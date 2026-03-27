9 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains In The US, According To Customers
Buffets are back. In some ways, they never left — the all-you-can-eat buffet has been around for decades, and it hasn't just disappeared overnight — but it looks to be a restaurant style that's set to dominate the culinary landscape again going forward. Yelp's 2026 Trends Forecast observed that there's been a 252% spike in searches for all-you-can-eat buffets, and that customers are increasingly looking for interesting takes on the concept. This all tracks with the economic and cultural climate we find ourselves in; we've never been more aware of other cuisines than we are today, and yet, we're all trying to find ways to save a little bit of money.
So, it's time for buffet chains to once more step up to the plate. Chain buffets have often been derided for being low-quality or having a less personal service style, but the fact is that there are plenty out there that still impress customers daily. Chains like Fogo de Chão, HuHot Mongolian Grill, and Top Pot do so while also offering cuisine styles that feel distinct in an all-you-can-eat landscape. Others, like Golden Corral and Shoney's, remain a solid choice for customers who want the classics and want them done well. Here's which all-you-can-eat buffet chains are still held fondly in customers' hearts.
Chuck-A-Rama
As a buffet chain that's been operating since 1966, you'd hope that Chuck-A-Rama knew what it was doing by now. Thankfully, it really does. This Utah-based chain may be small, but in terms of quality and sheer selection, it's pretty mighty. It serves up classic, homestyle food, a range of carved meats, homemade salads, more soups than you'll probably be able to try in one go, and an impressive array of desserts. It doesn't reinvent the wheel with its culinary output, but it doesn't need to: It just needs to get every dish right.
The good news is it really does. The dishes at Chuck-A-Rama are made from scratch, and this gives everything a freshness and a sense of quality that shines through. There's no mass-produced, freezer-burned fare here, but instead meals that are made with care and attention. Customers are also quick to highlight how clean Chuck-A-Rama buffets are, which speaks to the attentiveness of its staff. "This is up there with the best buffet experiences I've ever had," said one person on Google Reviews. For a chain restaurant, that's a highly impressive endorsement.
Shoney's
You'd be forgiven for feeling that Shoney's is stuck in the past. This once-popular buffet chain, which was known for its impressive array of breakfast dishes, was a big deal back in the '80s — but like a lot of restaurants that were dominating during the late 20th century, it's since receded into the background. That's a shame, because its all-you-can-eat buffet offer is both still solid and surprisingly varied. Sure, it still has its breakfast buffet, but it also rotates daily themes for its weeknight all-you-can-eat dinner selection, which keeps things interesting. Alongside its ever-changing options are also the old favorites: Shoney's knows how to please a crowd.
Let's be honest, though, it's all about the breakfast buffet — and we're pleased to report that customers still love it to this day. One person on Reddit mentioned that it "remains the best sausage gravy and biscuits anywhere," while others have discussed stumbling upon it and being reminded again why they fell in love with it in the first place. It's not the biggest buffet in the world, but what it does, it still does well. Bravo, Shoney's.
Pizza Inn
There was once a time when you couldn't move for great pizza buffets. Sadly, that time has passed — but there are still a few chains out there that are flying the flag, popping out rows of freshly cooked pies with slices for the taking. Pizza Inn is one such chain, and it's managed to continue sticking the landing to this day. Customers have noted that Pizza Inn has, despite the odds, managed to remain as good today as it was several decades ago, thanks to sticking to what it knows people like and not messing with its format or its recipe. The fact that it runs wildly reasonable offers (like all-you-can-eat pizza for just $8) doesn't hurt, either.
As expected, the 'za is the star attraction here, and Pizza Inn does it well. It's frequently dubbed as the best pizza around by customers, and its thin crust stands out in a market dominated by puffy, overly doughy bases. It also gets everything else right: People love its well-stocked salad bar and the attention to detail from staff, with everything cleaned and restocked regularly. It's both family- and adult-friendly, and just as good for a quick bite as it is for a longer meal. Honestly, you can't go wrong (unless you hate pizza).
Top Pot
As far as all-you-can-eat buffets go, Top Pot stands apart from the rest. That's both because of the quality of its food and because of how you can cook some of it. Top Pot is a combination of a buffet, a Korean barbecue place, and a hot pot restaurant. Everything is all-you-can-eat, and you pay a set price to grab as many meats and sides as you want, which you can then cook right at your table.
Alongside this, you get access to a buffet of hot appetizers and sides like fried noodles, and a dipping bar with a wild range of sauces and condiments. Everything feels abundant, but the ambience is laid back, and above all, fun. It's no surprise that customers are seriously into it, praising the freshness of the food and the overall vibe. It also wins points for variety and being just that bit different from your standard buffet fare. "Honestly one of the best Hot Pot experiences I've had," said one reviewer on Google Reviews. "10/10 would recommend. Great price and great vibes!"
