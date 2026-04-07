5 Costco Breakfast Finds That Are Worth It And 5 You Should Skip, According To Customers

Costco is an excellent place to stock up on breakfast staples, whether you like to meal prep, need a quick and easy bite before work, or are feeding a family. And because the products come in bulk, they often deliver better value than what you'll find at your regular grocery store. The warehouse has everything from high-protein foods that will keep you energized throughout the day to indulgent pastries to enjoy with your morning coffee. For busy mornings, a freezer staple that's ready to heat-and-eat might be just what you need, or if you prefer making your own breakfast, the store has tons of high-quality ingredients to help you put together a satisfying meal.

That being said, there are also some breakfast products that have left customers disappointed or simply underwhelmed. In some cases, the texture misses the mark, or the flavor falls flat. In others, the quality simply doesn't justify the price, or there's a better alternative. Since breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day, we scoured product reviews, customer commentary, and rankings of Costco's breakfast products to help you decide what you should be adding to your cart and what you can avoid on your next grocery trip.