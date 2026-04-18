8 Costco Kirkland Signature Organic Foods That Aren't Worth The Price
The Kirkland Signature label has earned a reputation for having affordable, high-quality foods — among its impressive selection are lots of organic products. While there are some excellent organic foods you should be buying at Costco, not every Kirkland organic item lives up to the hype. Where some Kirkland organic staples deliver on quality and value, Costco customers have learned the hard way that some Kirkland organic items fall short in ways that make them hard to justify.
Some shoppers have noticed a stark decline in quality of certain Kirkland products that were once fan-favorites. Others fall short with disappointing flavor, inconsistent texture, or a price that doesn't match the quality. In some cases, there is simply a tastier or more valuable alternative. If you're seeking healthy, organic options on your next Costco shop, we've gathered the Kirkland Signature foods that you might want to steer clear of because they just aren't worth the price.
Kirkland organic hard-boiled eggs
Costco's Kirkland organic hard-boiled eggs are cage-free, pre-peeled, and KETO and PALEO-friendly. But while this product might seem like the ideal solution for those who hate peeling their own eggs, some customers online warn shoppers not to be so quick to add these to your cart. For one, customers have a problem with the texture of the product. Some find the eggs to be extremely rubbery and hard compared to hard boiled eggs that you peel yourself. Others notice that some of the eggs are unpleasantly mushy.
But it's not just the texture that has customers thrown off, it's the taste as well. One shopper on Reddit explained, "For what it's worth, I won't get them again because they have zero flavor. I'm not a fan of making them either, but I thought these were incredibly bland, even for hard boiled eggs." And some have experienced a sour, rotten taste with some of the batches. The pre-peeled eggs cost $13.69 for 16 2-count packs. To avoid the consistency issues and guarantee a better texture and flavor, you're better off buying the regular organic eggs from Costco for $8.61 and boiling them yourself or exploring the other high-protein snacks that Costco has to offer.
Kirkland organic tortilla chips
Costco shoppers used to love the Kirkland organic tortilla chips for being tasty and sturdy enough to stand up to thick dips — but over the years the product has received criticism for degrading quality. Customers theorize that a supplier change might be to blame. One Redditor said, "They went from being more soft, large, salted, and flavorful of corn — to now being brittle, tiny, barely any salt, and mostly flavorless." Another spirited customer on Reddit claimed, "These are some of the worst tortilla chips money can buy. The flavor is somewhat reminiscent of stale Fritos."
Another drawback to this product is that the 40-ounce bag of chips is so large that customers often find their chips end up going stale before they're able to eat them all, so half of the bag goes to waste. With several other options for high-quality organic tortilla chips on the market, including Siete, Masa, and other store brands, this is a Kirkland Signature snack you should skip.
Kirkland organic strawberry spread
There are customers who assume when a product is labeled organic, it means it's the healthier option, but some foods aren't worth buying organic, and some organic products aren't necessarily healthier. Such is the case for this Kirkland organic strawberry spread, which has 8 grams of organic cane sugar per serving. Other organic fruit spreads, like the Smash Foods option sometimes sold at Costco, boast lower sugars from all real ingredients.
Not to mention, in 2024, several customers reported finding mold in their brand-new jar of Kirkland organic strawberry spread. Some shoppers noticed the spread tends to mold much faster than their other store-bought jams and jellies. At the time, Costco had changed the design of the jar, and customers wondered if a recipe or manufacturer change also impacted the quality of the product. This is a recent review on the Costco: "They revamped the jar shape and taste, and I'm not a fan. My all-time favorite jam used to be so natural and flavorful, but now it tastes like pure sugar. I miss the tart strawberry taste that it used to have. It's a real bummer ... Won't be buying it again."
Kirkland organic feta
According to shoppers online, the Kirkland organic feta simply doesn't stand up to other leading brands like Dodoni and President Feta. Despite being an organic product from Greece, shoppers find the private label version to be less creamy and more slimy than the other leading brands. One Redditor claims the Kirkland feta has an unpleasant rancid flavor, while other customers feel the product tastes different than what you'd expect from normal feta.
One customer on the Costco site said, "I purchased this hoping it would be comparable to the Dodoni feta cheese Costco was selling a few months ago. It is not ... It is barely edible, very low quality feta." Some customers claim Dodoni is the best-tasting Feta in the world, so it's worth spending a few extra bucks on this product if you're a cheese lover.
Kirkland organic chicken breast
Costco's organic chicken breasts have received lots of criticism for texture issues, including extremely stringy and woody chicken. The quality has become such a problem that it has turned customers away from purchasing chicken at Costco altogether, opting to support local farmers instead. One shopper on Reddit explained, "That 'woody texture' can really ruin chicken for a while. Once you've had that experience, it's hard to trust store-bought chicken again."
A main reason people do buy their chicken from Costco is for the affordable price, but customers on Facebook point out that the deal is not as appealing as it might seem. Costco's raw chicken is packed in plastic and priced by weight, so you end up paying for a lot of packing liquid in addition to the chicken itself. This Kirkland Signature meat is simply not worth the price and you're better off buying fresh, organic chicken from the counter or a local farm on an as-needed basis — it'll give you a better chance of high-quality chicken.
Kirkland organic Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt has risen in popularity as a nutrient-dense, protein-packed, versatile food that can be worked into tons of recipes. But when it comes to organic Greek yogurt, well, they're not all the same. Costco shoppers have noticed a stark decrease in the quality of Kirkland's organic Greek yogurt, citing a sour and almost rotten taste, as well as mold growth on the container. Others state the product is too thin. Customers find that many brands boast higher quality and fewer consistency issues.
One fan favorite is Fage, which one Redditor described as "creamy goodness." Fage typically receives high praise for being thick, rich, and creamy, making it perfect for adding thickness to recipes. Another affordable option that yogurt lovers rave about is the Simply Nature organic whole milk plain Greek yogurt from Aldi. One Redditor said, "I tried the Kirkland [organic Greek yogurt] and it can't touch Aldi full fat Greek yogurt." As a replacement to the Kirkland organic Greek yogurt, and for just $6.95, the Aldi pick a more affordable option that leaves customers extremely satisfied.
Kirkland A2 organic whole milk
The benefit of buying in bulk is that you often get great value. However, there are drawbacks to purchasing large quantities of perishable items. Buying items like milk in bulk can be difficult because you need fridge space to store it and you need to drink it before it goes bad. The Kirkland A2 organic whole milk comes in a pack of 3.5-gallon cartons. Not to mention, there are other products sold in smaller amounts that are comparable in price.
For instance, the Kirkland milk breaks down to $5.26 per half-gallon, whereas Target's Good & Gather organic milk costs $4.49, so the bulk purchase isn't the value deal you might assume in this case. Plus, by purchasing in smaller quantities, you reduce the chance of the milk spoiling before you can actually use it, so you can leave this Kirkland Signature grocery item on the shelf.
Kirkland organic brown sugar
Some customers find the Kirkland organic brown sugar doesn't behave like other brown sugars when baking. The product is lighter and less dense than some other products, which can have a big impact on precise baking recipes. Additionally, customers claim it lacks the classic molasses and caramel flavors that brown sugar is so well-known for. One Redditor said, "I hate this brown sugar and will never buy it again. It acts more like white granulated sugar when baking. Things turn out rock hard." The sugar becoming hard and dry is a common issue customers face with this sugar.
Part of the problem is that the sugar comes in a 7.5-pound bag, so unless you're cooking a huge batch of cookies, the sugar dries out and becomes hard and unusable. A commenter on Facebook lamented having to throw away most of the product because it gets "harder than granite."