17 Walmart Great Value Items That Have Decreased In Quality Over The Years, According To Customers
Walmart's Great Value brand is one of the best store private label brands. Great Value has bolstered Walmart's reputation as an affordable grocery store by offering substitutes that taste just as good, or better, than name brand products at a significantly lower price. Those low prices are a large factor in why Walmart is the biggest grocery chain in the United States.
However, in order to maintain its reputation for low prices, Walmart has to operate at a lower profit margin. This means that when production or supply costs rise, the retailer may choose to reformulate or change suppliers in order to continue making a profit on items. Unfortunately, these cost-saving measures often get passed on to consumers as a noticeable decline in quality of the grocery products.
Loyal Walmart shoppers have noticed several of their favorite grocery items decline in quality over the years, and they took to the internet to share their displeasure. We analyzed product reviews, social media sites, and product information to bring to light the 17 items that Walmart customers say are not what they used to be.
Great Value Fruit Smiles
Fruit snacks are a treat enjoyed by children and adults alike. For many Walmart customers, the Great Value fruit snacks were a weekly shopping list must. So, imagine their surprise when they discovered the formula had changed — several ingredients on the label were now different, and the box had a new disclaimer announcing the fruit snacks were now produced in Turkey.
These changes were met with dismay; customers took to the internet to express their displeasure at the new flavor and texture of the Great Value fruit snacks. "They smell and taste like a bouncy ball," commented one user. Others seconded the rubbery flavor and texture, with many users noting that the new recipe made the snacks difficult to chew.
Fans of the old Great Value Fruit Snacks were so passionate about the decline in quality of their favorite snack, they created a Change.org petition to bring back the original recipe. The petition has nearly 2,000 signatures, indicating that this recipe change was clearly not popular with Walmart shoppers.
Great Value Cottage Cheese
Dairy products can be quite expensive, but they're not an arena where you'd want to skimp on quality. For many customers, Great Value cottage cheese once offered the best of both worlds: An affordable price and a great, high-quality taste. However, it seems things might have changed.
In recent months, Walmart shoppers have complained online that something seems off with their Great Value cottage cheese. After being out of stock in many stores for months, the product returned — but it was different. Buyers were dismayed to find their cottage cheese was now more watery, chunky, and sour than before. Some described returning to the store and purchasing another tub at a later date, only to find the new cottage cheese possessed the same undesirable qualities.
In online comments, many users swore off of ever buying the product again, even though it used to be their favorite brand. Others speculated that the change might be due to supply chain issues that caused the previous shortage.
Great Value Energy Peach Mango Drink Mix with Caffeine
The Great Value brand sells a variety of drink mixes for energy and hydration, with a wide range of flavors to suit many customer tastes and preferences. The Great Value peach mango energy drink mix was once a popular item among Walmart shoppers.
Yet, within the past few years, many customers have taken to the product reviews section of Walmart's website to express their displeasure with how the beverage's flavor has changed. Some customers noticed an unusual orange flavor in the packets, while others complained of a strange artificial aftertaste that reminded them of chemicals or cough syrup. One unhappy customer said, "There is a dirt aftertaste, almost moldy."
Others raised alarms regarding what tasted like dirt or mold in their drink packets, although the items would not expire for several years. Some reviewers demanded a recall of the packets, while others speculated that this change may be due to a quality control issue, or simply an ingredient swap by Walmart to save on costs.
Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls
Totino's Pizza Rolls are popular with all ages — they're even the favorite snack of celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. At $5.66 per package, this name brand is a pretty penny more than the Great Value version at $4.73, but how does the taste compare?
In product reviews on Walmart's website, customers say the Great Value offering of this beloved snack used to be a perfect dupe for Totino's, but something has changed. Shoppers report a darker color, thicker crust, and stale-tasting dough in their recent purchases. Many also note the amount of filling inside of each pizza roll has dwindled, leaving huge air pockets with hardly any sauce, cheese, or toppings inside.
Overall, customers say the quality of the Great Value pizza rolls has noticeably declined, and they won't be likely to purchase them again. This is one case where we recommend skipping the store brand and going for name brand instead.
Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter
Great Value creamy peanut butter was once at the center of one of Walmart's biggest food recalls in 2006 due to a salmonella outbreak. Since then, this staple pantry item has managed to win back shoppers' trust — until recently.
Users on Reddit noticed the nutrition facts on the creamy peanut butter jar had changed in 2024, including an increase in calories and a change to the order of the ingredients list. Some speculated this could possibly indicate an increase in oils and reduction in the actual amount of peanuts used to make the product.
In the taste department, shoppers were dismayed to find their peanut butter tasted drier and grittier than it had been in the past. One customer said, "It's much drier and has an off taste to me. I can't eat it anymore." They also noted an odd, somewhat bitter flavor to the peanut butter. It seems that Walmart may be taking some shortcuts on its peanut butter ingredients, leading to dissatisfaction with customers.
