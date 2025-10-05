The 10 Most Overpriced Buffets In America

The concept of a buffet is not only simple, but also suggests value for money. For a set price, you get access to all of the food you could possibly want, and you can eat as much of it as you're able to, before either your allotted time is up or your fullness stops you. On paper, this feels like a steal — but that's only the case if the buffet you're eating at is a quality one and doesn't cost you a month's wages. Sadly, that's often just not the case. It feels like the cost of some buffets in America has reached utterly wild proportions, and it's now not unusual to pay close to three figures for a meal, if not to fork out hundreds of dollars at the highest-end places. A lot of these joints just aren't worth the money.

It's probably no massive shock that a lot of these overpriced buffets are in the nirvana of all-you-can-eat restaurants that is Las Vegas. Over in Sin City, buffets like The Bacchanal and The Bellagio cost a huge amount of money — and what some customers have reported being met with is substandard food and bad vibes. However, overpriced restaurants aren't just exclusive to the gambling capital of the world, and joints in California and Salt Lake City have also been described as costing far more money than they're worth.