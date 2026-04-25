10 Of The Most Expensive All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffets In America
Sushi can be expensive. Very expensive. That's probably no surprise to anyone: For sushi to be as good as it can be, it needs a combination of the freshest ingredients and a high level of skill from the chefs who make it. Becoming an itamae (or sushi chef) can take up to 10 years, and all of that work and training is often reflected in the price. That's why sushi restaurants that offer all-you-can-eat setups at a low cost can feel somewhat questionable. How good can those chefs really be if you're not paying that much — and what will the quality of the fish itself be like?
There's sort of a comfort in opting for expensive all-you-can-eat sushi buffets, where you can get the best of both worlds: Great sushi made with skill, served in total abundance. The only problem is that you have to stump up, and sometimes, the price can be pretty wild. Some AYCE sushi buffets around the U.S. can set you back up to $80 per person, luring you in with the promise of the best (and most plentiful) meal of your life, if you're willing to splash the cash. Which are the most expensive around? We've got them all here.
1. Sushi Sato, Washington, D.C.
Sushi Sato's all-you-can-eat offer doesn't come cheap. The Washington, D.C. restaurant has three different AYCE experiences, which start at $48 per person and extend to its $78 Premium option. By anyone's standards, that's a fair bit of money, especially when the selection is focused on one cuisine style, but Sushi Sato also knows that it needs to not just be premium by name, but premium by nature. As such, its Premium customers get access to unagi, flying fish roe, king salmon, and crab rolls, in addition to a bunch of specialty rolls, chef's special nigiri, and dishes like miso black cod and steak.
Thankfully, the high price of its buffet doesn't just buy you access to great food, but great vibes. Customers who have dined at Sushi Sato praise the atmosphere of the restaurant, and the interior design has been named as a real highlight of any trip. The sushi itself, meanwhile, is excellent. Good sushi should be fresh and balanced, and Sushi Sato manages to nail it on both fronts, with its salmon sashimi and dragon rolls receiving particular shout-outs for their quality and flavor. This is an all-you-can-eat experience that's a cut above the rest.
sushisatodc.com
(202) 977-9300
1245 H Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
2. Seven Sushi & Robata, Houston
If you ever find yourself craving good sushi in Houston and as much of it as you can handle, then Seven Sushi & Robata is the spot you need to head to. Founded by husband-and-wife team Grace and Leo Xia, its focus on premium fish and robata skewers has made it a winner with locals and visitors alike. A meal at Seven Sushi & Robata comes with a pretty hefty price tag, though: Its premium all-you-can-eat menu comes in at $57 per head, although there's a more affordable $37 option if you can't quite stretch to that. We recommend that you try to, though.
Seven Sushi & Robata's higher-end offer includes options like bluefin tuna, salmon belly, and tempting Japanese wagyu beef sushi. These more exclusive choices make the more expensive option well worth it for customers, who've picked out the salmon belly as a particular highlight, with one review on Yelp saying, "That salmon belly killed, and I ordered enough salmon to make my [money's] worth three times over." That said, all of its dishes are good-quality, and it's hard to go wrong — especially when you can eat as much as you want. Throw in attractive interiors, and this is a restaurant that's definitely worth your time.
7sushitx.com
(281) 501-1835
9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite E209, Houston, TX 77036
3. Here Fishy Fishy, Los Angeles
We love a sushi spot that doesn't take itself too seriously. It's easy to get bowled over by the customs and traditions that sushi brings to the table, but honestly? It should be fun, too. That's what Here Fishy Fishy in Los Angeles understands so well. This eatery is distinguished by its stylish, modern, but refreshingly casual approach to sushi, while also offering all of the dishes you know you'll want. That means some of the best classic sushi rolls, signature rolls, and sashimi, as well as its sushi burritos and tacos. Yum!
