10 Indiana Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Restaurants That Guy Fieri Loved

On "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri goes to restaurants ... a lot of restaurants. More than 1,600, in fact, as of early 2026. As such, it's probably no surprise that he's become well-versed in the culinary offerings of virtually every state across America — and he's definitely no stranger to the Midwest. Countless episodes of Fieri's show have profiled eateries in this region, and time and time again, he finds himself heading back to Indiana, where he's showcased diners and restaurants alike for almost 20 years.

To be totally honest, we get why Fieri is drawn to the Hoosier State. Anyone well-versed in Indiana's food scene will know how diverse it is. Over the years, the TV host has checked out joints that serve Argentinian, Mexican, soul, and vegan food, as well as burgers, sandwiches, and Philly cheesecakes. He's loved some of these establishments so much that he's actually featured them twice on the show, returning to them years down the line to check out how they've been holding up. It's probably no surprise to say that whenever he's done this, it's all worked out rather well. Without further ado, here are the 10 Indiana eateries that Guy Fieri can't get enough of.