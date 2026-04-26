These 12 Cakes Scream Mother's Day And They're All Under $50: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Walmart, And More
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With Mother's Day coming up next month, it's time to start planning how you're going to make the day special for your mom or your partner (if you haven't already). Maybe you've bought a gift and planned to make breakfast in bed (perhaps breakfast tacos or buttery cinnamon rolls), but you don't want to forget a Mother's Day cake to bring the celebration together. Of course, cakes can be a bit expensive, and you may not have the budget to spend 60-plus dollars on one cake from a bakery. However, despite what you may think, there are affordable cakes out there — and to help you find them, we've compiled this list.
Every cake on this list is under 50 bucks while also being well-made and festive for the occasion. There are also a variety of flavors on this list, so there should be something here for you to buy based on the preferences of the mother in your life — whether it's vanilla, chocolate, or berry-filled. Look through this list to see which cake stands out, then put in your order — and then you can rest easy knowing that the cake is all ready to go for the big day.
Walmart's Happy Mother's Day Round Cake
First up, we have a cake from Walmart that will cost you between about 15 and 30 bucks, depending on which size you select. This round cake has bright blue frosting with a floral design around the exterior. It's also fully customizable, so you'll pick the flavor, type of frosting, and, if you want a filling. It's two layers, so you can choose to have one white cake layer and one chocolate layer or choose to have both layers the same flavor. Then, you can choose if you'd like to add a filling — strawberry or Bavarian creme — for an extra three bucks. Next, you choose the style of frosting: Buttercream or whipped. And lastly, you can choose a personalized message to be written on the cake (or go with the straightforward "Happy Mother's Day," of course).
Buy the blue round cake from Walmart — it costs $14.98 for the six-inch size (12 servings), $17.98 for the eight-inch size (16 servings), or $29.98 for the 10-inch size (24 servings).
Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake
Whole Foods may be known as one of the more expensive grocery store chains, but it's actually a good place to find a cake that's pretty affordable. One great, affordable option to consider for Mother's Day is Whole Foods' berry chantilly cake — the large size, which serves 12 people, is just 39 bucks (although this may vary slightly by location). The cake consists of three layers of fluffy vanilla cake, with berries and the almond mascarpone frosting in between. The top of the cake has even more berries sitting atop the creamy frosting. This cake is available year-round, but because you can get a custom cake at Whole Foods, you can easily turn this into a Mother's Day cake with the message on top.
Buy the large berry chantilly cake at Whole Foods for $39.
Sweet Thing Mother's Day Heart Cake
Some moms may not be that big of a fan of traditional cakes — and in this case, you may want to consider this cookie cake from Sweet Thing. This chocolate chip cookie cake is shaped like a heart and decorated with white buttercream frosting and sprinkles, as well as the word "mom" being spelled out, to make for one truly festive cake. You can choose between a single-layer and a double-layer cake (the latter of which has extra frosting in the middle).
Buy the Mother's Day heart cake from Sweet Thing — the single-layer option is $25, and the double-layer option is $50.
Walmart's Pink Heart-Shaped Mother's Day Cake
Next up, we have another option from Walmart, which means that we have another that is fully customizable to your liking. This one has a rosy pink frosting color with a white floral design along the rim of the cake and "Happy Mother's Day" in blue lettering. This cake comes in just one size option (an 8-inch with 16 servings), so the first important choice to make is the flavor — and, again, you can choose between white and chocolate cake and customize the layers. This cake also has the same options for a filling (strawberry or Bavarian creme) and the frosting (buttercream or whipped).
Buy the 8-inch pink heart-shaped Mother's Day cake from Walmart for $24.98.
Target's 8-Inch Strawberry Double Layer Tres Leches Style Cake
Next up, we have another option that's under 20 bucks: The 8-inch strawberry double-layer tres leches style cake from Target. This cake features a soaked sponge cake, fluffy whipped frosting, and a sweet strawberry glaze on top. Overall, this cake is fruity, sweet, and perfectly moist, so it's bound to be a hit at the Mother's Day celebration — especially for anyone who loves tres leches cake (which has a fascinating origin story). The only thing to note is that this cake cannot be customized since Target doesn't have an in-store bakery like some of the other grocery store chains. But if a personal message isn't a priority, then this is a great option.
Buy the 8-inch strawberry tres leches cake from Target for $18.99.
Vons' Cakerie Strawberry Shortcake Bar Cake With Fruit
Here's another option for berry lovers: The Cakerie strawberry shortcake bar cake from Vons. It consists of vanilla sponge cake, whipped cream mousse, and strawberries in between layers. On top, there are more strawberries, along with blueberries, to give the cake even more of a fruity infusion. This bar cake serves about eight, so it's perfect for smaller gatherings. The fruit on top may make it difficult to add a message, but you can always ask the Vons employee to see if there's a way to customize this cake.
