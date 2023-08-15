14 Frozen Mac And Cheese Brands, Ranked
Mac and cheese fanatics, are you ready to embark on the cheesiest adventure ever? We've taken it upon ourselves to indulge in the world of frozen mac and cheese, all in the name of science (and, let's be real, our undying love for this time-honored dish). From the classics that remind us of childhood to some mind-blowing gourmet creations that might just redefine comfort food as we know it, this ranking has it all.
We spent hours in the freezer aisle, finding and sampling every cheesy contender, and we've come back with a treasure trove of macaroni marvels. But let's be clear –- we're not just talking about any mac and cheese. We're talking about the ones that take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride of flavor and the brands that are stepping up their game in the frozen food world.
Whether you're a college student surviving on microwaveable meals or a full-blown foodie searching for the ultimate comfort dish, this article is your golden ticket to mac and cheese paradise. You might just find your new favorite midnight snack, and we know you'll thank us later. Let's get to ranking!
14. evol.
Evol's gluten-free smoked gouda mac and cheese ranked last on our list. With its promise of roasted onions, chives, and a tantalizing blend of cheddar and smoked gouda sauce, we were hopeful for a delicious mac and cheese meal. But boy, were we wrong on all counts.
We cooked this one in the oven hoping for a deliciously cheesy treat, following the directions to a T, but all we got was a dried-out bowl of pasta. While the gluten-free elbows were on point, featuring a good texture and average taste, the roasted onions and chives decided to take center stage, and they weren't about to share the spotlight. When we took that first bite, our taste buds were ambushed by onion overload. It was like an onion and chive concert, and the pasta and smoked gouda were just the unfortunate opening acts. There were no notes of smoked anything, and the cheese was nowhere to be found. Needless to say, we didn't go in for a second bite. Heck, we barely finished our first! And now, even as we're writing this, the lingering taste of onion and chive continues to haunt us.
Evol's smoked gouda mac and cheese may have ranked last on our list, but it definitely left a lasting impression –- and not in the way we'd hoped. This is a hard no from us. We beg you to try another frozen option.
13. Stouffer's
Oh, Stouffer's mac and cheese, proudly proclaiming "real cheddar cheese and no preservatives" on your packaging, we had such high hopes for you. As an OG frozen food brand, you had us expecting cheesy greatness. But alas, you left us feeling a bit disappointed.
We decided to go the extra mile and pop this one in the oven for a good 50 minutes as directed, thinking it would bring out all the cheesy charm. But as we took that first bite, it was like a flavor black hole. We searched high and low for any semblance of taste, but there were literally no flavors to report. And with 1,280 milligrams of sodium per package, we found that lack of taste disturbing — cue "Star Wars" music. The texture of the pasta was okay, though. The chunky cheese? Not so much, but it's par for the course with frozen mac.
We have to admit, this one was a bit of a letdown. We were looking forward to that classic, comforting mac and cheese experience, but instead, we got a dish that left our taste buds feeling abandoned. We won't be saying "see you later" to our other mac and cheese favorites anytime soon, but hey, there's always room for improvement.
12. Banquet
Banquet's mac and cheese mega bowl is an on-the-go frozen meal that piqued our curiosity with its promise of pasta, smokey cheese, green onion, and bacon bits topped with gooey mozzarella cheese. But as they say, the proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the mac and cheese bowl. We can't deny Banquet's reputation for frozen meals that are easy on the wallet, but let's be real — we're here for taste, not just a budget-friendly option.
The moment we pulled it out of the oven, the smell of onions hit us hard. But when we dug in, we were left searching for the onions, and the flavor profile altogether. There are definitely onions on the back end of the bite that stay with you, but there is no cheese taste to be found.
In the end, Banquet's mac and cheese mega bowl wasn't the worst thing we've ever tasted, but it didn't leave us wanting more. With a sodium count that could give a salt shaker a run for its money, it's not exactly the healthiest option either. While some might grab a Banquet meal for convenience on a lazy day, we'll be passing on this particular mac and cheese adventure. Sorry, Banquet, we're still on the lookout for our one true cheesy love.
