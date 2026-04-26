These 12 Cakes Scream Mother's Day And They're All Under $50: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Walmart, And More

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With Mother's Day coming up next month, it's time to start planning how you're going to make the day special for your mom or your partner (if you haven't already). Maybe you've bought a gift and planned to make breakfast in bed (perhaps breakfast tacos or buttery cinnamon rolls), but you don't want to forget a Mother's Day cake to bring the celebration together. Of course, cakes can be a bit expensive, and you may not have the budget to spend 60-plus dollars on one cake from a bakery. However, despite what you may think, there are affordable cakes out there — and to help you find them, we've compiled this list.

Every cake on this list is under 50 bucks while also being well-made and festive for the occasion. There are also a variety of flavors on this list, so there should be something here for you to buy based on the preferences of the mother in your life — whether it's vanilla, chocolate, or berry-filled. Look through this list to see which cake stands out, then put in your order — and then you can rest easy knowing that the cake is all ready to go for the big day.