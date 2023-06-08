13 Cabot Creamery Cheeses, Ranked

Cabot Creamery has been a Vermont mainstay since 1919. It all began with 94 family farms that recognized that there is power in numbers and they formed a cooperative. Cut to the present day, the company employs over 1,000 individuals across New England, and the collective goal is to deliver the best dairy products from happy and healthy cows.

In addition to having excellent cheeses, Cabot Creamery is a Certified B Corp, which is a glowing evaluation of a company's overall impact on the community and the environment. It also developed a smart barn technology that makes life easier for both the dairy farmer and the cattle (via Fox Weather). Through a smartphone, one can adjust the temperature in the barn to ensure that the cows are warm and comfortable during a brutally cold winter. You can purchase Cabot products at grocery stores nationwide, but you'll find the most when you head straight to one of the sources. When visiting a store in Vermont, we were overwhelmed by the options — yogurts, dips, and spreads were aplenty.

But Cabot is primarily known for its cheese — especially its cheddar — and it had quite the selection. While the habanero, horseradish, and Buffalo flavors were tempting, we were interested in tasting the unflavored cheeses. And we could have gone with slices or bags of shredded, but we stuck with bars for our rankings to keep things consistent. We also gave a few of the other cheeses a try to see if they hold a candle to the cheddar. Here's a ranking of our favorites.