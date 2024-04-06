The Main Difference Between Blanco And Reposado Tequila

If you're new to the world of tequila, the main thing you should know is that not all tequilas are the same, and the difference isn't simply in expense. First, you should familiarize yourself with the different types of tequila, with blanco, reposado, and añejo being the three main categories. Remember these names, and you'll be on your way to ordering drinks like a tequila pro. But what is the difference between blanco and reposado? The answer is time and age.

Blanco is the clear tequila that's probably the most familiar to many people. Think of reposado as blanco's older, cooler sister. Blanco is most often used in cocktails because of its mild flavor and often neutral profile in drinks like the Paloma. Of course, you can make any cocktail with a reposado, but that isn't the best use of this liquor, as the flavors are deeper and more complex and can simply be enjoyed on their own rather than buried in sugar and citrus juice.