Buy the Cakerie strawberry shortcake bar cake from Vons for $22.99.
Nothing Bundt Cakes' Best Mom A'round Cake
For a delicious, high-quality bundt cake, you're going to want to go to none other than, well, Nothing Bundt Cakes. For Mother's Day, you can buy the "Best Mom A'round" cake, which comes decorated with purple flowers and other purple decorations (including a sign that says either "best mom a'round" or "thank you for helping me grow"). This is another cake that is totally customizable, so you have a ton of flavors to choose from — and we would recommend either lemon or classic vanilla, which we placed in the number one and number two spots, respectively, in our ultimate ranking of Nothing Bundt Cake classic flavors. You also get to choose the amount of frosting and the size of the cake (although only the smallest option will come to under 50 bucks).
Buy the Best Mom A'round bundt cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes — the price will vary by location (it's priced at $48.53 at the Glendale, California location, for example).
Ralphs' Private Selection Vanilla Bean Iced Four Layer White Cake
For any moms who love vanilla bean, specifically, rather than classic vanilla or French vanilla, check out this white cake from Ralphs that is coated with delicious vanilla bean-flavored frosting. The four layers of delicious white cake each have a layer of vanilla bean icing in between them — and then, of course, there's plenty of vanilla bean icing on top of the cake, as well. So, all in all, the vanilla bean flavor is plenty prominent throughout this cake-eating experience. Pair this cake, which serves 16, with a scoop of your mom's favorite ice cream, whether that's vanilla bean or another tasty flavor (chocolate ice cream or even a fruity sorbet would also make for a great pairing with this vanilla bean cake).
Buy the Private Selection vanilla bean iced four-layer white cake from Ralphs for $24.99.
Whole Foods' Brown Butter Cookie Caramel Crunch Cake
For another cake option from Whole Foods, try this brown butter cookie caramel crunch cake — it's perfect for moms who love chocolate and have a major sweet tooth. Each layer of the chocolate cake is topped with caramel, crushed brown butter cookies, and brown butter cookie buttercream. The top of the cake has more of these delicious layers — the frosting, caramel, and crushed cookies — as well as a few whole mini brown butter chocolate chip cookies. Considering that brown butter is the unbeatable ingredient for the best chocolate chip cookies, it's basically a guarantee that this cake will be an absolute hit at the Mother's Day celebration. Just like with the berry chantilly cake, the large size of this option serves 12.
Buy the brown butter cookie caramel crunch cake from Whole Foods for $39.
Walmart's Yellow Heart-Shaped Floral Cake
We have one more customizable cake option from Walmart — this one is shaped like a heart, with bright yellow frosting and a floral design, so it fits perfectly for a Mother's Day celebration. Choose between white and chocolate cake for the layers, buttercream-style and whipped for the frosting, and whether or not you want to include a filling (either strawberry or Bavarian creme). And even with the floral design, there's still plenty of room for a custom Mother's Day message on the top of the cake. This option comes in just one size: An eight-inch cake that serves 16.
Buy the eight-inch yellow heart-shaped floral cake from Walmart for $28.98.
Pavilions' Chocolate Fudge 5-Inch Cake
If your mom loves a chocolate cake that is super fudgy and rich, then this is the cake choice for Mother's Day this year: The 5-inch chocolate fudge cake from Pavilions, which serves about five (so it's great for a small, intimate gathering). This cake consists of chocolate cake layers, chocolate ganache, and chocolate frosting. In other words, chocolate lovers will be very happy with this cake choice. And, according to our guide on the best cake and ice cream combinations, you should serve this cake with a side of mint chocolate chip ice cream.
Buy the 5-inch chocolate fudge cake from Pavilions for $15.99.
Carvel Mother's Day Flower Ice Cream Cake
Speaking of ice cream, some moms prefer an ice cream cake over a traditional cake — and in this case, you need to buy Carvel's Mother's Day flower ice cream cake, which serves nine. In fact, unlike some ice cream cakes, there are no layers of actual cake in this ice cream "cake." Rather, it consists of one layer of chocolate ice cream and one layer of vanilla ice cream, with chocolate-flavored crunchies in between. On top, there's a layer of whipped frosting, as well as a green frosting design around the exterior and pink flowers made of frosting. It's decadent, sweet, and the ideal cake for ice cream lovers. Plus, there's room on top for a sweet Mother's Day message.
Buy the Carvel Mother's Day flower ice cream cake from Harry & David for $49.99.