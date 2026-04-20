Texas Roadhouse And Red Robin Serve This Nearly Identical Appetizer

The crispy, cheesy pull of a great basket of mozzarella sticks has drawn many hungry eyes on appetizer menus. Many restaurants, however, seem to pick from the same assortment of food service vendors selling pre-made frozen mozzarella sticks, making those that bring some variety to the table all the more special — but not necessarily equal to each other.

Mozzarella twists are exactly what they sound like. They're essentially a cross between curly fries and traditional mozzarella sticks. They didn't win the top spot in our ranking of chain restaurant mozzarella sticks — that actually went to Outback Steakhouse's boomerang-shaped sticks. But as far as mozzarella twists are concerned, Texas Roadhouse blew Red Robin out of the water.

At first glance, these two chains' twisted mozzarella sticks look quite similar; even identical. But the differences in quality between each basket of mozzarella twists are so considerable that they cannot be fully explained by differences between individual restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is simply the better of the two, even if neither has the best mozzarella sticks overall.