Great Value Frozen Broccoli Florets
Frozen veggies are a great option for those on a budget who still want to eat healthy and save time in the kitchen. However, those broccoli lovers who shop at Walmart have gotten a rude awakening in recent years.
When buying the Great Value bag labeled broccoli florets, one customer was astonished to find their bag completely full of hard stalk pieces. Commenters flocked to their photo to commiserate in their shared experience of being let down by Walmart's frozen broccoli. Considering that the florets bag is pricier than the cuts, which is advertised to contain stems, their outrage is understandable.
One discerning poster noticed a possible case of shrinkflation— when a company attempts to cut costs by reducing product volume but maintaining price — when the calories of the broccoli bag changed while the weight remained the same. "Can they legally just add water weight and reduce the amount of the actual product?" the user asked.
Great Value Dried Beans
Dried beans are an economical grocery choice, as they're one of the most affordable items you can opt for at Walmart or elsewhere. Recently, however, it seems that Walmart shoppers have been finding some uninvited guests in their Great Value dried beans.
Many users have taken to Reddit to complain about sticks and rocks cropping up in their dried black beans from Walmart with increasing frequency in recent years. "Until about 10 years ago I didn't even bother sorting dry beans," one Redditor shared. "Nowadays I'd be revolted if I didn't sort out the chaff."
Those sentiments were reflected across reviews on Walmart.com for pinto beans, lima beans, and great northern beans from Great Value. There, customers also complained about bugs and broken or shriveled beans among their bags. It definitely seems like Walmart needs to up its quality control if it wants to keep the bean buyers coming back.
Great Value cheeses
Nothing beats a little melted cheese on a quesadilla, a cheeseburger, or even a baked potato. Whatever you choose to spread your delicious dairy over, you probably want it to melt when it gets hot. Well, Walmart customers haven't been so lucky with Great Value brand cheeses, according to several online threads.
One Redditor, who purchased a package of shredded cheese and a sliced cheese tray, said, "The shredded cheese was stiff and felt really dry the cheese tray was rubbery." They perceived this product as "imitation cheese."
On a similar post, one commenter speculated Walmart may be adding "soy-based or milk-based casein, which is commonly added to cheese because it's insanely cheap." Casein is a milk protein that can cause cheese to retain its rigid form and hardly melt. If this was a cost-saving measure by Walmart, it seems like it may be backfiring.
Great Value Water
It may seem that water is a hard thing to mess up. However, Walmart made a change to its gallon water jugs that angered longtime customers.
Rather than packaging the water in the classic "plastic 2" jugs typically associated with a gallon of milk, the retailer swapped to using plastic 1 or PETE as a cheaper alternative. According to a study by scientists at Columbia University, this type of plastic is more likely to leach chemicals into the water contained in them.
In reviews on Walmart's website, customers expressed their disappointment with this potential safety hazard but also the utility of the water bottle itself. They said the new material makes the bottle flimsy, with one buyer adding, "I don't know how many pennies you pinched with that idea, but whoever is responsible should fix it." Others report a strange chemical taste in their water since the change, while some note a change in the labeled water source from leading to a less desirable flavor.
Walmart brand sodas
Grocery stores have long offered their own budget-friendly dupes for popular sodas, and Walmart is no exception. Product reviews for Mountain Lightning paint a dark picture. Buyers complained the flavor became more bitter, with an overpowering taste of ginger or citrus. One shopper described some strong feelings after the recipe change: "I would rather drink water out of a dirty mudhole than drink Mountain Lighting."
Dr. Pepper lovers shopping at Walmart once considered Dr. Thunder to be the only acceptable substitute for their favorite soda. However, after a packaging redesign, customers noticed the drink tasted different as well — sweeter and blander, less like the brand name. Multiple reviewers on the Walmart site reported a soapy or chemical taste in their soda, "It taste like someone sprayed air freshener or perfume in it."
A similar story unfolded with the Great Value root beer. Previous superfans reported that while the soda was once a great alternative to Mug root beer, the new recipe tasted thinner and more acidic. One reviewer even went so far as to call the new taste "vile."
Fresh produce
Fresh produce topped our list of the foods you should avoid buying at Walmart, due to widespread negative sentiment from customers. That sentiment was exemplified by a survey from Mashed, where one in three respondents ranked Walmart as the worst grocery store for produce, landing it in last place among all stores included in the survey.
Besides Walmart's multiple produce recalls per year, there are also concerns about the freshness and lifespan of the Walmart fruits and veggies. It may not have always been this way, but on social media in 2025, shoppers have complained about the veggies spoiling quickly after they were purchased. Some even shared photos of rotting and moldy produce on display at their local Walmart. Employees on Reddit shared their view that this quick spoilage occurs due to a combination of cost-cutting factors, including suppliers, shipping conditions, and understaffing of the produce department. Whatever the cause may be, we recommend steering clear of Walmart when doing your produce shopping.
