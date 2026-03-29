The Brands Behind 6 Popular Walmart Great Value Products

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It's no secret: Store brand products are more affordable than popular name brands. This is because stores bypass the expensive advertising and distribution costs, which reduces retail costs for consumers. Walmart's Great Value private label brand was launched in 1993 and carries products from over 100 categories, including must-have snacks for less than $5, baked goods, meats, cheeses, condiments, and almost everything in between. However, in order to operate at scale and remain one of the country's largest food brands, Walmart cannot manufacture all of its products itself.

So don't let the different labels and lower price tags fool you — Walmart uses many of the same manufacturers that are behind big-name brand products. When customers claim that the Great Value foods are just as delicious as their favorite brands, it's because they're made in the same place and are often the exact same products. That being said, Walmart isn't always forthcoming with the manufacturers behind the Great Value line, so we did some digging. We gathered recall notices, earnings reports, and insights from former employees to find the brands behind six of Walmart's popular Great Value products.