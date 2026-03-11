15 Festive Easter Candies You Can Buy At CVS

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many different Easter food traditions from around the world — from America's roasted ham to the United Kingdom's hot cross buns to Romania's pasca — but one thing that can be found across cultures around Easter time is chocolate eggs. With this in mind, you may be planning on buying some chocolate eggs soon to have in time for the holiday— and you can do so right at your local CVS.

CVS has a wide variety of Easter-themed candy for you to choose from. There are chocolate eggs, of course, but there are also bunny-shaped candies, candies in Easter pastel colors, and more. Perhaps most importantly, just about all your favorite candy brands have some kind of unique Easter candies to keep you festive while enjoying your favorite sweet treats. Since CVS offers an extensive variety, we've compiled some of the best options for you in this list. See which candies catch your eye, then head to your local CVS to stock up on them for around the house or for any Easter parties you have coming up.