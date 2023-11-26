Can You Get A Custom-Made Cake At Whole Foods?

Perhaps no other dessert screams "celebration" quite like a cake. One of the best ways to add a personal touch to special occasions from weddings to birthdays is a cake with a custom design, and for frequent shoppers at Whole Foods Market, you're in luck. One of the many perks of shopping at the chain is that the bakery at your nearest location can create a cake with a size, flavor, and written message chosen by you.

Whether it's for a graduation, baby shower, retirement party, or just because, Whole Foods' bakeries can create a cake for the occasion. The chain sets itself apart from other competitors for a few reasons, one of them being its dedication to using "better" ingredients such as unbleached flour and cage-free eggs, and never using any high-fructose corn syrup or artificial colors. Whole Foods cakes also come in all different sizes, from small 6-inch round ones to full sheet cakes that can serve more than 20 people.