The Texas Roadhouse Appetizer That Looks Awfully Familiar

One of America's most iconic ways to eat onions is the famous appetizer known as a Bloomin' Onion. A whole onion is carefully cut into a flower-like shape with the base still attached — that's the bloomin' — and then battered and deep fried as one piece. The name is a registered trademark of Outback Steakhouse, the best-known home of this dish, but it's not the only version.

Another popular chain restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, features a Cactus Blossom on its appetizer menu. Despite the name, this too is a fried onion, continuing the floral theme in both name and appearance, as the fried bits of onion visually resemble a blossoming flower. But you won't see the word "bloomin'" anywhere near it, for fear of legal action from Outback Steakhouse.

The Texas Roadhouse Cactus Blossom pulls apart easily, while the crisp, if somewhat bland, breading sticks to the onion petals. A cup of what the restaurant calls "Cajun horseradish sauce" sits in the middle of the fried onion as a dip. Cacti are not very Cajun and neither is the sauce, which has strong notes of horseradish. Cajun remoulades are similar and often include horseradish as an ingredient. However, their recipes typically also call for some form of spicy mustard, which the Texas Roadhouse sauce appears to lack.