11. Michelina's
Michelina's frozen mac and cheese had us at "3 minutes in the microwave." Quick and easy is our kind of meal. But when we cracked open that container, we couldn't help but raise an eyebrow. It looked like there was a pasta shortage. Seriously, where did all the mac go? And the cheese sauce? Well, it was the brightest shade of orange we've ever seen.
We followed the instructions to the letter, giving it a quick stir and another minute in the microwave. But when it came time to taste, we were greeted with disappointment. The first word that came to mind was "watery." Sure, there were hints of cheese in there somewhere, but it was more like a whisper than a bold statement. And that's not the kind of cheese sauce we signed up for. On the bright side, it won't add too many calories to our daily count, with just 280. But with 860 milligrams of sodium, we might as well have taken a dip in the ocean.
Look, Michelina's, we know you're all about convenience and affordability, and that's great for a quick fix. But when it comes to mac and cheese, we need more than just a hint of cheese and a watery sauce. But hey, there are plenty more macs in the sea, and we'll keep searching for that cheesy jackpot.
10. Kidfresh
Kidfresh mac and cheese is a sneaky little thing. Hidden veggies? No artificial stuff? This brand had us invested right from the start. With just 310 calories, 10 grams of fat, and 430 milligrams of sodium, along with ample servings of protein and calcium, health and wellness are at the forefront of this frozen dish.
Who would've thought that mac and cheese could get a veggie makeover? We were excited to see how it would all come together with pureed carrots as the star of the show. But when we took that first bite, we had to do a double-take. Where's the cheese? Don't get us wrong –- it's not bad. But we were expecting mac and cheese, and we definitely didn't get the "cheese" part. This was a carrot-forward flavor profile. The pasta itself was good, though, but we want that cheesy, gooey goodness to hit our taste buds with full force. We wouldn't exactly reach for this one in a mac and cheese emergency, but we didn't hate it either. It's like the cool cousin of mac and cheese -– a bit different, but not entirely unwelcome at the family gathering.
Kidfresh didn't win the mac and cheese crown in our taste test, but it definitely gets points for trying something new. And for those health-conscious folks out there, this might be the mac and cheese alternative you've been searching for. Cheers to sneaky veggies and culinary adventures!
9. Kraft
Well, look who we have here –- Kraft mac and cheese making an appearance in the freezer aisle. We're used to seeing them rock the blue box game in the pantry section, but hey, branching out can be fun, right? So, we popped this bowl in the oven, giving it the TLC it deserved –- 20 minutes first, a quick stir, and 10 more minutes to perfection. When we took it out, we were met with a bowl of one of the orangest cheeses we've ever seen. It was a bit concerning, but we figured Kraft, of all brands, wouldn't let us down.
The pasta was decent –- no complaints there. But when we finally took a bite, we couldn't help but feel a little bummed. It didn't quite have that signature Kraft mac and cheese taste we know and love. The cheese was thick, but it was a bit on the bland side. And here's the kicker –- we detected some weird fruity notes in there. But hey, we can't say it wasn't mac and cheese. It definitely had that going for it. And you could easily stir that cheese to coat the noodles, so that's a plus.
Overall, Kraft's frozen option was a bit underwhelming. If you're in the mood for that classic Kraft taste, you might want to stick to the non-frozen blue box version. But hey, if you're just craving some good ol' mac and cheese without the nostalgia, this could do the trick.
8. Amy's
Amy's mac and cheese caught our attention with organic ingredients and a low sodium count. It kept our attention when we opened the box and were met with lots of cheese sauce. No skimping on the good stuff here. And the pasta? Decent, nothing to complain about. But as we took that first bite, it was like déjà vu –- we've tasted this flavor before, and not just once. Amy's mac and cheese is like the quintessential frozen mac and cheese –- nothing too special, but it gets the job done.
However, we can't deny that there's a certain comfort in familiarity. Amy's mac and cheese is like your favorite hoodie that you reach for on a chilly day. It's dependable. So, while we don't have a ton to say about Amy's –- good or bad –- we can't deny that it's a middle-of-the-road star. It might not win any awards for being the flashiest or most adventurous mac and cheese out there, but it's got its own charm. And it's healthier than most. You can't go wrong with Amy's.
