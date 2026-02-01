The Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks You Should Avoid At All Costs

Red Robin's menu was overhauled in 2023 to re-energize the restaurant. For instance, the burgers were made 20% bigger and prepared on flat-top grills, the bread for the chicken sandwiches was changed to a bun, and new ingredients, such as pickles and vine-ripened tomatoes, were added to dishes. Meanwhile, the breaded cheese sticks were altered to include a better-quality cheese. However, this change wasn't a welcome move among some long-term Red Robin customers who described the new version as "completely hollow cheese twists" on a Reddit thread. One commenter posted, "I've been going there for years and [the mozzarella sticks have] been my favorite item and they've replaced it with something that tastes like low quality cheese sticks you'd get at some fast food place. I can't believe they got rid of them"

In our opinion, the best mozzarella sticks come from the chain restaurant Outback Steakhouse due to their best golden color and abundant filling. The v-shaped fellas, which are creatively billed as fried mozzarella boomerangs on the menu, are breaded in a flavorful spice mix combining garlic powder and cayenne pepper, which sets them apart from the other contenders.

Want to make mozzarella sticks at home? A little technique goes a long way. For example, the freezer is your secret weapon for making the best mozzarella sticks because the cold temperature sets the breading to the cheese and guarantees that it stays put when deep-fried.