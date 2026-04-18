8 Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Foods That Aren't Worth The Price

Costco's Kirkland organic hard-boiled eggs are cage-free, pre-peeled, and KETO and PALEO-friendly. But while this product might seem like the ideal solution for those who hate peeling their own eggs, some customers online warn shoppers not to be so quick to add these to your cart. For one, customers have a problem with the texture of the product. Some find the eggs to be extremely rubbery and hard compared to hard boiled eggs that you peel yourself. Others notice that some of the eggs are unpleasantly mushy.

But it's not just the texture that has customers thrown off, it's the taste as well. One shopper on Reddit explained, "For what it's worth, I won't get them again because they have zero flavor. I'm not a fan of making them either, but I thought these were incredibly bland, even for hard boiled eggs." And some have experienced a sour, rotten taste with some of the batches. The pre-peeled eggs cost $13.69 for 16 2-count packs. To avoid the consistency issues and guarantee a better texture and flavor, you're better off buying the regular organic eggs from Costco for $8.61 and boiling them yourself or exploring the other high-protein snacks that Costco has to offer.