7. Boston Market
Boston Market's Vermont white cheddar mac and cheese –- a fancy name for a fancy mac. With bacon bits in the mix, this one had us drooling at the thought of that savory goodness. We decided to go all-in with the oven baking. First, 30 minutes, then a good stir and another 20 minutes to bring it to perfection. But here's a pro tip we learned along the way: Stir 20 minutes in because some of that pasta likes to get a little crispy.
When we took that first bite, we were greeted with that familiar white cheddar flavor. But we have to admit, it was a bit underwhelming. We were expecting a high-end cheese explosion from a Vermont favorite, but that's not exactly what we experienced. And the bacon bits? You could definitely smell them, but they didn't quite make a splash in the sauce. They were more like hidden treasure -– you had to really dig for them. When we did find them, they were unpleasantly chewy.
Boston Market's frozen mac and cheese is like that fancy restaurant you go to for a change of pace, but in the end, it didn't leave us screaming for more. Sure, it was nice to step away from the usual orange sauces, but it didn't quite make it to the top of our mac and cheese list. We still appreciate the effort to elevate their frozen pasta game, but there are definitely better options to explore.
6. Lean Cuisine
Lean Cuisine's mac and cheese is the healthy, frozen option that came in at number six. We have to admit, it was a surprise contender, but we're always up for some mac and cheese magic.
Cooking it up was a breeze. Just cut the film to vent, 3 minutes in the microwave, a quick stir, and one more minute to cheesy goodness. However, it was very orange. Uncomfortably orange. Dayglow orange? Be that as it may, we soldiered on.
When we took that first bite, we were pleasantly surprised. While it didn't blow our minds, for a "lean" meal option it held its own. The flavor profile was decent, and the pasta had a good texture –- no mushy mess here! The cheese was pretty chunky and it didn't quite taste like your traditional cheese. It was more like the cousin of fake nacho cheese –- you know, the one that's a little less salty but still brings a cheesy punch. But here's the real kicker: with just 270 calories, 5 grams of fat, and 740 milligrams of sodium, it's like a mac and cheese miracle. And let's not forget the bonus points for their potassium and calcium counts.
Lean Cuisine may not have taken the crown, but it got our vote for being a delicious, health-conscious option. Who said mac and cheese can't be both scrumptious and sensible?
5. 365 Whole Foods Market
Whole Food's 365 mac and cheese had us feeling all warm and fuzzy, like someone's grandma made this with love. With that homemade baked mac and cheese look, we couldn't resist that rustic charm. Cooking this option was easy peasy — pop it in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 minutes, give it a stir, and then another 20 minutes all covered up with tin foil.
The first bite was like a hug from a long-lost friend. The pasta was the star here, and we have to admit, it was cooked to perfection. But when it came to the cheese, it was a bit scarce. The cheese did coat all of the pasta, but it wasn't enough to take the spotlight. And the flavor wasn't bold at all; we were left searching for that cheesy punch we love. On the bright side, there were hints of cheddar on the backend, and that gooey texture was like a cheese blanket wrapping itself around the pasta. This aspect stole the show and our hearts.
Whole Food's 365 mac and cheese may not have blown our minds, but it ranked No. 5 out of 14 on our list. Why? Because it truly felt like someone made this with love. So, here's to the comforting feeling of homemade goodness, even in the frozen food aisle.
4. Joe's Diner
When we checked out at Trader Joe's, the cashier stated the Diner Mac 'n Cheese was "the best." While we don't necessarily agree it's the best, it made it into the 4th spot on our list.
At 360 calories and 590 milligrams of sodium, we were surprised at how good this one tasted! The moment we dug into that bowl, we were greeted with a cheese extravaganza. Those loose strands of cheese on top were like a gift from the mac and cheese gods. It's like they wanted to take our cheesy experience to a whole new level. And when it comes to melting, Joe's Diner was the MVP. That cheese sauce and those cheese strands combined to create the most ooey-gooey, melted texture we were dreaming of. But we have to admit, while it wasn't necessarily bland, it didn't burst with flavor like some of our other mac and cheese contenders. It was more like a cheese whisper, leaving us wanting just a little more excitement.