If you want the full experience, a meal at Here Fishy Fishy doesn't come cheap. Its all-day special menu costs $54.99, and if you want to upgrade to include sashimi, you'll have to add an extra $20 on to that. Even its cheapest AYCE option is a little expensive by buffet standards, setting customers back $40 per head. Judging by how much diners love it, though, and how popular it is well into the early hours of the morning (it closes at 1:00 a.m.), you won't feel cheated by the amount you spend. "I've tried A LOT of ayce sushi places and this one is by far the most delicious," said one Google Review, which just about sums it up.
herefishyfishy.online
(213) 318-5174
3785 Wilshire Blvd Suite 107CD, Los Angeles, CA 90010
4. 888 Sushi & Robata, Las Vegas
We don't need to tell you how many all-you-can-eat buffets there are in Las Vegas (and we also probably don't need to tell you that some of them are the most overpriced out there). You're truly spoilt for choice in this city, and sometimes, you just want to zero in on one specific food style, without feeling like you're skimping out too much. 888 Sushi & Robata will fit those requirements nicely. This AYCE sushi buffet is still quite expensive by real-world standards (its premium menu costs $48.00 per person), but by Las Vegas standards, it's relatively affordable.
For that price, you get an extraordinary amount of food. 888 Sushi & Robata's premium menu has more than 200 dishes, including squid, octopus, uni, sashimi, oysters, and Cajun albacore — one to add to the list of Cajun dishes you didn't know you needed to try. Although its selection is enormous, nothing feels as though it's been left to chance. The dishes are fresh and tasty, and even the oysters hit the spot (hey, it is in the middle of the desert, so you never know). If our summary of this place doesn't sell it to you, its online ratings might: As of the time of writing this article, it has a 4.8 rating on Yelp, with over 3,300 reviews. That's a score we can trust.
888sushirobata.com
(702) 780-5442
4480 Paradise Rd #900, Las Vegas, NV 89169
5. Akino, New York City
All-you-can-eat sushi is a little hard to come by in New York, but a few places are flying the flag for it — and charging a pretty penny to do so. One of them is Akino, a restaurant with two locations, one in Elmhurst and one in Flushing. Its Flushing branch is the marginally more expensive of the two (although only by a few dollars per head), and its all-day dinner menu from Fridays to Sundays will cost you a fair whack of money. $47.99, to be precise.
Now, don't get us wrong, that's expensive. However, you do get what you pay for. Akino's selection is excellent and extensive, and it has options like red clam sashimi, salmon tataki, sweet potato rolls, and even red snapper served with jalapeños. It's the squid that hits the spot with customers, though: Akino manages to keep what can be a tough dish tender and juicy. What's more, the ambience is bright and clean without being overly fussy, and every dish is served on attractive wooden boards that tie in to the sense of freshness running through the whole place, and through its food.
www.akinonyc.com
Multiple locations
6. Kingdom Sushi, Florida
It's easy to be suspicious of chain restaurants that offer all-you-can-eat packages. Some of them are the best around, but those that serve sushi — especially if they're expensive — can feel too good to be true. Such is the case with Kingdom Sushi, an AYCE sushi restaurant that has multiple locations across Florida. Its premium menu costs just shy of $50 per head for dinner, and a couple of dollars less for lunch. For that price, will you get an individualized experience with genuinely exceptional food? Or will it all feel like a pricey, well-oiled, anonymous machine? Thankfully, it seems to be the former.
Kingdom Sushi doesn't skimp on the higher-end extras in its premium menu, and dishes like shimeji rolls, dragon rolls with eel, and spicy tuna tartar distinguish it from other sushi restaurants that offer more standardized fare. Its service style also wins it points: This is a rodizio-style experience, where plates of sushi roam around the dining hall, waiting for you to sample them, one by one. This approach to AYCE dining, and the sheer quality of its sushi, help to justify the price. "The fish was incredibly fresh, and the salmon sashimi was hands down the highlight," said one especially positive recap on Google Reviews, calling it "truly amazing." We're sold.
www.kingdomsushi.com
Multiple locations
7. Sushi Pier, Lake Tahoe
The only thing better than sushi is sushi with a view. That appears to be the philosophy at Sushi Pier, a restaurant that sits right next to Lake Tahoe (although it's still a short walk to the water's edge) and which offers an all-you-can-eat menu that's comprehensive by anyone's standards. Sushi Pier's AYCE option costs $45.00 for its dinner menu, although early diners can opt for a cheaper $35.00 per head at lunchtime. For that price, you get a diverse selection of sushi — but where Sushi Pier really shines is in its roll selection, which includes a Special Tahoe Roll that has tempura shrimp, kani, spicy tuna, and unagi.
