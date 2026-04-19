The Ultimate Ranking Of Trader Joe's Mac & Cheese

I'm not going to say I'm a mac and cheese connoisseur, but I've had my fair share. I've ranked all the box mac and cheese options on the market, I've indulged in an array of steakhouse mac and cheese, and I keep up to date on new product drops, like Tillamook's frozen mac and cheese launch. Needless to say, there is a wealth of mac and cheese to be had in this culinary landscape. But one well-known store has its own line of mac and cheese: Trader Joe's. Known for a killer lineup of frozen food and sweet treats, TJ's offers its customers eight mac and cheese options — from boxed to frozen. I decided to check out all eight to see which options are worth the buy and which are overhyped.

I cooked up each package and focused on flavor and texture to see which TJ's mac and cheeses passed my taste test. While the store offers a decent selection of products, all mac and cheeses aren't created equal. Let's see which came out on top and which should be left on the shelves.