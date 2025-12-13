The Ultimate Ranking Of Nothing Bundt Cakes Classic Flavors
I love a good food pun. (Where are my Bob's Burgers fans at?) When it comes to chain food options, Nothing Bundt Cakes really nailed it. If you haven't heard about this bakery, they sell moist and tasty bundt cakes. I was sent a dozen for my birthday a few years ago and have been indulging in one specific flavor ever since. This is a solid option for those days you just don't want to bake. They offer a variety of classic and seasonal flavors, which means there is something for everyone year-round.
With merriment in mind, I decided to grab all nine of Nothing Bundt Cake's classic options to see which flavors are the best and which to forgo. I chose the 12-piece mini bundtini sampler, which allowed me the full lay of the land. I had a few go-tos in minds, but this taste test changed my perspective. Some flavors weren't as tasty as I remembered, and overall, I wasn't super impressed.
Let's take a look at my findings and see which classic Nothing Bundt Cake flavors are tasty and which aren't — because not all flavors are created equal.
9. Carrot
Being honest here, there were a lot of underwhelming flavors on this list, but for last place, it was a clear choice: carrot. This isn't surprising knowing my food likes and dislikes. I have a hard time with veggies abutting my dessert time.
This one features carrot and pineapple pieces with notes of cinnamon and nutmeg throughout. In a few bites, I got several notes of brown sugar and cinnamon. You definitely get those carrot cake vibes, but the pineapple didn't do anything for me.
Regarding texture, this one wasn't like the others. It was dry and somewhat off-putting, and I think the larger pieces of carrot and pineapple made that vibe worse. I also noticed a strange aftertaste after I was a few bites in. Cardboard? Dishwater? Seriously, this one isn't it. If you're looking to try a bundt cake from this brand, head to the higher ranked items, for sure.
8. Strawberries & cream
A close second to last place was the strawberries & cream flavor. This one features strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate cake. I will say, the flavors were as advertised.
Honestly, this one wasn't all bad, but the smell really deterred me from any chance of placing it higher. The second you bring this one near your face for a bite, your nostrils are inundated with artificial strawberry. It leaned candy over fruit, and that's not what I want when it comes to baked goods.
If you can get past that artificial flavoring, you'll find a moist cake, but it was almost too much. The cream aspect was off-putting mixed with the artificial strawberry filling. The flavors didn't mesh, the texture wasn't there, and my palate didn't want any part of it. If the carrot option didn't have pineapple pieces, I may have picked that flavor over this.
7. White chocolate raspberry
Another artificial assault on this list came from the white chocolate raspberry flavor. This one is made with white chocolate cake and raspberry puree. I didn't think this flavor was too bad, especially compared to the weird carrot and aggressive strawberry, but my boyfriend spit it out. It was a shocking moment, indeed.
For me, the flavor didn't match the title, and that's why it ended up in 7th place. There were no white chocolate notes in the cake making it super bland. The only flavor within every bite came from the raspberry, which was artificial leaning. This puree wasn't as bad as the strawberry, but I wouldn't reach for it again.
Even within the puree, this one didn't pop. The flavors were mild at best, but maybe that's okay, since this one didn't taste homemade. With vague raspberry notes leading the way and no other flavors around, there isn't much else to enjoy. It's meh at best.
6. Oreo cookies & cream
Next up is what I'm calling the water of bundt cakes. I couldn't believe it either, but coming in 6th is Oreo cookies & cream. Seriously, this one is water. I literally didn't taste anything. Not Oreo. Not even chocolate. The company claims this one features white cake with Oreo cookie pieces, but all I got was a little sugar and a whole lot of texture.
Even when you take a bite of the Oreo pieces, there's just not much to report. It was great with the frosting, and the cake was moist, but it was missing depth. It was ranked here because it didn't taste bad like the others — no artificial anything to report — but honestly, I'd go for some of the other flavors over this one.
Even with it's "big name" addition, the Oreo option didn't make the cut. The texture was on, but without the frosting, this one is on the off list.
5. Confetti
My goto flavor for store-bought confection is confetti. While I love a high-end dessert every once in a while, I adore a good confetti cake with confetti frosting. That's why I was shocked to place Nothing Bundt Cake's confetti flavor in 5th. This one features classic birthday cake flavor with colorful sprinkles. In my honest opinion: I'd take box mix over this bundtini any day.