That said, compared to other expensive all-you-can-eat sushi buffets, customers are slightly less rapturous about Sushi Pier's quality. While some people say that the freshness of the fish is a highlight, and have praised the restaurant's service, others have said that its quality leaves much to be desired. However, it isn't going to ruin your budget as much as some other places out there, and you likely won't leave disappointed.
tahoesushipier.com
(775) 588-8588
177 Lake Tahoe Blvd Stateline, NV 89449
8. Kumo Sushi, Peachtree Corners, Georgia
As all-you-can-eat sushi joints go, Kumo Sushi seems to be a cut above the rest. There's no denying that it's expensive: Although this Georgia-based restaurant doesn't publicize its prices too loudly, as of mid-April 2026, you'll be looking at around $65 per head for its Diamond tier menu. For that lofty cost, though, you get access to a lot of options that other AYCE sushi buffets don't offer. Sure, you've got nigiri and sashimi, but you've also got scallops, A5 wagyu sushi, hibachi, and ramen. There's more food than the average person can handle, and you absolutely won't be unsatisfied with the options on offer.
Thankfully, the food also seems to stick the landing. Customers rave about the dishes at Kumo Sushi, highlighting its freshness and quality, and it's definitely a jewel in the Greater Atlanta area's culinary crown. It is worth bearing in mind that if you're opting for its AYCE option, then everyone at your table needs to do so — and unlike some other places, which allow you to luxuriate and sit back during your meal, you only have 90 minutes to eat here. That should be more than enough time for most people, though.
www.kumosushi6050.com
(770) 802-8855
6050 Peachtree Pkwy NW Ste 500, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
9. Eat's Sushi, Alhambra
While other sushi restaurants offer an all-you-can-eat option as an accompaniment to their à la carte menu, Eat's Sushi makes it the main event. This Alhambra eatery offers a bunch of different AYCE experiences, but its premium menu, which will set you back a fairly steep $48.99, is by far the most luxurious of the bunch. For this price, you get access to several high-end dishes and seafood, including halibut, octopus, blue crab, and sweet shrimp. All this alongside its regular menu, which contains an abundance of rolls and small plates.
It's no exaggeration to say that Eat's Sushi is a beloved choice for its customers, many of whom are quick to wax lyrical about the quality of its food. "BEST SUSHI EVER! Great service and just amazing food," said one especially enthusiastic customer on Yelp. "I would highly recommend! It might be packed but it's packed because of how good it is." Others have noted that the service is not only pleasant, but incredibly fast: You'll be eating here before you know it. Plus, if you can't quite afford nearly $50 per person, Eat's does offer a regular menu for $39.99 per person, or a lunch menu for just under $30.
eatssushi.com
(714) 760-4107
1175 Baker St Ste E25 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
10. Kikoo Sushi, New York
Kikoo Sushi has two locations in Manhattan, and both of them will set you back a fair bit, cash-wise — although if you like alcohol with your meal, the price balances out somewhat. If you go for its regular AYCE offer, you'll pay $43 cash per head, or $46 if you opt to pay by card. However, if you choose to add booze into the mix, its bottomless drinks package is a $10 add-on. $53 for unlimited sushi and all the beverages you can get through? Doesn't sound too bad to us.
Unfortunately, though, this feels as though it's an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant that goes for quantity over quality. Its sushi is good, but it doesn't quite stand up to scrutiny; diners have observed that its fish isn't the best out there, and some dishes are a little disappointing. When you consider how much you're paying, and how well other all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants do on the quality front, this does make it seem less than worth it. However, if it's a fun vibe you're after, and a restaurant that doesn't take itself too seriously, then Kikoo is the place for you.
www.kikoosushi.com
Multiple locations