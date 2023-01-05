Doritos Is Ringing In 2023 With A New Flavor

In his 2021 New York Times essay "I Recommend Eating Chips," featured in the 2022 edition of "The Best American Food Writing," author and journalist Sam Anderson makes a compelling case for the emotional, spiritual, and gastronomical virtues of one of the world's most beloved snacks. When we allow ourselves to break from our roles as vigilant consumers of world news to transform "briefly" into "dusty-​fingered junk-food receptacles," Anderson believes we can be saved, if only momentarily, from "the very worst things on our screens."

His chip of choice? Cool Ranch Doritos, which he describes as "electric blue, plump as a winter seed, bursting with imminent joy."

Of all the flavors of the fried tortilla chips, Cool Ranch is a popular favorite, topping all kinds of lists. In comparison, fanbases for the Frito-Lay brand's additional flavors — including Nacho Cheese, Salsa Verde, and Spicy Sweet Chili — are marginal. But that just might change this year, as Doritos is ringing in 2023 with a new flavor.