There are few recipes as simple and beloved as buttered noodles. It's enjoyed by all walks of life, from the cliché of picky children to those with food restrictions employing gluten-free noodles and plant-based spreads.

But it can be better. Not just by using the highest-quality ingredients you can find — something that's increasingly important as the amount of ingredients grows smaller — but by adding one extra, special ingredient: soy sauce. This black liquid gold adds a saltiness that helps bring out the flavor of your butter and noodles. Plus, it adds subtle notes of sweetness and umami that make your otherwise plain meal more complex.

However, there are many kinds of soy sauce with origins rooted in several Asian countries. While they all share similar flavors and ingredients, each has its own unique profile that can take your buttered noodles in fascinating directions. And if you ever use too much, add some lemon to tone down your soy sauce's impact and give your noodles some zing.