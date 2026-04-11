9 Best Butter Brands Made With The Highest-Quality Ingredients

In Western culinary culture, butter tends to be one of the first things we fall in love with without even realizing it. But as we get older and begin to expand our palates, it sometimes becomes clear that those pats used to make those bowls of buttered noodles were just the gateway into a much larger, exciting world. Picking the right brand is what can help elevate your best baked goods and stovetop dishes, but it can also help turn something as simple as biting into a slice of buttered bread into a truly transcendent dining experience. It turns out it all just comes down to where you look and what you use.

As a bar and restaurant owner in New York City (one of which also happens to have a high-end cheese and dairy retail section), I've been fortunate to learn the ins and outs of truly great butters. And while I've always appreciated punching up a meal with whatever I have on hand, it was illuminating to discover that this churned dairy product can offer so much more than just fat and salt on the palate. From cultured (as in microbes, not fanciness) imports to decadent domestic offerings, putting in a little extra effort to find a great product can go a long way — including a few you can probably find in your local grocery store. Here are some of the best butter brands I've found that are made with the highest-quality ingredients.