While this bundt cake wasn't as bland as the Oreo, and it didn't have any off-putting additions, it didn't have a lot more flavor to offer. It wasn't really vanilla; all I got was a little almond extract flavoring over a traditional white cake. Out of all the others, I can say I liked this one, but it wasn't bold or make me want to reach for another bundtini.
The frosting works for sure. If you or someone you know does love a good confetti cake, this might be worth the buy for the novelty alone.
4. Red velvet
Next up is the red velvet option. This one features dyed cocoa cake with chocolate chips, and the chocolate chips really saved this one. I remember enjoying the red velvet flavor a lot more the last time I had it, but overall, it wasn't bad.
Like some of the other cakes, the flavors just weren't there. This wasn't rich and chocolatey at all, unless you got a chip in your bite. That's the only aspect of the cake that had a burst of flavor, along with the cream cheese frosting. If you put all these aspects together, this is delicious, but on their own, it's close to a bust. I do want to mention that the texture was great. It definitely added to the pro list, as it was super moist and fluffy.
Overall, this one was fine, but make sure you indulge in the frosting with each bite. There is a complete story to be told when eaten correctly.
3. Chocolate chocolate chip
Breaking into the top three was the chocolate chocolate chip flavor. This bundtini is described as a "decadent" chocolate cake with chocolate chips mixed throughout, but I'm not sure that "decadent" is the word I'd use.
The cake itself did taste like chocolate, so that was a plus for me, but it was mild in flavor. Like the red velvet option, the majority of the chocolate notes came from the chocolate chips, so a bite without one left me lacking. However, the texture was awesome, with a moist and fluffy cake to enjoy. That fact also solidified its 3rd place ranking.
Overall, this one was fine and had a lot more flavoring than the rest, but there wasn't a WOW factor here. If you like chocolate, you'll probably like this one, but don't expect decadent. The flavors meet expectations at best.
2. Classic vanilla
It's a little shocking when a basic flavor places in the top two, but hey, it's not the first time it's happened. (Shoutout to Kirkland Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. #IYKYK) As for Nothing Bundt Cakes, I have to give it to classic vanilla. This flavor was on point.
There's not much to say about what this one features, as the flavoring is in the name. But the cake was super moist, bursting with natural vanilla notes, and every bite offered bold bursts of creamy vanilla. Paired with the frosting, this was a total winner.
The reason this one stayed in second was texture. While the classic vanilla bundtini was super moist, it started to lean toward uncooked cake batter. While that didn't deter me, it might deter others. It definitely put off my boyfriend, who wasn't impressed by this one. For me, the flavors were balanced — the vanilla cake was truly decadent. You can't go wrong with a real classic, so give this one a try.
1. Lemon
When life gives you lemons, I hope it's in the form of Nothing Bundt Cake's lemon flavor. This was my favorite the first time I tried these cakes, and that opinion still holds strong today.
The lemon tastes and smells natural, it's bold within the cake, and it offers a light tang with the balance of the added sugar. There is nothing bland, fake, or overpowering about this one. It's balance at its finest. What I appreciate about this bundt cake most of all is the fact that the cake is moist and tasty without the help from the frosting. With that topping, your taste buds will fly.
No notes here and nothing negative to add. This one is solid. Even though some of the other flavors weren't great, I will absolutely make my way back to Nothing Bundt Cakes to grab this one again. You should, too!
How I ranked the 9 classic flavors from Nothing Budnt Cakes
To prepare for this taste test, I ordered the 12 mini bundtini set, which allowed me to select all nine classic flavors, plus some extras. These smaller versions of a traditional bundt cake are a great option for parties or if you like variety.
For all flavors, I tried the cake alone first to determine the foundation of the profile. I was looking for the taste to match the name, along with a balanced, enjoyable bite. Unfortunately, some of these missed the mark, but the frosting really did help bump up every flavor in terms of satisfaction points. I also went back for a second bite of each to select final rankings, since some of these were bland and needed a tie breaker. Regarding the top two, these were clear winners that stood out from the pack.
One thing to note is that every bakery is different, so your experience might be contrasting to mine. This wasn't my usual store location, so it made me wonder what would happen if I'd chose another location for this test taste. The world may never know.