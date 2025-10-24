Why Some Baked Goods Call For Buttermilk Instead Of Regular Milk

Most who have spent time in the kitchen are likely well aware of the many forms that dairy can take in a recipe. While the difference between using cheese and skim milk — which surprisingly can be used to make ice cream — in a recipe is self-explanatory, the discrepancies between different forms of cream and milk can lead to some understandable confusion. This is especially the case for buttermilk and regular milk, which each have their own specific set of uses that are necessary in the kitchen.

Buttermilk, named due to its origin as merely the leftover liquid from churning butter, is fermented milk that has gained a thicker texture and more sour taste. These days, buttermilk is made professionally by adding bacterial culture to milk and letting it ferment for 12 hours, resulting in a liquid that has more lactic acid in it than traditional milk. This lactic acid reacts uniquely to ingredients like baking soda, often causing doughs and batter to be much lighter and fluffier than if you were to use standard milk. Thus, while accomplishing many of the things that milk can in baking recipes, like adding moisture and flavor, buttermilk can also amplify dishes in ways that regular milk can't. Buttermilk is also commonly emulated at home by introducing some sort of acid, like white vinegar or lemon juice, to milk to ferment it, as the combination reacts in a similar way to the proper version of the dairy product.