10 Of The Most Expensive All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffets In America

Sushi can be expensive. Very expensive. That's probably no surprise to anyone: For sushi to be as good as it can be, it needs a combination of the freshest ingredients and a high level of skill from the chefs who make it. Becoming an itamae (or sushi chef) can take up to 10 years, and all of that work and training is often reflected in the price. That's why sushi restaurants that offer all-you-can-eat setups at a low cost can feel somewhat questionable. How good can those chefs really be if you're not paying that much — and what will the quality of the fish itself be like?

There's sort of a comfort in opting for expensive all-you-can-eat sushi buffets, where you can get the best of both worlds: Great sushi made with skill, served in total abundance. The only problem is that you have to stump up, and sometimes, the price can be pretty wild. Some AYCE sushi buffets around the U.S. can set you back up to $80 per person, luring you in with the promise of the best (and most plentiful) meal of your life, if you're willing to splash the cash. Which are the most expensive around? We've got them all here.