5 Walmart Groceries Worth Every Penny And 4 You Should Avoid

If you often use butter to cook or bake, you might have noticed that this cooking essential can get awfully pricey, but according to customers and home cooks online, store-brand butter often performs just as well as the leading name brands and tastes as good. One woman on TikTok put three butter brands to the test: Challenge, Great Value, and Kirkland Signature. After baking her cookie recipe using the three different butters in each batch, she said, "In these tests there's not much difference ... sometimes the different batches [of butter] perform differently." Perhaps this is because the store brand butters are often made by the same manufacturer as the name brands.

In fact, it's been rumored that the popular brand Land O'Lakes is the manufacturer behind Great Value's butter brand because the products taste so similar. One former creamery employee on Reddit explains why you should always buy store brand butter: "I worked at a creamery for a bit before Walmart, and I've seen the same butter go into Land O'Lakes, Great Value, and their own brand." The thousands of positive reviews online claim that the Great Value butter is just as good, if not better than high-quality name brands like Tillamook, and at less than $1 per stick, the price is hard to beat.