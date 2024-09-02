Some Foods Aren't Worth Buying Organic. Here's Why

If you're still committed to buying "the Dirty Dozen" in the organic section, you can still buy non-organic fruits and vegetables on the EWG's Clean 15 list, which have low levels of pesticide residue. Many of the items on the list have a removable peel — mangoes, honeydew, watermelon — but whatever is on the surface (pesticides, bacteria, etc.) can enter the edible parts when you cut into them. So whether you're eating leafy greens or produce with peels and skins, the best way to reduce pesticides is to thoroughly wash produce under cold, running water.

In the meat, dairy, and egg cases, the organic label focuses on the humane treatment of farm animals and bans antibiotics and added hormones. There are, however, improvements in those areas among non-organic suppliers as well. The Humane Society of America says that more than 40% of egg-laying hens are cage-free, compared to 3% 15 years ago.

There are other labels for meat, eggs, and dairy indicating humane practices and safer consumption, that come with less of a price tag than organic. These include "cage-free" (animals are outside cages but kept indoors), and "free range" (animals have access to the outdoors). There's also "raised without antibiotics" (no antibiotics administered and sick animals are moved to conventional growing conditions), and "no hormones administered" (exactly what it sounds like while acknowledging animals do produce their own hormones). Note that the USDA does not permit the use of hormones in raising chickens.