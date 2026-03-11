15 Festive Easter Candies You Can Buy At CVS
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are so many different Easter food traditions from around the world — from America's roasted ham to the United Kingdom's hot cross buns to Romania's pasca — but one thing that can be found across cultures around Easter time is chocolate eggs. With this in mind, you may be planning on buying some chocolate eggs soon to have in time for the holiday— and you can do so right at your local CVS.
CVS has a wide variety of Easter-themed candy for you to choose from. There are chocolate eggs, of course, but there are also bunny-shaped candies, candies in Easter pastel colors, and more. Perhaps most importantly, just about all your favorite candy brands have some kind of unique Easter candies to keep you festive while enjoying your favorite sweet treats. Since CVS offers an extensive variety, we've compiled some of the best options for you in this list. See which candies catch your eye, then head to your local CVS to stock up on them for around the house or for any Easter parties you have coming up.
Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs
As promised, there are plenty of chocolate eggs on this list — including this nutty option for Reese's. If you're a fan of the heavenly peanut butter and chocolate combination, then this is certainly the perfect Easter treat for you. This bag comes with individually wrapped snack-size milk chocolate Reese's Cups shaped like eggs. It has all of the same delicious flavor as a regular Reese's, but in a much more festive shape for the occasion. And, for what it's worth, we placed these Reese's eggs in the top spot of our ranking of popular Easter candies, so if you're going to buy just one type of holiday candy this year, this may be your best bet. Buy a 9½-ounce bag of Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter eggs for $6.99.
Skittles and Starburst Easter Assorted Candy Bag
If chocolate isn't your favorite type of candy, you may be better off with this assorted candy bag of Skittles and Starburst. The assortment includes two types of Starburst (original and FaveRed) and two types of Skittles (original and Wild Berry), all in fun-size packaging. As the bag states, these treats will work well for a fun Easter egg hunt (featuring candy to make the event even more exciting, of course). Buy a 50-piece assortment bag of Skittles and Starburst for $15.99.
Hershey's Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny
Chocolate eggs are not the only must-have treat for Easter — you can't miss out on a chocolate bunny or two, as well. This Hershey's milk chocolate bunny is solid, so you'll be getting plenty of chocolate in each bite. In fact, this bunny is 4¼ ounces of chocolate, which is significantly more than a regular Hershey's chocolate bar (about 1½ ounces). All in all, if you want a simple, straightforward treat that is also festive — and completely adorable — then you can't go wrong with a Hershey's bunny. Add it to a kid's Easter basket or hand them out at an adult Easter dinner — either way, these are sure to be a hit. Buy a Hershey's solid milk chocolate bunny for $7.99.
Peanut M&Ms Pastel Blend
If you also place peanut M&Ms in the top spot as we did in our ranking of 13 M&M flavors, then you need to know about this pastel blend of the candy, which is perfect for all things springtime and Easter. It's everything you love about peanut M&Ms but in the fun pastel colors of purple, yellow, green, pink, and blue. Pour these into a decorative bowl, and you have the ideal centerpiece for your dinner table — it will look pretty, and anyone in your house will love having the sweet treat around to snack on. Buy a 10-ounce bag of the pastel blend of peanut M&Ms for $6.99.
Life Savers Gummies: Bunnies & Eggs
Here's a great pick for anyone who loves their candy in gummy form: Life Savers gummies shaped like bunnies and eggs. The flavors include green apple, cherry, strawberry, watermelon, and orange. These gummies are colorful and celebratory, so, like pastel M&Ms, they will look fantastic in a decorative bowl. Or, use these to make your kids' customized Easter candy bags, combined with other colorful candy types to fit the occasion of Easter. Buy a 9-ounce bag of Life Savers gummies for $5.99 or $4.49 on sale.
Lindt Milk Chocolate Tulips
If you're looking for chocolate in a more unconventional shape — perhaps you want something that's not a bunny or an egg — then these Lindt milk chocolate tulips are for you. Flowers are one of the best representations of the spring season, so they work perfectly to symbolize Easter without being too on the nose. These solid milk chocolate tulips are simply festive and adorable — use them to make a fun, delectable bouquet centerpiece or make them the finishing touches to an Easter basket. Buy a four-piece box of Lindt milk chocolate tulips for $8.49.
