Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Store-Brand Pasta Sauce Is Better?

First up is a classic marinara sauce — the gold standard of pasta greatness. I started with the Aldi brand Simply Nature, having high hopes for this cult-classic company.

This organic option had the consistency of ketchup rather than pasta sauce, but it did contain some chunks of tomato. When it came to taste, there was more salt than anything else, and the aftertaste was less than desired. There wasn't a real flavor profile, and no note of herbs to be found. Overall, this one was bland, but the sauce rang in at under $2 a jar, so I didn't expect much. You could definitely dress it up with some additions of your own, making this a really cheap way to make a "homemade-tasting" sauce.

Up next was Walmart's Great Value organic marinara, and this option wasn't much better. Regarding consistency, there were chunks of tomato present, but it's pretty watery for a pasta sauce, even more so than Aldi. The taste was very traditional, but the overall flavor profile was watered down compared to a hearty marinara. There was some herb and salt in the bite, but it dissipated quickly. This one wasn't rich by any means, but there was some garlic flavoring left at the end.

The winner: Honestly, both of these marinara options weren't great. Since I had to select a winner, I went with Aldi because of its thicker consistency. While the Walmart brand had a little more happening in the aftertaste, that subtle flavor got lost on the pasta.