Nonetheless, Joe's Diner easily earned a spot in our top five. We might not agree with the cashier's bold claim that it's the best mac and cheese around, but hey, everyone's taste buds are different, right? One thing's for sure –- we'd definitely eat this one again. Cheers to being deliciously satisfying, even if it's not the ultimate mac and cheese champion.
3. Marie Callender's
Look who made it to the top three –- Marie Callender's mac and cheese, bringing that old-school frozen foods charm to the party. The game-changer? The breadcrumb topping that cooked up to perfection in the oven. When we pulled it out, we were met with a beautiful sight –- a golden-brown, crispy crown that promised an epic texture adventure. And boy, did it deliver. The crunchiness was like a dance party in our mouths, perfectly complementing the creamy Vermont white cheddar cheese sauce underneath.
Now, we have to admit, while the cheese sauce wasn't bursting with flavor, it was still pretty darn good. Sometimes, less is more, right? And Marie Callender's mac and cheese found that sweet spot of cheesy deliciousness. Sure, the flavor might not have been the most extravagant, but hey, you don't always need fireworks to have a good time. This mac and cheese was like the cool, laid-back friend who just knows how to keep things enjoyable. The downside? 1650 milligrams of sodium. Woof. But hey, you only live once.
Here's to Marie Callender's mac and cheese –- the golden child of the frozen foods aisle. With that breadcrumb topping and smooth Vermont white cheddar cheese sauce, it easily earned its spot in our top three. This one is a must-try, and we will absolutely be going back for seconds!
2. Devour
Devour's mac and cheese is one of the ultimate cheese extravaganzas in the frozen mac and cheese world, with a side of bacon goodness. When we cracked open that bowl out of the microwave, the smell of bacon hit us with a delicious punch. And the texture? Oh, it was like a pasta paradise in there –- perfectly cooked and oh-so-satisfying.
Now, let's talk about that cheese. It was thick and luxurious, but surprisingly, it wasn't overpowering. You'd think with that much cheese, it might be too much, but nope, it was just right. Goldilocks would approve. And it definitely tasted like white cheddar –- that's a cheesy win. The bacon bits were like little treasures scattered throughout the dish, adding that smoky, savory touch that we just couldn't resist. Bacon, cheese, and pasta – the trifecta of deliciousness!
But we have to be honest –- after all that cheese and bacon goodness, this dish definitely sat heavy in our stomachs. You might need a nap after this lunchtime choice.
Devour ranked No. 2 out of 14 on our list, and we promise you, with one taste, you'll see why. It's like the indulgent mac and cheese dream we never knew we needed. It's thick, it's cheesy, and it's got that irresistible bacon charm. Kudos to being a mac and cheese experience that we won't soon forget.
1. Beecher's 'World's Best'
Beecher's "World's Best" mac and cheese didn't hold back with that bold claim. And guess what? It totally delivered. With 460 calories, 640 milligrams of sodium, and a whopping 21 grams of protein, this decadent option was also a mac and cheese champion of nutrition.
First, let's talk cheese. It tasted like real cheese with none of that artificial stuff. And that light cheese crust on top after baking? Pure perfection –- not too hard, not too crunchy, just the right touch. But the real magic happened when we dug into the sauce itself. It wasn't just a liquid goo; it was a cheese paradise with a light kick of chipotle spice. The best part? It wasn't overpowering at all -– just the perfect amount of zing to keep us wanting more. This sauce made it truly stand out from the rest.
Beecher's felt like real homemade baked mac and cheese. We have to admit, this was really good, and it shifted our opinions on frozen mac and cheese as a truly delicious meal option. This frozen brand is by far the champion of our taste test and our hearts. It's saucy, cheesy, and has a chipotle kick you won't find anywhere else. Cheers to being the ultimate mac and cheese experience, Beecher's!