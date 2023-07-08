Although tres leches cake was first created in Nicaragua, one of the main culinary techniques used in this dessert can actually trace its origins to medieval Britain. In fact, the idea of soaking sweet cakes in some type of liquid was popular in England as far back as 500 years ago. The reason for this was that in the days before refrigeration and plastic wrap, there was no good way to preserve the leftover cake. Because of this, day-old baked goods would often become crunchy and dry — a far cry from the light, fluffy dough that makes the cake so satisfying.

One of the original solutions to this problem was a trifle, a type of leftover sponge cake that was repurposed under a pile of booze, fruit, and cream. In this recipe, the mixture of alcohol and cream softened the cake, all while removing its stale flavor. Over the years, this recipe gave way to other interpretations of this same cake-rescuing method. Tipsy cakes, for example, involved soaking leftover pound cake in either sherry or brandy to help it live another day.

Meanwhile, traditional British Christmas cakes, like figgy pudding, were drenched in either cognac or rum. During the 1600s, when the British Empire entered into the cruel years of colonization, their soldiers and colonizers brought their tradition of soaking cakes around the world with them. This is seen in Jamaica's rum-soaked black cake and even in Nicaragua's tres leches cake.