For Creamy Scrambled Eggs, Try Adding Greek Yogurt
Indulging in a satisfying and flavorful breakfast is a joyful part of a morning routine, especially when it involves soft, buttery, and fluffy scrambled eggs. This timeless classic and effortless morning meal serves as a versatile foundation, whether you're meticulously crafting an egg sandwich or pairing it with crispy breakfast potatoes and even crispier bacon. Achieving top-quality eggs is paramount, and there are various tricks you can use to enhance their delightful creaminess and celebrated flavor. While some opt for a touch of milk, cheese, cream cheese, or even baking soda, there's one particular unexpected ingredient that can improve the quality of your eggs, taking them from pretty good to egg-cellent.
For exceptionally creamy scrambled eggs, consider adding Greek yogurt. This nutritious ingredient not only imparts a delightful tangy flavor, but also creates the ultimate level of creaminess in your eggs. Once you make them, you can enjoy them as they are, or you can try some equally delicious variations.
Adding Greek yogurt to create creamy scrambled eggs
If there's anything you do differently the next time you make eggs, this recipe will be worth the effort. First, you'll have to pick up a carton of your favorite plain Greek yogurt. It could be Fage, Chobani, or whatever your heart desires. You can go with either full-fat or nonfat. If you choose full-fat Greek yogurt, you'll get a tangier and richer taste, even if it's plain, so if you want the flavor to become more noticeable, this is the way to go. You'll want to add a tablespoon of yogurt per egg — so a 1:1 ratio — into a mixing bowl. This is one of the most important things to get right; add too much yogurt and you'll end up with a mess on your hands. You want fluffiness and flavor, not a sloppy pile of eggs and yogurt. When you scramble your eggs and yogurt, mix them really well. Any remaining lumps of yogurt will melt away as your eggs cook.
The cooking time should be about five minutes, a little longer than cooking scrambled eggs without Greek yogurt. When they're finished, you'll notice how fluffy the yogurt has made the eggs, and when you take a bite, you'll discover the sweet and tangy flavor. From now on, you'll have a hit recipe to make breakfast the best one of the day. And this is just the beginning.
More ways to enhance your yogurt scrambled eggs
To start creating new variations of your yogurt scrambled eggs, you can try adding some dill, feta cheese, and kosher salt into the mixing bowl before cooking. If you happen to enjoy spicy foods and need a little sizzle on your tongue to help wake you up in the mornings, you might want to add a dash of your favorite hot sauce or some Sriracha into the bowl during your whisking, or even some diced and sautéed jalapeños. If you add some chopped red peppers and onions, and enjoy your eggs with a bit of salsa on the side, you can really lean into the Tex-Mex angle and have a morning fiesta after your siesta.
You can increase your protein intake by adding some diced ham and shredded cheese on top of your eggs — or, better yet, assemble your eggs and toppings on some toasted bread. You'll love the crunchy texture of the bread holding up the melted cheese, chewy bits of ham, and creamy scrambled eggs.
If you love this Greek yogurt tip, you might as well make Greek scrambled eggs: sauté tomatoes, green onions (the white parts), baby spinach, and garlic in a pan, and then pour your scrambled egg mix on top. When the eggs are almost done cooking, top them with feta cheese and finely chopped green parts of the onion to create an even more delicious breakfast you'll be sure to love.