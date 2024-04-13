Signs Fresh Goat Cheese Has Gone Bad, According To An Expert

Whether using it as a pizza topping, a leafy green salad crown, or a delicious but unconventional burger fixing, goat cheese has a place in a vast repertoire of recipes. But like any dairy product, goat cheese expires, and it's important to know how to recognize signs of spoilage to prevent the consumption of an old batch, which can cause digestive issues. If you're not clued in on the characteristics of bad goat cheese, Daily Meal spoke with Kathleen Serino, Training and Curriculum Manager at Murray's Cheese, to get the scoop on expired goat cheese.

For starters, you should know just how long goat cheese lasts. Serino says goat cheese stays fresh for "seven days or less," but because cooking oil slows the growth of quality-damaging bacteria, she adds that it lasts "longer if it is in oil."

Goat cheese has a refreshing, tangy smell and firm texture. If you notice rancid, sour smells, slimy textures, or mold, it's time to replace your batch.