh with that intense heat. They were way too bland and overpowered. The profile was confusing, as it was clearly trying to be some type of Mexican flatbread, but was it actually flatbread? I'd call it a confused taco of sorts. While it didn't taste bad, I definitely wouldn't order this again. There are so many better options at Taco Bell. Leave this one off your list.
8. Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
Up next were the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. This option was pretty good, but the others were better. In this small side, you'll find seasoned potatoes topped with nacho cheese sauce and reduced-fat sour cream. It's a pretty killer combo — in theory.
So, what went wrong here? The vibes were off. I was a big Wendy's potato girl in my heyday, so comparatively, these were lackluster. Overall, the potatoes were fine, and I did like the seasoning, but you have to eat them the moment they are served, or they stiffen up. If they aren't piping hot, they aren't worth it.
The other aspects of the bite were fine. The cheese was your typical nacho cheese, so no notes there. And the sour cream was good. These were just boring compared to the rest, and with the texture of the potatoes a bit off, the competition spoke for itself.
7. Cheesy Double Beef Burrito
The 7th place spot went to a great food option, the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, but in the context of this list, it didn't make the top five. Let me explain why.
This tasty burrito features double the seasoned beef for your typical Taco Bell burrito, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy fiesta strips, mozzarella, pepperjack, and cheddar cheeses, and reduced-fat sour cream on a flour tortilla. Sounds great, right?
Overall, this was great, but it wasn't anything special. If you've ever had Taco Bell, this one tastes exactly as expected. There was a lot of meat, almost too much when it came to balance, but the quintessential flavors were there. If you're looking for a protein boost, this could be your next quick fix go-to. When it comes to the rest of this list, the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito was missing a touch of pizazz.
6. Spicy Potato Soft Taco
With a lot of Irish blood in my system, I can respect the addition of potatoes in most places. However, I was a little hesitant when it came to Taco Bell's three potato options. (Although, don't sleep on the nacho fries.) Coming in 6th was the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. Let's talk about it.
This taco features seasoned potatoes, chipotle sauce, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. My first impression? Yum! Was this an impressive or innovative feat? No, but it was pretty good. I love the concept, and I think the spice really does the trick here. Between the chipotle sauce and the seasoned potatoes, you get a lot of flavor. Normally, I don't like lettuce from places like this, as the taste tends to be off-putting, but with all that bold flavor, it actually worked.
Would I get this again? Probably not. There were no wow factors, and the profile isn't the reason I crave the Bell. While it didn't taste bad, it's just not for me. However, at these prices, it doesn't hurt to give it a try!
5. Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker
I thought this next option would be another out-of-place food item, but I surprisingly liked it. Taking 5th place is the Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker. This one features grilled all-white-meat chicken, avocado ranch and chipotle sauces, a three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes all folded into the signature tortilla stacker.
The ingredients worked well together, and that's really why it placed so high. The avocado ranch was light and creamy, and the addition of the chipotle gave it some light heat, along with creating flavor depth. All the other components were balanced and fit within the profile. Overall, it was a solid bite every time.
There was something so different about this flavor profile. I don't think I'd order it again, as it's not really what I'm looking for at Taco Bell, but I am here for this. However, it's a limited-time item, so get it while you can!
4. Chips and Nacho Supreme Dip
Now that we're in the top four, you're going to see some real contenders. These were the options I am ready to order again. Let's start with the 4th place pick: Taco Bell's Chips and Nacho Supreme Dip.
One look and I was ready to eat. This small bowl contains seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend. Oh, and don't forget a portion of tortilla chips.
This one is a heck yes. The chips are crispy and airy with a light salt, and they hold the dip well. That's a major positive here because there is a lot to hold — from the seasoned beef to the cheese. And there is definitely a lot of cheese with that added helping on top. Regarding taste, the dip has a light heat, along with the flavors from the seasoned meat. I have no real notes here. It's just a heavy bite but perfect for the price!
3. Mini Taco Salad
Has anything ever been so cute in the food world? Taking 3rd place is the Mini Taco Salad. I couldn't help but eat this entire meal in a few bites.
As expected, this one features seasoned beef, chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crispy tortilla bowl. This one offered a great bite every time.
Overall, I loved the concept, and the flavors were as expected from your typical Taco Bell items. The bowl was crispy and fresh, which was a perfect complement to the inner workings. The meat was seasoned, the cheese was great, and the addition of the sauce added some needed depth. I enjoyed the beans here, too! I would do less lettuce or put it on top, as it got somewhat soggy from all the other items. Be that as it may, I highly recommend this Value Meal item — even if it's just for a moment of aesthetic joy.
2. Salted Caramel Churros
Back in the day, and it was way back, my elementary school fed us Taco Bell once a week as a treat. It was a joyous day. However, I remember not being a fan of those cinnamon twists. I think in my mind, I figured these would be the same, but let me tell you what: these are delicious.
Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, these churros are covered in salted caramel sugar, and they are everything you are imagining. The bite is perfect, the size is just right, and that creamy inside really sold me.
I only have one negative note. You only get three in a serving, but apparently, I was given extra love because I found four in my bag. Thank you, Taco Bell. However, buyer beware. These are a limited-time-only item. Seriously, get to your local Taco Bell ASAP before these sell out!
1. Beefy Potato Loaded Griller
Do you ever just take a bite of a new food and know it's a new favorite? That's exactly what happened with the Beefy Potato Loaded Griller. Now, I know I said some things about potatoes in Mexican restaurants, but there was something about this Luxe option that hooked me.
This griller features seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream in a grilled roll-up (aka a tortilla).
Something about the flavors and the way the wrap was grilled just did it for me. It was pretty close to an epic bite. Unlike some of the others, there isn't a lot of heat, so each bite was enjoyable. I loved the amount of beef, and there was a creaminess to each bite that pushed this to first place. I think it was a mix of the creamy sauces and potatoes. The spices, the light heat, the potato seasoning — this one is it. Head to your local Taco Bell and check it out!