Great Value sliced bread
Walmart offers a variety of bread under its Great Value brand, with a taste and price point to offer something for everyone. However, reviews suggest that the savings may no longer be worth opting for this brand.
"The last three times the whole loaf was molded within four days of purchase," said one reviewer for the Great Value 100% whole wheat bread. Across reviews for honey wheat, round top wheat, and white bread, customers report similar negative experiences. Common complaints include a bitter taste, the scent of mold, dry and crumbly bread, and bread that begins to grow mold within just a few days of purchase.
The sourdough, rye and multigrain breads were subject to similar outrage in Walmart website reviews. Customers also complained that these specialty breads were soggy, or didn't taste like the type of bread they were meant to be. "If you are looking for sourdough, look somewhere else," said one sourdough reviewer.
Walmart ground beef
Raw meat isn't something you want to cut corners on. Yet, it seems that Walmart's low prices on meat might come with an increased risk of problems.
Many reviews for the 80/20 ground chuck on Walmart's website complain of a strange smell emanating from their meat. "It smelled like roadkill when I opened it," stated one review. "This meat is awful it has a weird smell when cooking that is dull chemical smell," said another. Others refer to the meat as tough, although it was ground, weighing in at less than the stated package weight, or appearing with white spots on it before the expiration date.
The problem doesn't stop at the chuck — reviews for the 73/27, 90/10 sirloin, and 93/7 lean ground beef all reflect the same sentiments. Needless to say, these shoppers feel that they have been cheated. When it comes to ground beef, we'd recommend steering clear of Walmart.
Freshness Guaranteed rotisserie chicken
There are plenty of reasons to never buy a rotisserie chicken from Walmart. For starters, in a survey, Walmart's rotisserie chicken was ranked dead last out of all the included supermarkets.
Reviews on Walmart's website point out several of the other reasons. One customer described receiving a skinny bird: "... they have been overly salty and I don't think the last one was cooked all the way."
Yet another customer was disappointed to find their poultry overcooked, saying, "It was way over cooked and dried out." Shoppers also reported a multitude of other problems, including odd smells, stringy meat, discoloration, too much seasoning or a lack of seasoning. This inconsistency in quality led many to swear off purchasing the Walmart rotisserie chicken entirely.
Great Value seafood
Walmart sells a variety of seafood under its Great Value brand, from scallops to flounder. While it proclaims its seafood to be high-quality and sustainably sourced, customers seem to be doubtful of this claim.
In reviews for the Great Value Wild Caught Pink Salmon Skin-on Fillets, customers complain about the thinness of the fish filets. Some indicate a foul smell and texture from their fish when thawed according to package instructions. In a review titled "Is this even Salmon?" a customer states that they used to enjoy the Great Value salmon filets, but now deems them "disgusting."
Great Value Frozen Raw Small Peeled & Deveined, Tail-off Shrimp face a similar fate. Reviews point to a rubbery texture, freezer burn, and non-deveined shrimp as the primary qualms with this product. "I bought two bags and these were not deveined. Not just one or two, but all shrimp in both bags," said one unhappy customer. It sounds like Walmart has a problem with underdelivering on its Great Value seafood.
Potato salad
Ready-to-serve potato salad is a great option to bring to a summer pool party, or just home for a quick and easy dinner side. However, the last thing you want is to get to your destination and realize your potato salad is inedible. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's been happening to some Walmart shoppers.
In product reviews for the original style potato salad on Walmart's website, many customers complained about the potatoes being undercooked. "After seven bad reviews about hard, raw potato chunks in the salad, you would think someone would care enough to properly cook the potatoes," said one reviewer.
The same complaints appeared in reviews for Walmart's deviled egg potato salad, which ranked high in our list of the unhealthiest store-bought potato salads due to its cholesterol and sodium content. So, it's no wonder that some other reviews raised issues with the taste and health concern of this version of the salad. "Absolute slop — it seriously looks like vomit," said one reviewer.
Great Value organic milk
Milk is a staple that has gotten more expensive in recent years, and buying organic can make it even more pricey. So when health-conscious shoppers shell out a few extra bucks for organic milk, they're hoping it will be high quality and last for a while. Unfortunately, Great Value shoppers haven't been so lucky.
In online reviews for Walmart's store brand organic milk, shoppers consistently complain their milk expires before the sell by date — in some cases, it's even gone off before they open it. One long-time buyer described a "funny smell" upon bringing their milk home, only to find "tiny black dots" inside the carton. On Reddit, some users speculated that the shorter shelf life could be due to Walmart choosing the most cost-effective methods of processing and transport allowed by the FDA, allowing them to keep costs of the item down at the expense of quality.
Methodology
The items in this article were identified as declining in quality from customer reviews on Walmart.com, as well as social media conversations on Reddit and Facebook from both employees and customers. To be included in this article, the items' decline had to be corroborated by multiple sources.