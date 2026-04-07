5 Costco Breakfast Finds That Are Worth It And 5 You Should Skip, According To Customers
Costco is an excellent place to stock up on breakfast staples, whether you like to meal prep, need a quick and easy bite before work, or are feeding a family. And because the products come in bulk, they often deliver better value than what you'll find at your regular grocery store. The warehouse has everything from high-protein foods that will keep you energized throughout the day to indulgent pastries to enjoy with your morning coffee. For busy mornings, a freezer staple that's ready to heat-and-eat might be just what you need, or if you prefer making your own breakfast, the store has tons of high-quality ingredients to help you put together a satisfying meal.
That being said, there are also some breakfast products that have left customers disappointed or simply underwhelmed. In some cases, the texture misses the mark, or the flavor falls flat. In others, the quality simply doesn't justify the price, or there's a better alternative. Since breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day, we scoured product reviews, customer commentary, and rankings of Costco's breakfast products to help you decide what you should be adding to your cart and what you can avoid on your next grocery trip.
Buy: Kirkland sous vide egg bites
If you love the popular egg bites from Starbucks, the Kirkland Signature's sous vide egg bites are a worthy alternative with a much more affordable price tag. The breakfast bites come in two flavors — cheesy egg white with roasted red pepper and uncured bacon and Gouda – and each comes with five servings of two egg bites per serving. They're perfect for those who need a quick and easy, high-protein breakfast since they only need to be popped in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes before they're ready to enjoy.
The bacon and Gouda variety has 250 calories and 17 grams of protein per serving, whereas the egg white pack has 160 calories and 11 grams of protein, so both are a great way to start your day energized and satisfied. Some reviewers claim the Kirkland bites are even better than homemade, not only for their flavor, but because they have a silky, creamy texture that can be difficult to replicate in your own oven. One Redditor who eats the egg bites daily describes them as "golden nuggets of eggie goodness that just need a dash of hot sauce." Another recommends adding some smashed avocado or Portuguese sausage to round out this tasty meal.
Skip: Cedar Lane breakfast bowls
The Cedar Lane breakfast bowls are a packaged egg scramble that combines eggs, chicken sausage, roasted peppers, onions, and potatoes in a convenient heat-and-eat bowl. With simple instructions to nuke for a minute and a half, it seems like an easy way to get 30 grams of protein to start your day. However, Costco shoppers have reported overwhelming disappointment with the product.
One customer even claims the breakfast bowls are the worst food product they've ever purchased from Costco. They caution other shoppers in a Reddit post, stating, "The potatoes are basically raw, unseasoned chunks and it's completely flavorless and inedible. Horrible textures all around." A food reviewer on YouTube concurs that the scramble is bland and in severe need of salt. Even after doctoring it up with ketchup and hot sauce, he was left unimpressed. There are enough hidden treasures in Costco's frozen food aisle that you don't need to waste your money on this one.
Buy: Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittatas
The spinach egg white frittatas from the Veggies Made Great brand have an excellent reputation among shoppers for being a healthy, satisfying breakfast staple for when your mornings are slammed. In fact, they earned the top spot in our ranking of frozen breakfast options at Costco. One customer on Facebook shares that two is enough for a delicious, filling breakfast. You can heat them up in the microwave or oven, but most customers recommend the air fryer method to make the exterior nice and crispy. Vegetables are the number one ingredient, so these individual frittatas are an excellent way to sneak some veggies into your morning meal.
Customers online share tons of ways in which they incorporate these into their breakfast. Some shoppers like to pair the frittatas with some chicken sausage. Another recommends wrapping two inside of a pita for a more filling meal. Others eat them on their own with a sprinkle of Everything but the Bagel seasoning or a dash of hot sauce. They're far cheaper than the Starbucks egg bites, and customers claim they taste better as well.
Skip: Kirkland fried chicken and waffles kit
Customers were initially excited to find this chicken and waffles kit in the prepared foods section of Walmart, but felt that the Kirkland brand missed the mark when they tried the meal. The kit comes with fried chicken thighs, Belgian waffles, hot honey, and maple syrup, which appear to be all the makings of a deliciously indulgent breakfast. However, customers find the waffles to be overly sweet and the chicken to be bland. One comment on a TikTok video announcing the Costco find claims that the waffles were exceptionally sweet and the chicken was underseasoned. They also said that what little seasoning the chicken did have didn't pair well with the maple syrup, just the hot honey.
Another shopper claims that even the hot honey is not enough to save the chicken from being dry and stringy. They also take issue with the texture of the waffles, which are simultaneously dense and crumbly. The general consensus online is that chicken and waffles are a difficult product to reheat and are best when served hot and fresh, so it's not the best candidate for a prepared meal.
Buy: Amylu chicken breakfast sausage
These gluten-free chicken breakfast sausage links are the perfect protein addition to your morning breakfast of champions, and some fans even claim they're the best breakfast chicken sausage on the market. They have 12 grams of protein for three links, no nitrates or nitrites added, a minimal ingredient list, and are pork-free and antibiotic-free. You can fry them up with some eggs to create a delicious, healthy scramble or add them to your favorite breakfast burrito or bowl.
