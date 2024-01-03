We Tasted Walmart's Knockoff Candy Bars To See How They Compare To The Real Deals

Despite a familiar color scheme employing brown, red, blue, and white, no one is going to pick up a Great Value Peanut, Caramel & Nougat Bar and confuse it with a Snickers. Not sure why Walmart didn't bother to give it (and the rest of the candies) a name that was synonym-similar, like Chortle, but at least you know what you're getting from the names alone.

What you aren't getting in the Great Value bar is the same ounce to ounce size, as it's .1 ounce smaller than the Snickers' 1.86-ounce weight. That becomes more visually apparent when you place the two bars next to one another, as Walmart's is shorter, but a bit wider. Inside the chocolate shell, the layers appear the same as Snickers', where caramel is stacked atop peanuts and a thick shelf of nougat. However, everything under the hood in the generic version looks darker than it should.

Taking a bite of it, this Great Value bar revealed immediately that it was not exactly "packed with peanuts," like Snickers' boasts on its own packaging. The peanuts are in smaller pieces, taking away the satisfying crunch one may expect. That leaves the decent chocolate, and not so great nougat to do more work than it should here.

Verdict: The Snickers bar has its layers working in harmony to deliver a smoother bite than its Walmart equivalent. No reason to stray from the original.