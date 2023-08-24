What Makes Olive Garden's Italian Margarita Unique?

While the classic margarita has Mexican roots, the cocktail has found popularity with bar patrons all over the world. The tequila and lime-based beverage is often served on the cocktail menu in many restaurants (with Mexican food or otherwise). One Italian-inspired chain restaurant has added their own twist on the drink, however.

At Olive Garden, you can order a few different cocktails, including what they call an "Italian Margarita." The drink includes the classic tequila base, using Jose Cuervo Especial Silver tequila. (Customers can also opt to upgrade the liquor to Patron Silver.) Triple sec is also added in. However, instead of lime juice, Olive Garden swaps in a different alcohol on the side.

Amaretto is a sweet liquor with Italian origins. The drink has a rich and complex flavor, with notes of apricots, sugar, and a hint of nuttiness reminiscent of almonds (which may actually be from the apricot kernels). The addition of the amaretto is what gives the Olive Garden drink its Italian implication, since the liquor is most often enjoyed as a dessert beverage in Italy.