Customers like to stock up on these at Costco because they come with 54 breakfast links. This makes them ideal to keep in the fridge for your daily breakfast, to meal prep with, or to serve to a large group. One Costco customer on TikTok recommends cutting the links in half and frying them facedown on the stove for 3-5 minutes with a bit of avocado oil. This turns the breakfast sausages into a so-called "crispy-crunchy masterpiece," perfect as a quick morning snack.
Skip: Kirkland protein bars
Protein bars are a great product to buy in bulk so that you can have a quick and easy breakfast before work or a high-protein snack while you're out and about. Costco carries several popular brands, including Quest, Think!, Fit Crunch, and more. Among these is its own Kirkland Signature protein bar, which comes in two variety packs with two flavors in each: chocolate peanut butter chunk with cookies and cream or chocolate chip cookie dough with chocolate brownie. Despite this being one of the most affordable options for protein bars on the warehouse shelves, customers have noticed a steep decline in quality over the past few years, and many agree the savings aren't worth the poor texture and taste.
Despite having a relatively high rating of 4.1 stars on the Costco site, the top positive review is from nine years ago. More recent reviews cite issues with bars being dry, chalky, crumbly, and difficult to chew. One Redditor states, "I've tried soaking them in milk, eating with strawberries, and peanut butter. Nothing makes the texture not like chewing magic sand." Costco members recommend steering clear of these if you're sensitive to texture, especially because there are other protein bar options at Costco that are more enjoyable and close in price.
Buy: Purely Elizabeth granola
If you're someone who loves to start their day with a delicious yogurt bowl full of granola, fresh fruit, and other delicious toppings, Costco is the place to stock up for the best value. The Purely Elizabeth organic salty-sweet granola receives high praise from customers for satisfying both those sweet and savory cravings, and the large clusters are the perfect crunchy addition to your yogurt bowl. It's also organic, gluten-free, and made with no artificial flavors, featuring notes of cinnamon and coconut. According to one Instagram comment, this granola is the "next best thing to homemade."
In addition to the outstanding flavor, purchasing the Purely Elizabeth granola at Costco is an excellent value. A 34-ounce bag costs $12.47 at a Costco in San Diego (though prices may vary slightly by location). Comparatively, a 10-ounce bag at Target costs $6.99, which is almost double!
Skip: Fresh berries
While fruit quality is heavily dependent on location and seasonality, generally, produce is one of the products you want to avoid buying at Costco because it spoils rapidly and can be difficult to store. Customers find that the fresh berries at Costco are particularly prone to rapid spoiling and mold growth. Unless you plan on eating all your berries the day you bring them home, customers recommend steering clear of them at the warehouse.
Shoppers have noticed that some of the berries in the store are already moldy, and that it is imperative to check the packed dates if you are buying fresh fruit. Costco members have criticized the quality and consistency of the warehouse's fruits for years now, and many have stopped buying their produce there altogether. If you're a morning smoothie lover, consider sticking to the popular frozen triple berry blend, which receives glowing reviews from customers and ranks among the top American-made foods that Costco customers love.
Buy: Kirkland cheese danishes
The Kirkland Signature bakery is a treasure trove of delicious breads and pastries, and one of the Costco bakery items that customers agree are well worth the purchase is the danishes. Shoppers rave about the Kirkland cheese danishes in particular, which might not be the healthiest breakfast option, but are certainly a delicious way to start the day. A customer took to Reddit to claim that the cheese danishes from Costco are hands down the best they've ever had. Another Redditor who doesn't even typically like these kinds of pastries writes, "I am not a danish person... and these are absolutely delicious. I don't know how they taste so fresh, but I've never had danishes like this."
A food reviewer on Instagram claims that the danishes taste like something you'd purchase fresh from your local bakery, admiring the flaky croissant-like crust covered in sweet icing and the generous and rich cream cheese filling inside. In a ranking of the most beloved Costco pastries from the bakery, several taste testers crowned this cheese danish the obvious winner, beating out buttery croissants, sugary strudels, and other delicious danish varieties. If you love strawberries, you'll be happy to hear that Costco gave these beloved danishes a sweet and savory upgrade that has fans excited.
Skip: Magic Spoon cereal
Magic Spoon launched to act as a high-protein, low-sugar version of your favorite cereals from childhood. While the brand does have some fans, it receives lots of mixed reviews based on taste and texture. The fruity flavor that Costco carries is meant to emulate Fruit Loops, but some customers find the texture to be extremely unpleasant. One shopper on Reddit states, "It tasted like styrofoam with a hint of whatever flavor you were eating. Truly the La Croix of cereal." Another customer finds the cereal is far too chalky and powdery, and others claim it sticks to their teeth and leaves a bizarre film on the inside of their mouth.
In addition to the mixed reviews on texture, customers lament the rather high price point. One customer claims it's so mediocre that not even the free samples are worth it. Considering all of the mixed reviews on this product, if you're sensitive to texture, you might be better off steering clear of this cereal and exploring other high-protein products.