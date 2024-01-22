14 Cajun Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Arguably, no cuisine is as closely tied to its region as Cajun cuisine in Louisiana. This cooking style comes from the Acadians (early French settlers in the region of Canada known as Acadie, now Nova Scotia) who migrated to Louisiana after being driven out by the British in the 1700s. After settling in Louisiana, the Acadians adapted their French recipes to what was available in their new home.

While Cajun and Creole cuisine have some similarities (and even different versions of the same dish), what sets them apart comes down to those earliest settlers. The Acadians were often poor and lived in the country, using every part of their ingredients and using only those that were easy to come by. Creole cuisine, on the other hand, was popularized by well-to-do French settlers who ended up within the city of New Orleans and could afford to incorporate more expensive local (and sometimes not so local) ingredients into their dishes.

Today, the lines between the two cuisines (and cultures) are blurred, but there are some standout Cajun dishes that everyone should try at least once. Here are a few to help you dip your toes into Cajun cuisine. Laissez les bons temps rouler!