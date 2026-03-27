9 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains In The US, According To Customers

Buffets are back. In some ways, they never left — the all-you-can-eat buffet has been around for decades, and it hasn't just disappeared overnight — but it looks to be a restaurant style that's set to dominate the culinary landscape again going forward. Yelp's 2026 Trends Forecast observed that there's been a 252% spike in searches for all-you-can-eat buffets, and that customers are increasingly looking for interesting takes on the concept. This all tracks with the economic and cultural climate we find ourselves in; we've never been more aware of other cuisines than we are today, and yet, we're all trying to find ways to save a little bit of money.

So, it's time for buffet chains to once more step up to the plate. Chain buffets have often been derided for being low-quality or having a less personal service style, but the fact is that there are plenty out there that still impress customers daily. Chains like Fogo de Chão, HuHot Mongolian Grill, and Top Pot do so while also offering cuisine styles that feel distinct in an all-you-can-eat landscape. Others, like Golden Corral and Shoney's, remain a solid choice for customers who want the classics and want them done well. Here's which all-you-can-eat buffet chains are still held fondly in customers' hearts.