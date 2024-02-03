For Creamy Scrambled Eggs, Try Adding Greek Yogurt

If there's anything you do differently the next time you make eggs, this recipe will be worth the effort. First, you'll have to pick up a carton of your favorite plain Greek yogurt. It could be Fage, Chobani, or whatever your heart desires. You can go with either full-fat or nonfat. If you choose full-fat Greek yogurt, you'll get a tangier and richer taste, even if it's plain, so if you want the flavor to become more noticeable, this is the way to go. You'll want to add a tablespoon of yogurt per egg — so a 1:1 ratio — into a mixing bowl. This is one of the most important things to get right; add too much yogurt and you'll end up with a mess on your hands. You want fluffiness and flavor, not a sloppy pile of eggs and yogurt. When you scramble your eggs and yogurt, mix them really well. Any remaining lumps of yogurt will melt away as your eggs cook.

The cooking time should be about five minutes, a little longer than cooking scrambled eggs without Greek yogurt. When they're finished, you'll notice how fluffy the yogurt has made the eggs, and when you take a bite, you'll discover the sweet and tangy flavor. From now on, you'll have a hit recipe to make breakfast the best one of the day. And this is just the beginning.