Reese's Pieces Carrot
Sometimes when you're in the mood for Reese's, you'd rather reach for its pieces than the classic peanut butter cups. If this mood strikes around Easter time, CVS has you covered with this cute on-theme version. These Reese's Pieces are wrapped up in packaging that looks like a carrot, which means that this treat will pair perfectly with any of the chocolate bunnies that you're likely buying this year. Buy a 2⅕-ounce carrot-shaped bag of Reese's Pieces for $2.99.
Brach's Speckled Jelly Beans
When it comes to Easter candy, jelly beans are another super popular choice — after all, they do look like colored Easter eggs. And these jelly beans from Brach's are designed to look exactly like speckled eggs that have been prepared for the holiday. The jelly bean flavors include blue raspberry, grape, cherry, orange, lemon, and lime. Buy a 9-ounce bag of Brach's speckled jelly beans for $5.99.
Kit Kat Snack Size Bunnies
Maybe you don't want your Easter chocolate bunny candy to be pure, solid chocolate — in this case, these Kit Kat bunnies will do the trick. These candies taste exactly like a regular Kit Kat, but they're shaped like adorable, smiling bunnies. The bunnies are the original Kit Kat flavor, which we think is the right choice since we ranked it first in our ranking of Kit Kat flavors. This bag contains individually wrapped Kit Kats, so it's easy to add the desired amount to an Easter basket or simply take a couple with you to go for when you want a festive sweet treat on hand. Buy a bag of Kit Kat bunnies for $6.99.
Tony's Mini Chocolate Egg Carton
This next pick takes the concept of chocolate eggs to the next level: These Tony's mini chocolate eggs come in a mini egg carton. If you're going to buy any chocolate eggs, you're going to want to include at least one of these cartons in your candy haul — the packaging is just too cute to resist. When you open up the carton, you'll see a plethora of mini chocolate eggs packaged in a variety of fun, vibrant colors — just like the Easter eggs you've painted at home. Each carton comes with 12 individually wrapped eggs. Buy a carton of Tony's mini chocolate eggs for $9.49.
York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patty Eggs
Here's an Easter candy option for any dark chocolate lovers — and, particularly, those who love the delicious combination of dark chocolate and peppermint. The York peppermint patties are individually wrapped and, of course, shaped like eggs for the occasion. Plus, the individually wrapped patties are packaged in a vibrant color — either pink or yellow — to stand out in an Easter basket or a tabletop candy bowl. Buy a 9½-ounce bag of York dark chocolate peppermint patty eggs from CVS for $6.99.
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Caramel Eggs
Cadbury is one of the leading chocolate brands, especially in the United Kingdom — and it's even the inspiration behind "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (which you can read about in our guide to sweet facts about Cadbury chocolate) — so, of course, it also has its own chocolate eggs. While Cadbury Creme Eggs are a popular choice around Easter, this pick is a slightly different take on the treat — it's filled with caramel instead of creme. If you're a caramel lover, you're going to want at least a handful of these milk chocolate eggs in your house. Buy a 1⅕-ounce Cadbury milk chocolate caramel egg for $1.99 each.
Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Creme Egg
We're not done with the chocolate eggs yet — for another option, there's this Reese's milk chocolate egg that is filled with peanut butter creme. You can pair this peanut butter creme egg with the other Reese's items on this list (the smaller eggs and the Reese's pieces) for the ultimate peanut butter lover's Easter basket. Or pair with some of the other chocolate eggs on this list — such as the Cadbury Caramel Egg and the York Peppermint Egg — for a basket with a variety of delicious chocolate eggs. Buy a 1⅕-ounce Reese's milk chocolate peanut butter creme egg for $1.99.
Ghirardelli Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate Bunnies
If Ghirardelli is your go-to chocolate brand, then add this item to the top of your shopping list. These dark chocolate pieces are shaped like cute bunnies and filled with caramel, with a touch of sea salt for the perfect balance of sweet and salty. They are individually wrapped, so you can easily disperse them amongst multiple Easter baskets or take a couple with you on the go. Buy a 4-ounce bag of Ghirardelli sea salt caramel dark chocolate bunnies for $8.49.
Hershey's Assorted Variety Bag
For the last item on this list, we have a spring-themed Hershey's variety bag. The 30-piece assortment contains mini Hershey's milk chocolate, Hershey's dark chocolate, Reese's peanut butter cups, Kit Kats, Krackel, Mr. Goodbar, and milk chocolate Hershey's Kisses. Each candy is individually wrapped in fun, spring-themed packaging. Grab a handful of these candies to add to an Easter basket or use them to make an easy, assorted candy bowl for your home. Buy a 30-piece Hershey's assorted variety bag for $7.49.