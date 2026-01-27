Don't Throw Out Plastic Fruit Containers, Do This Instead

In our opinion, you can never have enough containers lying around in your kitchen. Isn't it wild how quickly they go missing, though? You turn around, and another of your favorite Tupperware or previous vintage storage containers has disappeared, seemingly for good, without you even remembering what you did with it. The natural solution to this is to rush to the store (or to your favorite online retailer) and stock up, even though you might have some plastic fruit containers sitting in your fridge that you're going to absent-mindedly throw out once you've gone through your berries or grapes.

Well, don't do that. Instead, kill two birds with one stone by re-employing these containers for all of your needs. Plastic fruit containers, or punnets, are almost as versatile as Tupperware, and can serve as a useful storage solution for fridge and freezer food, make a makeshift lunchbox, or be used to organize your drawers. Their thinner nature also makes them perfect for crafting, and they're the MVP of your kitchen when you need to keep your kids busy during school holidays. Plus, they last a lot longer than you might think.

It's important to bear in mind that not all plastic fruit containers are BPA-free. One of the best ways to check is to see if your container has a recycling code with the number "7" on the bottom: If it does, you may want to avoid reusing it. Per the Washington State Department of Health, "not all plastic with a number 7 label contains BPA. But if the [container] is clear and hard and has the number 7, it could contain BPA."