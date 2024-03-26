Ina Garten's Best Tip For Easily Hosting Outdoors

As the weather starts to warm up and the days start to get longer, al fresco dinner parties and cookouts are a fun way to spend time with family and friends. The only trouble is that the set-up and serving can be a bit tedious since you'll have to carry things back and forth from the kitchen so you can enjoy a meal in the great outdoors.

To help you get around this problem, take a leaf out of Ina Garten's book and use serving trays to help you transport items in and out of the house. Using multiple serving trays allows you to pile up and carry out your serving dishes, glasses, and ingredients in fewer trips, helping get everything out to your patio or back into the house much faster than if you were just using your hands. You can use one tray for drinks, another for dishes and cutlery, and still another for your main meal. Plus, they look extra elegant and can give your dinner party a swanky feel, elevating your get-together while avoiding the usual disposable plates and cutlery that aren't as good for the environment.