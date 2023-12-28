Brown Butter Is The Unbeatable Ingredient For The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

There's nothing like biting into a soft (or crunchy, if that's your jam) chocolate chip cookie. The classic treat is full of compelling, rich flavors. But while chocolate chip cookies are certainly tasty, there's actually a way to make them taste even better: By making them with brown butter.

If you're not familiar with brown butter, it's pretty much just butter that has been melted and cooked down until it turns a rich, golden brown color. This happens because the dairy product's milk solids caramelize. The resulting liquid has an intense nuttiness and undercurrent of caramel flavor that adds a bold touch to your cooking and baking — including your chocolate chip cookies.

However, in order to incorporate brown butter's unique flavor into your cookies, there are some considerations to keep in mind as you go. Similarly, it also pays to have a few tips and tricks up your sleeve to enhance the baked goods' flavor even more!