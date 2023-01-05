Doritos Is Ringing In 2023 With A New Flavor
In his 2021 New York Times essay "I Recommend Eating Chips," featured in the 2022 edition of "The Best American Food Writing," author and journalist Sam Anderson makes a compelling case for the emotional, spiritual, and gastronomical virtues of one of the world's most beloved snacks. When we allow ourselves to break from our roles as vigilant consumers of world news to transform "briefly" into "dusty-fingered junk-food receptacles," Anderson believes we can be saved, if only momentarily, from "the very worst things on our screens."
His chip of choice? Cool Ranch Doritos, which he describes as "electric blue, plump as a winter seed, bursting with imminent joy."
Of all the flavors of the fried tortilla chips, Cool Ranch is a popular favorite, topping all kinds of lists. In comparison, fanbases for the Frito-Lay brand's additional flavors — including Nacho Cheese, Salsa Verde, and Spicy Sweet Chili — are marginal. But that just might change this year, as Doritos is ringing in 2023 with a new flavor.
Sweet & Tangy BBQ coming through
According to press materials shared with The Daily Meal, Doritos is offering its take on a classic chip flavor with Sweet & Tangy BBQ, which boasts "sweetness, complex spices and tanginess." Starting January 2022, the flavor will be available on Snacks.com and at major nationwide retailers for $5.59 a pop.
The lineup addition follows other Doritos newcomers, including Doritos dips in Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch, which came complete with a promotional video starring Keke Palmer in November.
In other Doritos news, a 2022 study published in Nature Communications showed that the red dye in Doritos' Nacho Cheese flavor (as well as red Skittles and other artificially flavored snack foods) exacerbated symptoms of colitis in male rats, suggesting possible gastrointestinal threats in humans. For this reason, the brand's new Sweet & Tangy BBQ might have a chance of sharing the popularity stage with Cool Ranch.