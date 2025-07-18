17 Walmart Great Value Items That Have Decreased In Quality Over The Years, According To Customers

Walmart's Great Value brand is one of the best store private label brands. Great Value has bolstered Walmart's reputation as an affordable grocery store by offering substitutes that taste just as good, or better, than name brand products at a significantly lower price. Those low prices are a large factor in why Walmart is the biggest grocery chain in the United States.

However, in order to maintain its reputation for low prices, Walmart has to operate at a lower profit margin. This means that when production or supply costs rise, the retailer may choose to reformulate or change suppliers in order to continue making a profit on items. Unfortunately, these cost-saving measures often get passed on to consumers as a noticeable decline in quality of the grocery products.

Loyal Walmart shoppers have noticed several of their favorite grocery items decline in quality over the years, and they took to the internet to share their displeasure. We analyzed product reviews, social media sites, and product information to bring to light the 17 items that Walmart customers say are not what they used to be.