Golden Corral
Okay, so let's just get this one out of the way: Golden Corral is obviously not the highest-end buffet chain around. It's also got its fair share of haters, with people writing it off as perhaps a little tacky, or else not as refined as other buffets. However, there's a reason why it's as big as it is, and why it's persisted so long: Because customers still love it. When it comes to chain buffets, few other places can balance affordability, availability, selection, and being family-friendly enough to take your little ones to. It's also a reliable choice in places that are typically more expensive, but where you still want a choice. You might not be able to afford some of those pricey Las Vegas buffets, but you'll definitely be able to grab a bite at Golden Corral.
It's also worth noting that, as of 2026, customers still feel that Golden Corral has a warm and friendly ambience, which, for a chain buffet, is rather exceptional. In a ranking from Newsweek, put together in collaboration with Statista, Golden Corral was named as having the second-best customer service out of all buffet chains, based on over 200,000 customer evaluations (the top spot went to Pizza Ranch, but just barely). Yes, it may not have high-end food, but value comes in lots of forms.
Lin's Grand Buffet
All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet food has been around for decades now (it was a particularly big deal in the 1990s), and as a result, there have been a fair few chains serving it throughout the years. Few of them have managed to remain as consistent as Lin's Grand Buffet, though. This chain may not look like much, but since 2002, it's been serving up an impressive selection of food without costing people a fortune. We're talking dozens upon dozens of different dishes, giving virtually every customer the chance to get something they'll like, all in a fuss-free, friendly environment.
It's no wonder that plenty of people out there say that Lin's Grand Buffet is one of the best they've ever been to, thanks to its balance of price, food freshness, and excellent service. It also knows the value of adding some extra touches for its customers and their youngsters. "They even had a balloon entertainer making balloons for kids," said a customer on Google Reviews. "One of the best buffets that I've had in a while."
America's Incredible Pizza Company
Sometimes, you don't need a chain buffet to serve gourmet food. You just need it to be reliable, plentiful, and most importantly, fun for the whole family. America's Incredible Pizza Company continues to deliver on that front. This chain (which is also variously known as Incredible Pizza Company and Incredible Food & Fun, and which is not to be confused with John's Incredible Pizza Company) puts its focus on making sure your kids have a great time, and that you all leave fully satisfied. It's fair to say that customers feel that it continues to deliver.
In terms of sheer entertainment, it's hard to beat America's Incredible Pizza Company. It's a maze of arcade games, mini golf, bumper cars, and full-on rides for kids (and adults) to enjoy. The buffet itself is almost secondary to all of this, but it still manages to impress, with customers quick to praise it in reviews. Yet, America's Incredible Pizza Company sometimes gets a bad rep, but the people who actually eat there come to its defense. Throw in great customer service and good cleanliness standards, and this chain is an unexpected winner.
Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is a buffet with essentially two all-you-can-eat offers in one: its Churrasco Experience, and its Market Table. The latter is a more traditional buffet, which you can order on its own if you're after a slightly lighter meal — but you can still get a lot of food for your buck. Fogo de Chão's Market Table is a stylish buffet affair; while it might seem just like an impressive salad bar, it has an abundance of seasonal grilled vegetables, charcuterie meats, cheeses, antipasti, and Brazilian specialties. Its Churrasco Experience, meanwhile, gives you access to an endlessly roving selection of different types of meat, which is sliced right at your table.
Although Fogo de Chão is on the slightly more expensive side of all-you-can-eat buffets, it's definitely worth it. Its Market Table gets strong praise, with customers saying how excellent it is and commenting on the appetizing nature of every individual dish. True to its name, the food on the Market Table also has a genuine sense of freshness, which makes a nice change from the pale, limp salads you sometimes find at other buffets. Naturally, the meat that continuously arrives at your table is also beloved by its patrons — it is Fogo de Chão's whole deal, after all — but somehow, it's the buffet that manages to stand out. Just make sure you have an appetite when you arrive; there's a lot of food to get through.
HuHot Mongolian Grill
If you want the freshest all-you-can-eat buffet out there, you probably need to head to HuHot Mongolian Grill. This chain has been taking the food world by storm and impressing customers with its unique offer. Rather than pre-cooking all its dishes and dumping them in trays, diners instead select the food they want and take it up to a cooking station. There, your meal is cooked fresh, straight on the grill, for your enjoyment. Once you're done, you go right back up again. Rinse and repeat. Oh, and it can also be a healthy takeout meal, too.
This combination of an innovative buffet experience and a lack of stale-tasting, watery buffet dishes is the sweet spot for customers, and frankly, its reasonable price is also a big selling point. It's no shock that a lot of people are big fans. "I cannot stress enough how much I love coming here," said an especially rapturous Google Review. "I will be happy to come back to this place as long as they're open. Show up for the food, stay for the experience."